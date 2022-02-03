The world champion crashed out of last weekend's Masters following a strange decision to use a new set of 'fat' darts but he swiftly ditched those ahead of the start of the lucrative 17-week tournament and his U-turn paid off in emphatic fashion in Cardiff.

Snakebite opened up his campaign by averaging 100 in a repeat of the Ally Pally final against a below-par Michael Smith, who managed just 88 during the 6-3 defeat and failed to hit a single 180, but he then had to use his battling qualities under pressure to see off Gary Anderson 6-5 in the semi-finals.

Wright averaged 98 against the Flying Scotsman and was marginal underdog ahead of the night's climax following Clayton's impressive victories over Joe Cullen (6-2) and James Wade (6-4) in front of a partisan home crowd but the Ferret ran out of steam by the time the five points and £10,000 was on the line.

The Welshman could only average 89 and managed just three attempts at doubles but even his best might not have been enough to deal with Wright's barrage of heavy scoring and clinical checkout percentage of 66.6%.

More to follow...