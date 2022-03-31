The Ferret, who has been relatively out of sorts since he triumphed in Liverpool way back on night two, thrashed Michael Smith 6-1 in his opening tie with an average of 99 before raising his levels even higher to defy Peter Wright's power scoring in the semi-finals.

Snakebite fired in six 180s and averaged 107.71 compared to his opponent's impressive 103.68 but Clayton's clinical finishing punished him for missing 11 of his 15 darts at doubles as he ran out a 6-4 winner.

Clayton saved his best till last, however, averaging a spectacular 111.16 against James Wade, who simply ran out of steam having earlier defeated Michael van Gerwen and Joe Cullen by 6-2 scorelines to lift himself off the bottom of the table.

The Machine averaged just 83.97 in the final, where the gulf in class was summed up by the opening two visits.