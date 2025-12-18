Darts results: David Munyua and Motomu Sakai wins hearts of the Ally Pally with two incredible victories at the PDC World Darts Championship

Little was known about Japan's new darting sensation before Thursday afternoon but within minutes of his arrival on stage to face France's Thibault Tricole, he had already written himself into Ally Pally folklore.

Motomu Sakai initially became the Ally Pally's new cult hero with a crazy walk-on that he backed up with a roof-raising victory on his debut.

It then quickly became apparent that Sakai, who qualified via his performances on the Asian Tour, was much more than just a crazy dancer as he kept the crowd on their feet throughout a dramatic first set in which he produced a stunning 121 checkout on the bullseye before clinching it 3-2.

Some players take years building a huge fanbase. Motomu Sakai has done it in about 10 minutes! pic.twitter.com/FQ5Be9uaJ6

Another show-stopping 148 checkout helped him on his way to taking the second set 3-2 - despite the best efforts of the Ally Pally wasp at a decisive moment in the deciding leg - and then cruised through the third 3-0 to wrap up a fantastic victory.

Can't wait to see Motomu Sakai in the Premier League next year! pic.twitter.com/u95prXWOiS

Sakai's celebrations throughout the match went viral on social media and there's no doubt millions will be tuning in for his next encounter against either Dave Chisnall or Fallon Sherrock.

The result of 'Best Moment of the World Championship' will be... 🏆 Motomu Sakai winning on debut 2nd Motomu Sakai winning set two 3rd Motomu Sakai's 121 finish on the bull 4th Motomu Sakai winning set one 5th Motomu Sakai's walk-on pic.twitter.com/zOEVsQSWsu

As if that wasn't enough, Munyua then came from 2-0 down to pull off one of the greatest upsets of all time against Mike de Decker.

Munyua was a 10/1 outsider having earned his place in the field via the African qualifier, his seasonal average at home in Kenya only in the mid-70s and almost 20 points lower than his opponent's.

Having trailed 2-0 this looked set to live up to expectations as a routine win for De Decker, but after Munyua won the third set De Decker missed match darts to allow his opponent to draw level and set up a nervy decider.

De Decker started set five with a bang but a 135 finish from the first Kenyan player ever to feature in the World Championship made it 1-1, before more costly missed doubles from the favourite saw him trail for the first time.

Munyua held his nerve throwing for the match, hitting double 20 at the third attempt, as 34 missed doubles from De Decker proved costly.

"It is amazing. I didn’t expect it. But now it has happened and I’m happy about it," Munyua told Sky Sports.

"It is a very big moment for the sport itself, for Africa and Kenya. It is humbling. The sport can grow. I’m happy I did my best."

Thursday results & Friday schedule

Thursday December 18

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

First Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Callan Rydz 3-0 Patrik Kovacs

Thibault Tricole 0-3 Motomu Sakai

Ryan Joyce 3-0 Owen Bates

Mike De Decker 2-3 David Munyua

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

First Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Jermaine Wattimena v Dominik Gruellich

Dave Chisnall v Fallon Sherrock

Michael van Gerwen v Mitsuhiko Tatsunami

Krzysztof Ratajski v Alexis Toylo

Friday December 19

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

First Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Kevin Doets v Matthew Dennant

Ryan Meikle v Jesus Salate

Mickey Mansell v Leonard Gates

Josh Rock v Gemma Hayter

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

First Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

William O’Connor v Krzysztof Kciuk

Daryl Gurney v Beau Greaves

Nathan Aspinall v Lourence Ilagan

Keane Barry v Tim Pusey

