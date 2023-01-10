The full draw, schedule and from the Bahrain Darts Masters, which takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit from January 12-13.
The PDC World Series of Darts tour gets under way much earlier in the calendar than usual as eight top PDC stars face off against eight Asian representatives.
Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, results and prize money.
Seeded players
Asian Representatives
Thursday January 12
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1600 BST)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Friday January 13
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1600 BST)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Quarter-finals (Best of 19 legs)
Semi-finals (Best of 21 legs)
Final (Best of 21 legs)
The event will be broadcast by ITV4 in the UK from 1600 BST on Thursday and Friday.
Tickets are available now through bahraingp.com.