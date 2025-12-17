PDC World Darts Championship 2026: Day nine predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time for Friday December 19

The 2026 Paddy Power World Darts Championship continues at Alexandra Palace on Friday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.
PDC World Championship: Friday's Preview & Acca
SL Acca: 1pt O'Connor (-1.5 sets), Greaves & Aspinall (-2.5 sets) all to win with Paddy Power
Scroll down for match-by-match previews, stats and scoreline predictions
Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Format: First round, best of five sets
Kevin Doets (4/7) v Matthew Dennant (11/8)
- Three-dart average (2025): 91.63 - 90.84
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.29 - 0.19
SELECTION: 1pt Kevin Doets to win and hit most 180s at 5/4 (Sky Bet)
Kevin Doets was one of the headline makers 12 months ago when being involved in three thrillers that went the distance - including a 3-2 victory over Michael Smith and a run-ending 4-3 defeat to Chris Dobey.
However the Dutchman hasn't massively kicked on from there but he has reached a lot of quarter-finals on the Pro Tour - seven to be precise as well as one semi-final - and has certainly had a better season than his opponent.
Matthew Dennant needs a highly unlikely run to the fourth round to keep his Tour Card after a tough second season on the circuit and his lack of major stage action won't do him any favours here.
Doets' rate of hitting 180s is definitely on the prolific side at 0.29 per leg and he matched that mark during his Ally Pally campaign 12 months ago, so expect him to throw in more maximums as well.
Scoreline Verdict: 3-1
Ryan Meikle (2/7) v Jesus Salate (5/2)
- Three-dart average (2025): 90.21 - 82.69
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.23 - 0.13
Ryan Meikle will always be able to say he gave Luke Littler a mini scare during his historic World Championship winning-run before he was blown away by 'that' world record set that still almost defies belief.
Meikle, who had previously beaten Fallon Sherrock, has won his last three first-round matches on this stage and you'd expect him to make it four when he comes up against Jesus Salate, who earned his debut by winning the Latin America and Caribbean Tour.
The Argentine does have a 90 average in him on his day and those kind of performances saw him regularly - and unfortunately - defeat last year's cult hero Rashad Sweeting in four semi-finals.
But I'm sceptical whether he can produce this kind of display at the Ally Pally.
Scoreline Verdict: 3-1
Mickey Mansell (4/11) v Leonard Gates (2/1)
- Three-dart average (2025): 91.76 - 85.68
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.20 - 0.22
Ticket holders for Friday afternoon are guaranteed one memorable walk-on to enjoy when Leonard Gates takes to the stage for his third World Championship campaign.
What he lacks on the averages he certainly makes up with his moves and celebrations that always get the crowd on his side - and that no doubt helped him pick up two first-round wins in his previous appearances here.
Even in his defeats to Stephen Bunting and Nathan Aspinall, he was still able to pick up a set so I'd fancy him to give Mickey Mansell a real run for his money.
Mansell has been steady away this season - as usual - but doesn't have a great record here, winning only four matches across his nine appearances and never goes past round two.
Scoreline Verdict: 2-3
Josh Rock (1/50) v Gemma Hayter (12/1)
- Three-dart average (2025): 98.23 - 79.93
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.40 - 0.17
It's hard to see anything other than a one-sided victory for Josh Rock in this one.
The Northern Irishman is among the leading favourites to reach the final from the bottom half of the draw after a superb season and is 1/50 to defeat Gemma Hayter, who earned her Ally Pally debut by virtue of finishing fifth on the Women's Series.
There's clearly a huge gulf between their respective seasonal averages and although Hayter has managed to surpass 90 a few times this season, she'll probably need a PB style performance to take some legs off Rock.
Scoreline Verdict: 3-0
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Format: First round, best of five sets
William O’Connor (2/9) v Krzysztof Kciuk (3/1)
- Three-dart average (2025): 94.09 - 84.61
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.30 - 0.13
William O’Connor will be feeling more optimistic than usual ahead of his ninth successive World Championship as he prepares to face Polish qualifier Krzysztof Kciuk.
The Irishman, who has never gone beyond the third round, has gradually been climbing up the rankings this year having reached a couple of Pro Tour semi-finals, while his seasonal average of 94 is among the top 25 on the circuit.
Kciuk wasn't good enough to earn a Tour Card at European qualifying school in January and tends to be a mid 80s player that will need to produce his A-game to push O'Connor hard.
Scoreline Verdict: 3-1
Daryl Gurney (6/5) v Beau Greaves (4/6)
- Three-dart average (2025): 93.16 - 90.57
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.22 - 0.31
SELECTIONS: 1pt Beau Greaves to win and hit most 180s at 5/4 (Sky Bet) & 11+ 180s in the match & 2+ 100+ checkouts at 9/4 (Sky Bet)
If I'd been asked to pick a player who would steal the whole round one show before the tournament started, I'd probably have picked Beau Greaves but the exploits of David Munyua, Motomu Sakai and Nitin Kumar mean she's probably going to need a nine-darter to crack the top three.
But in all seriousness, we have a potential thriller on our hands here between two players who can feel pretty hard done by to be drawn against each other considering all the other possibilities that were out there.
Greaves finds herself as favourite despite all of Gurney's experience and pedigree which just underlines how far the Doncaster ace has come this year and it's no surprise that pundits, fellow pros and fans believe she has the potential to become a future title winner on the main tour.
At the Grand Slam of Darts she averaged over 100 in two very narrow 5-4 defeats to Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson before getting the victory she deserved against Niko Springer while she recently sent the world of darts into a spin thanks to defeating Luke Littler in a pulsating World Youth Championship semi-final in which she averaged 105.
Sure, her seasonal average is a little below Daryl Gurney but you have to bare in mind that on the Women's Series - where she won a ridiculous 13 titles in a row and a total haul of 18 - she wouldn't have always been pushed to the highest standards.
Greaves also fires in 180s at an extremely healthy ratio of 0.31 per leg and if she finds her rhythm then she could keep the crowd on their feet for long periods.
We can't underestimate Gurney, who has reached quarter-finals of the European Championship and Players Championship Finals this year as well as winning the World Cup with Josh Rock, and he will certainly contribute to the drama.
Scoreline Verdict: 2-3
Nathan Aspinall (1/8) v Lourence Ilagan (5/1)
- Three-dart average (2025): 95.80 - 87.01
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.36 - 0.22
Nathan Aspinall arrives at the Ally Pally with more people talking up his chances of World Championship glory than ever after a superb season that has seen him produce some of the best darts of his career.
While his quest to pick up a major was ended by Luke Littler in the climax to the Players Championship Finals, the Asp won three European Tour titles in 2025 and reached a further two finals on the Pro Tour, while his averages levels and 180 hitting have been consistently high.
Aspinall also has a superb record here having reached a couple of semi-finals and also the quarters 12 months ago, whereas Lourence Ilagan has only picked up one victory on this stage in nine attempts despite all his popularity.
We've seen some incredible shocks from cult heroes on this stage so far, but I can't see Ilagan joining the list.
Scoreline Verdict: 3-0
Keane Barry (2/5) v Tim Pusey (15/8)
- Three-dart average (2025): 89.38 - 82.91
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.13 - 0.14
The player who can no longer be referred to as 'The Magnet' makes his Ally Pally debut on Friday night but that ban won't stop the crowd coming up with some imaginative chants.
Pusey, who secured qualification by topping the Australian Darts Association Tour standings, told Tungsten Tales: "I'll have to come up with a new one, maybe let the fans vote on it. It's tricky because anything can be taken the wrong way. Right now I don't have a nickname and the songs in the stands can be quite colourful."
In regards to him causing an upset, it's very feasible despite what you might think when comparing the seasonal averages.
Although Pusey only managed 83 for the season, he managed to drag it up to 86 since September and managed to hit the 90s during the ANZ Premier League en route to the semi-finals.
Keane Barry hasn't had much to write home about in 2025 and despite avoiding a first-round exit in the past couple of years, he could be in danger.
Scoreline Verdict: 2-3
Darts: Related content
- World Darts Championship schedule & results
- Watch: Highest Prize Money winners in darts
- Watch: The most costly match darts ever
- Watch: Crazy darts facts and stats
- Is £1million for the world champion too much?
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- Should there be a Ryder Cup of Darts?
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds