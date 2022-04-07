Michael van Gerwen moved three points clear at the top of the Cazoo Premier League by completing a third league night triumph of the season in Leeds on Thursday.
The Dutchman tasted victory in Exeter and Brighton last month, and wins over Peter Wright and James Wade at the First Direct Arena earned him another £10,000 bonus.
Van Gerwen also sits three points clear of Jonny Clayton at the top of the league table as the race for play-off places intensifies.
The five-time Premier League champion benefitted from a quarter-final walkover after Gary Anderson was ruled out following a positive Covid-19 test on Wednesday.
He defeated world champion Wright 6-3 in the semi-finals and then produced a scintillating display in the final to see off Wade 6-1 with a 103.87 average.
Finishes of 76 and 68 were followed by a 14-darter as Van Gerwen raced into a 3-0 lead in front of 9,000 fans, before Wade hit back with a 14-darter of his own.
Van Gerwen, though, was ruthless in how he completed the triumph, following a 13-darter with legs of 15 and 11 darts to close out his third seasonal victory.
"It feels good and overall it was a great night," said Van Gerwen.
"I think the final was okay compared to the semi-final. I know exactly how to play James Wade, you need to make sure you keep believing in yourself and make sure you hurt him, and that's what I did.
"I cannot complain, I won the night and can't wish for any more.
"It was a bit tough [not playing in the first game], but you just have to look at the end goal of winning the nights.
"You just have to do what you can do, and that is win the games you have. I always want to perform, especially in front of crowds like this. They were amazing tonight."
Van Gerwen has enjoyed a return to winning ways in 2022 after being overtaken in the PDC Order of Merit in the past 18 months by both Price and Wright, and added: "The times are different now in terms of dominance.
"I know there's still more work to do but you need to keep aiming for more, and winning is the best medicine for you.
"The most important thing right now is being happy with how I am playing, and if the right Michael van Gerwen turns up - I know I can win."
Quarter-finals
Semi-finals
Final