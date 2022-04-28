James Wade stole the show in Dublin as he averaged a personal best 114.73 en route to winning his second Premier League night of the season.
More to follow...
Quarter-Finals
Semi-Finals
Final
NW = Nights won, RU = Runner-up, SF = Semi-final defeats, MW = Matches won
Each night will see quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final played over the best of 11 legs (first to six). Each player will meet the other seven players twice over the course of the season in a quarter-final game, plus two further nights (Night Eight and Night 16) will feature additional fixtures in the same format. Those fixtures will be a draw bracket based on how the league table looks at the time. So, whoever is top will face the eighth-placed player in the first round.