The Dutchman tasted victory in Exeter and Brighton last month, and wins over Peter Wright and James Wade at the First Direct Arena earned him another £10,000 bonus.

Van Gerwen also sits three points clear of Jonny Clayton at the top of the league table as the race for play-off places intensifies.

The five-time Premier League champion benefitted from a quarter-final walkover after Gary Anderson was ruled out following a positive Covid-19 test on Wednesday.

He defeated world champion Wright 6-3 in the semi-finals and then produced a scintillating display in the final to see off Wade 6-1 with a 103.87 average.

Finishes of 76 and 68 were followed by a 14-darter as Van Gerwen raced into a 3-0 lead in front of 9,000 fans, before Wade hit back with a 14-darter of his own.

Van Gerwen, though, was ruthless in how he completed the triumph, following a 13-darter with legs of 15 and 11 darts to close out his third seasonal victory.