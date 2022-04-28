🔥 James Wade has averaged 114.73 against Gerwyn Price in the Premier League. 👏 It's his best ever on TV and only four different players have managed higher in best-of-11 legs or longer; MVG (x5), Taylor (x10), Wright & King! pic.twitter.com/13YinGU6bj

WADE DOUBLES UP IN DUBLIN! ⚙️ Victory over MvG in the opener, a record average in the semi-final and a DRAMATIC final sees James Wade dominate in Dublin! He wins his second Premier League night, defeating the table-topper 6-5 in the final! #CazooPL pic.twitter.com/DxwZ2in9zN

Premier League Night 12 Results & Averages

Quarter-Finals

James Wade (99.67) 6-5 (103.03) Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price (90.06) 6-3 (81.02) Joe Cullen

Michael Smith (102.14) 6-2 (102.75) Gary Anderson

Jonny Clayton (100.44) 6-3 (97.09) Peter Wright

Semi-Finals

James Wade (114.73) 6-1 (99.17) Gerwyn Price

Michael Smith (104.73) 4-6 (104.16) Jonny Clayton

Final

James Wade (95.38) 6-5 (101.29) Jonny Clayton

Premier League Table & Format

NW = Nights won, RU = Runner-up, SF = Semi-final defeats, MW = Matches won

Clayton NW 3 RU 2 SF 4 MW 17 LegD +17 Pts 29 MVG NW 3 RU 2 SF 2 MW 15 LegD +40 Pts 25 Wade NW 2 RU 3 SF 3 MW 15 LegD +6 Pts 25 Wright NW 1 RU 1 SF 7 MW 11 LegD -2 Pts 20 Cullen NW 1 RU 2 SF 2 MW 9 LegD -7 Pts 15 Price NW 1 RU 0 SF 4 MW 7 LegD -11 Pts 13 Smith NW 0 RU 2 SF 2 MW 6 LegD -13 Pts 10 Anderson NW 1 RU 0 SF 1 MW 4 LegD -19 Pts 7

Each night will see quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final played over the best of 11 legs (first to six). Each player will meet the other seven players twice over the course of the season in a quarter-final game, plus two further nights (Night Eight and Night 16) will feature additional fixtures in the same format. Those fixtures will be a draw bracket based on how the league table looks at the time. So, whoever is top will face the eighth-placed player in the first round.

Night Winner - 5 points + £10,000 bonus

Runner-Up - 3 points

Semi-Finalists - 2 points

