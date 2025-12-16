Darts results: James Wade cruises into round two of the PDC World Darts Championship but Raymond van Barneveld crashes out

Day Seven of the sport’s flagship event saw Wade halt his losing run at Alexandra Palace, on a night where Van Barneveld became the first former World Champion to crash out.

Wade was without a win at the World Championship since 2021/22, but he snapped that streak in comprehensive style, courtesy of a straight-sets success against Ryusei Azemoto.

The four-time semi-finalist reeled off seven consecutive legs to book his place in round two, where he will take on Ricky Evans in a repeat of their clash at last month’s Grand Slam of Darts.

“I’m really happy with that, especially considering I haven’t won a game here for three years,” quipped Wade, who is making his 22nd consecutive World Championship appearance.

“I think tonight showed the practice I’ve been doing. It wasn’t spectacular, but when I really needed to produce something, it happened.

“This is the best I’ve felt coming here in the last four or five years, 100 per cent.”

Earlier in the night, Bellmont became the first Swiss player to triumph at the World Darts Championship, following a clinical 3-0 victory over five-time World Champion Van Barneveld.

Bellmont – this year’s Winmau Challenge Tour champion – was ruthless in the doubling department, winning nine of the last ten legs to celebrate the biggest victory of his career.

“I have no words for this. I’m proud of myself,” insisted Bellmont, who will now take on Australian number one Damon Heta for a place in the last 32.

“I think this is a great moment for everyone in Switzerland, and I hope this makes more Swiss people come to the darts!

“Damon Heta is a brilliant player, but I will give my best and we will see what happens on Sunday.”

Martin Schindler was Wednesday’s stand-out performer, defying a mid-game rally from Stephen Burton in progressing with an impressive 99.14 average.

Burton threatened to spring a surprise after winning set two without reply, only for Schindler to respond with a six-leg burst – aided by a tally of seven 180s – to close out a 3-1 victory.

“It was definitely a good performance,” reflected Schindler, who insists his status as German number one will not be a burden in his bid for World Championship glory.

“I don’t feel any pressure on my shoulders, because I’m here for myself and I’m playing for myself.

“I’m aware that fans and pundits are looking at me and they want me to win, but I need to perform and do my job, and that’s the most important thing.”

Elsewhere, Adam Sevada broke new ground on the World Championship stage, defeating Canadian number one Matt Campbell in an all-North American affair.

Sevada was imperious on the outer ring, converting 117, 66 and 70 combinations during a pivotal third set, before maintaining his composure to set up a showdown against rising star Charlie Manby.

The Paddy Power World Darts Championship continues with another double-session on Thursday, as three-time World Champion Michael van Gerwen opens his title challenge against Japan’s Mitsuhiko Tatsunami.

Belgian number one Mike De Decker will also take on Kenyan history-maker David Munyua, while Dave Chisnall and Fallon Sherrock go head-to-head in an intriguing tussle.

Wednesday results & Thursday schedule

Wednesday December 17

Adam Sevada 3-1 Matt Campbell (3-1, 2-3, 3-2, 3-0)

Stefan Bellmont 3-0 Raymond van Barneveld (3-1, 3-0, 3-1)

James Wade 3-0 Ryusei Azemoto (3-1, 3-0, 3-0)

Martin Schindler 3-1 Stephen Burton (3-1, 0-3, 3-0, 3-0)

Thursday December 18

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Callan Rydz v Patrik Kovacs

Thibault Tricole v Motomu Sakai

Ryan Joyce v Owen Bates

Mike De Decker v David Munyua

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Jermaine Wattimena v Dominik Gruellich

Dave Chisnall v Fallon Sherrock

Michael van Gerwen v Mitsuhiko Tatsunami

Krzysztof Ratajski v Alexis Toylo

