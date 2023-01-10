Sporting Life
Michael Smith
Michael Smith

Bahrain Darts Masters 2023: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
11:38 · TUE January 10, 2023

The full draw, schedule and from the Bahrain Darts Masters, which takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit from January 12-13.

The PDC World Series of Darts tour gets under way much earlier in the calendar than usual as eight top PDC stars face off against eight Asian representatives.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, results and prize money.

Bahrain Darts Masters: Draw bracket

  • Will appear here soon...

Seeded players

  1. Michael Smith
  2. Peter Wright
  3. Gerwyn Price
  4. Luke Humphries
  5. Rob Cross
  6. Jonny Clayton
  7. Dimitri Van den Bergh
  8. Raymond van Barneveld

Asian Representatives

  • Paul Lim (Singapore)
  • Toru Suzuki (Japan)
  • Man Lok Leung (Hong Kong)
  • Yuki Yamada (Japan)
  • Nitin Kumar (India)
  • Alain Abiabi (Philippines)
  • Bassim Mahmood (Bahrain)
  • Abdulnaser Yusuf (Bahrain)

Bahrain Darts Masters: Tournament schedule & results

Thursday January 12
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1600 BST)
TV Coverage: ITV 4

  • Eight matches

Friday January 13
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1600 BST)
TV Coverage: ITV 4

Quarter-finals (Best of 19 legs)

  • Four matches

Semi-finals (Best of 21 legs)

  • Two matches

Final (Best of 21 legs)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Where can I watch the Bahrain Masters on TV?

The event will be broadcast by ITV4 in the UK from 1600 BST on Thursday and Friday.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets are available now through bahraingp.com.

Prize Fund

  • Winner: £20,000
  • Runner-up: £10,000
  • Semi-Finalists: £5,000
  • Quarter-Finalists: £2,500
  • First round: £1,250

