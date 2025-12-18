Darts results: David Munyua and Motomu Sakai wins hearts of the Ally Pally with two incredible victories at the PDC World Darts Championship

David Munyua and Motomu Sakai sent the Ally Pally into bedlam with a pair of astonishing victories at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship.
Motomu Sakai initially became the Ally Pally's new cult hero with a crazy walk-on that he backed up with a roof-raising victory on his debut.
Little was known about Japan's new darting sensation before Thursday afternoon but within minutes of his arrival on stage to face France's Thibault Tricole, he had already written himself into Ally Pally folklore.
It then quickly became apparent that Sakai, who qualified via his performances on the Asian Tour, was much more than just a crazy dancer as he kept the crowd on their feet throughout a dramatic first set in which he produced a stunning 121 checkout on the bullseye before clinching it 3-2.
Another show-stopping 148 checkout helped him on his way to taking the second set 3-2 - despite the best efforts of the Ally Pally wasp at a decisive moment in the deciding leg - and then cruised through the third 3-0 to wrap up a fantastic victory.
Sakai's celebrations throughout the match went viral on social media and there's no doubt millions will be tuning in for his next encounter against either Dave Chisnall or Fallon Sherrock.
As if that wasn't enough, Munyua then came from 2-0 down to pull off one of the greatest upsets of all time against Mike de Decker.
Munyua was a 10/1 outsider having earned his place in the field via the African qualifier, his seasonal average at home in Kenya only in the mid-70s and almost 20 points lower than his opponent's.
Having trailed 2-0 this looked set to live up to expectations as a routine win for De Decker, but after Munyua won the third set De Decker missed match darts to allow his opponent to draw level and set up a nervy decider.
De Decker started set five with a bang but a 135 finish from the first Kenyan player ever to feature in the World Championship made it 1-1, before more costly missed doubles from the favourite saw him trail for the first time.
Munyua held his nerve throwing for the match, hitting double 20 at the third attempt, as 34 missed doubles from De Decker proved costly.
"It is amazing. I didn’t expect it. But now it has happened and I’m happy about it," Munyua told Sky Sports.
"It is a very big moment for the sport itself, for Africa and Kenya. It is humbling. The sport can grow. I’m happy I did my best."
Thursday results & Friday schedule
Thursday December 18
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Callan Rydz 3-0 Patrik Kovacs
- Thibault Tricole 0-3 Motomu Sakai
- Ryan Joyce 3-0 Owen Bates
- Mike De Decker 2-3 David Munyua
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Jermaine Wattimena v Dominik Gruellich
- Dave Chisnall v Fallon Sherrock
- Michael van Gerwen v Mitsuhiko Tatsunami
- Krzysztof Ratajski v Alexis Toylo
Friday December 19
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Kevin Doets v Matthew Dennant
- Ryan Meikle v Jesus Salate
- Mickey Mansell v Leonard Gates
- Josh Rock v Gemma Hayter
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- William O’Connor v Krzysztof Kciuk
- Daryl Gurney v Beau Greaves
- Nathan Aspinall v Lourence Ilagan
- Keane Barry v Tim Pusey
Darts: Related content
- World Darts Championship schedule & results
- Watch: Highest Prize Money winners in darts
- Watch: The most costly match darts ever
- Watch: Crazy darts facts and stats
- Is £1million for the world champion too much?
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- Should there be a Ryder Cup of Darts?
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds