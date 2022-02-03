Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Golf
NFL
Darts
Snooker
Rugby Union
Boxing / MMA
Tennis
Cricket
Other Sports
Peter Wright (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
Peter Wright (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Darts results: Peter Wright's change of darts pays off as be wins the opening night of the Premier League Darts season

By Sporting Life
23:05 · THU February 03, 2022

Peter Wright made a stunning start to the new-look Cazoo Premier League Darts season as he averaged 113 in the opening night final against Jonny Clayton.

The world champion crashed out of last weekend's Masters following a strange decision to use a new set of 'fat' darts but he swiftly ditched those ahead of the start of the lucrative 17-week tournament and his U-turn paid off in emphatic fashion in Cardiff.

Snakebite opened up his campaign by averaging 100 in a repeat of the Ally Pally final against a below-par Michael Smith, who managed just 88 during the 6-3 defeat and failed to hit a single 180, but he then had to use his battling qualities under pressure to see off Gary Anderson 6-5 in the semi-finals.

Wright averaged 98 against the Flying Scotsman and was marginal underdog ahead of the night's climax following Clayton's impressive victories over Joe Cullen (6-2) and James Wade (6-4) in front of a partisan home crowd but the Ferret ran out of steam by the time the five points and £10,000 was on the line.

The Welshman could only average 89 and managed just three attempts at doubles but even his best might not have been enough to deal with Wright's barrage of heavy scoring and clinical checkout percentage of 66.6%.

More to follow...

Premier League Results: Night one

Thursday February 3
Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Quarter-finals

  • Jonny Clayton 6-2 Joe Cullen
  • Gerwyn Price 3-6 James Wade
  • Peter Wright 6-3 Michael Smith
  • Michael van Gerwen 4-6 Gary Anderson

Semi-finals

  • Jonny Clayton 6-4 James Wade
  • Peter Wright 6-5 Gary Anderson

Final

  • Jonny Clayton 1-6 Peter Wright

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....