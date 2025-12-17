PDC World Darts Championship 2026: Day nine predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time for Friday December 19

The 2026 Paddy Power World Darts Championship continues at Alexandra Palace on Friday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Afternoon Session (1245 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Format: First round, best of five sets

Kevin Doets (4/7) v Matthew Dennant (11/8) Three-dart average (2025) : 91.63 - 90.84

: 91.63 - 90.84 180s per leg (2025): 0.29 - 0.19 SELECTION: 1pt Kevin Doets to win and hit most 180s at 5/4 (Sky Bet) Kevin Doets was one of the headline makers 12 months ago when being involved in three thrillers that went the distance - including a 3-2 victory over Michael Smith and a run-ending 4-3 defeat to Chris Dobey. However the Dutchman hasn't massively kicked on from there but he has reached a lot of quarter-finals on the Pro Tour - seven to be precise as well as one semi-final - and has certainly had a better season than his opponent.

Matthew Dennant needs a highly unlikely run to the fourth round to keep his Tour Card after a tough second season on the circuit and his lack of major stage action won't do him any favours here. Doets' rate of hitting 180s is definitely on the prolific side at 0.29 per leg and he matched that mark during his Ally Pally campaign 12 months ago, so expect him to throw in more maximums as well. Scoreline Verdict: 3-1

Ryan Meikle (2/7) v Jesus Salate (5/2) Three-dart average (2025) : 90.21 - 82.69

: 90.21 - 82.69 180s per leg (2025): 0.23 - 0.13 Ryan Meikle will always be able to say he gave Luke Littler a mini scare during his historic World Championship winning-run before he was blown away by 'that' world record set that still almost defies belief.

Meikle, who had previously beaten Fallon Sherrock, has won his last three first-round matches on this stage and you'd expect him to make it four when he comes up against Jesus Salate, who earned his debut by winning the Latin America and Caribbean Tour. The Argentine does have a 90 average in him on his day and those kind of performances saw him regularly - and unfortunately - defeat last year's cult hero Rashad Sweeting in four semi-finals. But I'm sceptical whether he can produce this kind of display at the Ally Pally. Scoreline Verdict: 3-1

Mickey Mansell (4/11) v Leonard Gates (2/1) Three-dart average (2025) : 91.76 - 85.68

: 91.76 - 85.68 180s per leg (2025): 0.20 - 0.22 Ticket holders for Friday afternoon are guaranteed one memorable walk-on to enjoy when Leonard Gates takes to the stage for his third World Championship campaign. What he lacks on the averages he certainly makes up with his moves and celebrations that always get the crowd on his side - and that no doubt helped him pick up two first-round wins in his previous appearances here. Even in his defeats to Stephen Bunting and Nathan Aspinall, he was still able to pick up a set so I'd fancy him to give Mickey Mansell a real run for his money. Mansell has been steady away this season - as usual - but doesn't have a great record here, winning only four matches across his nine appearances and never goes past round two. Scoreline Verdict: 2-3

Josh Rock (1/50) v Gemma Hayter (12/1) Three-dart average (2025) : 98.23 - 79.93

: 98.23 - 79.93 180s per leg (2025): 0.40 - 0.17 It's hard to see anything other than a one-sided victory for Josh Rock in this one. The Northern Irishman is among the leading favourites to reach the final from the bottom half of the draw after a superb season and is 1/50 to defeat Gemma Hayter, who earned her Ally Pally debut by virtue of finishing fifth on the Women's Series. There's clearly a huge gulf between their respective seasonal averages and although Hayter has managed to surpass 90 a few times this season, she'll probably need a PB style performance to take some legs off Rock. Scoreline Verdict: 3-0

Evening Session (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Format: First round, best of five sets

William O’Connor (2/9) v Krzysztof Kciuk (3/1) Three-dart average (2025) : 94.09 - 84.61

: 94.09 - 84.61 180s per leg (2025): 0.30 - 0.13 William O’Connor will be feeling more optimistic than usual ahead of his ninth successive World Championship as he prepares to face Polish qualifier Krzysztof Kciuk. The Irishman, who has never gone beyond the third round, has gradually been climbing up the rankings this year having reached a couple of Pro Tour semi-finals, while his seasonal average of 94 is among the top 25 on the circuit. Kciuk wasn't good enough to earn a Tour Card at European qualifying school in January and tends to be a mid 80s player that will need to produce his A-game to push O'Connor hard. Scoreline Verdict: 3-1

Daryl Gurney (6/5) v Beau Greaves (4/6) Three-dart average (2025) : 93.16 - 90.57

: 93.16 - 90.57 180s per leg (2025): 0.22 - 0.31 SELECTIONS: 1pt Beau Greaves to win and hit most 180s at 5/4 (Sky Bet) & 11+ 180s in the match & 2+ 100+ checkouts at 9/4 (Sky Bet) If I'd been asked to pick a player who would steal the whole round one show before the tournament started, I'd probably have picked Beau Greaves but the exploits of David Munyua, Motomu Sakai and Nitin Kumar mean she's probably going to need a nine-darter to crack the top three. But in all seriousness, we have a potential thriller on our hands here between two players who can feel pretty hard done by to be drawn against each other considering all the other possibilities that were out there. Greaves finds herself as favourite despite all of Gurney's experience and pedigree which just underlines how far the Doncaster ace has come this year and it's no surprise that pundits, fellow pros and fans believe she has the potential to become a future title winner on the main tour. At the Grand Slam of Darts she averaged over 100 in two very narrow 5-4 defeats to Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson before getting the victory she deserved against Niko Springer while she recently sent the world of darts into a spin thanks to defeating Luke Littler in a pulsating World Youth Championship semi-final in which she averaged 105. Sure, her seasonal average is a little below Daryl Gurney but you have to bare in mind that on the Women's Series - where she won a ridiculous 13 titles in a row and a total haul of 18 - she wouldn't have always been pushed to the highest standards. Greaves also fires in 180s at an extremely healthy ratio of 0.31 per leg and if she finds her rhythm then she could keep the crowd on their feet for long periods. We can't underestimate Gurney, who has reached quarter-finals of the European Championship and Players Championship Finals this year as well as winning the World Cup with Josh Rock, and he will certainly contribute to the drama. Scoreline Verdict: 2-3