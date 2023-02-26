Sporting Life
Beau Greaves and Mikuru Suzuki
Darts results: Beau Greaves won three of the four Women's Series events but her 70-match winning streak is ended

By Sporting Life
21:08 · SUN February 26, 2023

Beau Greaves won three of the four events on the opening weekend of the PDC Women's Series in Leicester but her 70-match winning streak was ended by Mikuru Suzuki.

Greaves has dominated the Women's Series since last summer, claiming the final eight events of 2022 before extending that winning run with another two titles on Saturday as the 2023 season began.

That double success - which earned Greaves £4,000 in prize money on Saturday - saw her run of match wins pushed to 66 without defeat, and he took victory in her opening four games of Sunday's Event Three to continue that form at the Morningside Arena.

However, Japanese star Suzuki took a 5-4 success in their quarter-final tie to end Greaves' run at 70 matches and deny the teenager an 11th successive Women's Series success.

Suzuki then went on to claim the title, whitewashing Trina Gulliver 5-0 in the semi-finals and dropping just one leg in the decider against Wales' Rhian O'Sullivan.

The triumph was Suzuki's second since the Women's Series was formed, having previously claimed Event 12 in 2021 before reaching five finals last year.

Greaves bounced back in Sunday's Event Four to conclude the year's opening weekend with a third title to reassert her Women's Series dominance.

She won her opening four matches without dropping a leg - including a 107 average as she whitewashed Casey Gallagher - before seeing off Kirsty Hutchinson 5-1 in the quarter-finals.

The Doncaster star then gained revenge over Suzuki with a 5-4 semi-final win, before whitewashing Ireland's Robyn Byrne in the decider.

"It's been a really good weekend," said Greaves, who admitted that the pressure of her winning streak eventually took its toll.

"Ten tournaments in a row has been brilliant but I'm glad it's over. It's hard not to think about it, you are waiting to lose but it's history now.

"I really struggled with everything today, with the way I'm throwing [the dart] and I've not focused on all the stuff I should be focusing on.

"To be fair to Mikuru, I was actually thankful to lose - in the long it will do me a load of good. I'm happy that I can start afresh now.

"I've had some really good games, I played steady today but in some games I was really good and confident and in others I just lacked it a bit."

Bryne's run in Event Four saw her reach a second final on the Women's Series circuit, and included a 4-1 success over Lisa Ashton in the last 16 as she picked up £1,000 prize money.

Women's Series Results

Saturday February 25

Event One

Quarter-Finals

  • Mikuru Suzuki 4-2 Corrine Hammond
  • Rhian O'Sullivan 4-0 Zoe Jones
  • Adriana van Wijgerden-Vermaat 4-3 Roz Bulmer
  • Beau Greaves 4-1 Fallon Sherrock

Semi-Finals

  • Mikuru Suzuki 5-1 Rhian O'Sullivan
  • Beau Greaves 5-0 Adriana van Wijgerden-Vermaat

Final

  • Beau Greaves 5-3 Mikuru Suzuki

Event Two

Quarter-Finals

  • Lisa Ashton 5-0 Anastasia Dobromyslova
  • Kim Holden 5-1 Angela Kirkwood
  • Mikuru Suzuki 5-2 Rhian O'Sullivan
  • Beau Greaves 5-1 Corrine Hammond

Semi-Finals

  • Kim Holden 5-4 Lisa Ashton
  • Beau Greaves 5-1 Mikuru Suzuki

Final

  • Beau Greaves 5-0 Kim Holden

Sunday February 26

Event Three

Quarter-Finals

  • Mikuru Suzuki 5-4 Beau Greaves
  • Trina Gulliver 5-0 Kirsi Viinikainen
  • Lorraine Winstanley 5-2 Priscilla Steenbergen
  • Rhian O'Sullivan 5-4 Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Semi-Finals

  • Mikuru Suzuki 5-0 Trina Gulliver
  • Rhian O'Sullivan 5-1 Lorraine Winstanley

Final

  • Mikuru Suzuki 5-1 Rhian O'Sullivan

Event Four

Quarter-Finals

  • Robyn Byrne 5-4 Noa-Lynn van Leuven
  • Kim Holden 5-2 Lorraine Winstanley
  • Beau Greaves 5-1 Kirsty Hutchinson
  • Mikuru Suzuki 5-1 Lisa Ashton

Semi-Finals

  • Robyn Byrne 5-2 Kim Holden
  • Beau Greaves 5-4 Mikuru Suzuki

Final

  • Beau Greaves 5-0 Robyn Byrne

