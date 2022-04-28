Sporting Life
James Wade and Gerwyn Price (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
James Wade and Gerwyn Price (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Darts results: James Wade averages 114 en route to winning the Premier League night in Dublin

By Sporting Life
22:53 · THU April 28, 2022

James Wade stole the show in Dublin as he averaged a personal best 114.73 en route to winning his second Premier League night of the season.

More to follow...

Premier League Night 12 Results & Averages

Quarter-Finals

  • James Wade (99.67) 6-5 (103.03) Michael van Gerwen
  • Gerwyn Price (90.06) 6-3 (81.02) Joe Cullen
  • Michael Smith (102.14) 6-2 (102.75) Gary Anderson
  • Jonny Clayton (100.44) 6-3 (97.09) Peter Wright

Semi-Finals

  • James Wade (114.73) 6-1 (99.17) Gerwyn Price
  • Michael Smith (104.73) 4-6 (104.16) Jonny Clayton

Final

  • James Wade (95.38) 6-5 (101.29) Jonny Clayton

CLICK HERE FOR FULL SEASON RESULTS, FIXTURES AND STATS

Premier League Table & Format

NW = Nights won, RU = Runner-up, SF = Semi-final defeats, MW = Matches won

  1. Clayton NW 3 RU 2 SF 4 MW 17 LegD +17 Pts 29
  2. MVG NW 3 RU 2 SF 2 MW 15 LegD +40 Pts 25
  3. Wade NW 2 RU 3 SF 3 MW 15 LegD +6 Pts 25
  4. Wright NW 1 RU 1 SF 7 MW 11 LegD -2 Pts 20
  5. Cullen NW 1 RU 2 SF 2 MW 9 LegD -7 Pts 15
  6. Price NW 1 RU 0 SF 4 MW 7 LegD -11 Pts 13
  7. Smith NW 0 RU 2 SF 2 MW 6 LegD -13 Pts 10
  8. Anderson NW 1 RU 0 SF 1 MW 4 LegD -19 Pts 7

Each night will see quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final played over the best of 11 legs (first to six). Each player will meet the other seven players twice over the course of the season in a quarter-final game, plus two further nights (Night Eight and Night 16) will feature additional fixtures in the same format. Those fixtures will be a draw bracket based on how the league table looks at the time. So, whoever is top will face the eighth-placed player in the first round.

  • Night Winner - 5 points + £10,000 bonus
  • Runner-Up - 3 points
  • Semi-Finalists - 2 points

