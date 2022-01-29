On his first appearance since winning a second world title at the beginning of the month, Wright emerged with a new set of darts which drew comparisons with those from yesteryear.

Indeed it might've been more appropriate had we seen these arrows in next week's World Seniors but here they were as Wright faced Whitlock live on ITV.

Statistically it was not a disastrous performance, but an average of 96.55 and 14 missed doubles left him vulnerable to an opponent who doesn't need a second invitation.

Whitlock stayed with his man early before securing the first break of the match to lead 5-4, and then following a 100 checkout with a 13-dart break of throw to move into an 8-5 lead.

That became 9-5 after Wright missed two darts for the 14th leg, before the reigning world champion showed his class with three in a row and set the stage for a marvellous turnaround.

But it wasn't to be, Whitlock producing a 15-dart leg which suitably ended on double six, a strange culmination to a match which had something peculiar about it from the moment Wright's darts left his pocket.

Rockstar shines on thrilling afternoon

Joe Cullen, Michael Smith and Dave Chisnall all averaged over 100 in advancing to the quarter-finals of the Ladbrokes Masters.

Cullen was a brilliant 10-1 winner against Gary Anderson, peppering the treble 20 bed, hitting three big finishes and barely missing a dart at double as he averaged 106.3.

It was a complete performance from The Rockstar, who took advantage of the fact Anderson had been away from the oche following his wedding earlier in the month.