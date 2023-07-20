Darts results: Nathan Aspinall overcomes his close friend Chris Dobey to reach the World Matchplay semi-finals

Aspinall produced the performance of the night to defeat Dobey 16-12 to reach his ninth career PDC semi-final and first at the Winter Gardens.

The Stockport star signalled his intent with a 128 checkout in leg four, although Dobey was the dominant force in the early exchanges, moving 6-3 ahead with eye-catching 140 and 100 finishes.

However, Aspinall continued his relentless assault on the treble 20 to seize control, winning seven of the next eight legs to establish a commanding 12-8 cushion.

The 32-year-old landed a crucial double-double 92 finish in leg 18, and he continued his charge by following up a 12-dart hold with a clinical 116 checkout to move two legs away from victory.

Dobey displayed darting defiance of his own, firing in a brace of 11-darters and winning four of the next five legs to preserve his slender hopes, surviving two match darts during this spell.

Nevertheless, Aspinall regained his poise to seal his progress, pinning double eight to triumph with a 99 average and ten maximums.

“We threw everything at each other tonight. I think it was a fantastic game of darts," claimed Aspinall, who had succumbed to Michael van Gerwen at the quarter-final stage in each of the last two years.

“It was always going to be a tough match tonight against my best pal. I love Chris to bits, but we have to go up there and be professional, and I think it was a fantastic advert for the sport.

“I’m in a good place. I feel so confident. I’m so happy with the way I’m playing, the way I’m finishing.

"I don’t think anybody can beat me, and I’ve not felt like that for a long, long time. When you combine that with 3,000 amazing fans cheering me on, it’s absolutely mint!”