The PDC World Series of Darts tour gets under way much earlier in the calendar than usual as eight top PDC stars face off against eight Asian representatives.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, results and prize money.

Bahrain Darts Masters: Draw bracket

Click here for Sky Bet odds

Will appear here soon...

Seeded players

Michael Smith Peter Wright Gerwyn Price Luke Humphries Rob Cross Jonny Clayton Dimitri Van den Bergh Raymond van Barneveld

Asian Representatives

Paul Lim (Singapore)

Toru Suzuki (Japan)

Man Lok Leung (Hong Kong)

Yuki Yamada (Japan)

Nitin Kumar (India)

Alain Abiabi (Philippines)

Bassim Mahmood (Bahrain)

Abdulnaser Yusuf (Bahrain)

Bahrain Darts Masters: Tournament schedule & results

Thursday January 12

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1600 BST)

TV Coverage: ITV 4

Eight matches

Friday January 13

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1600 BST)

TV Coverage: ITV 4

Quarter-finals (Best of 19 legs)

Four matches

Semi-finals (Best of 21 legs)

Two matches

Final (Best of 21 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Bahrain Darts Masters: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the Bahrain Masters on TV?

The event will be broadcast by ITV4 in the UK from 1600 BST on Thursday and Friday.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets are available now through bahraingp.com.

Prize Fund

Winner: £20,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £5,000

Quarter-Finalists: £2,500

First round: £1,250

Darts: Related content