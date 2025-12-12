Darts results: Luke Littler makes winning start with whitewash win over Darius Labanauskas

Luke Littler started his title defence in style with a 3-0 victory over Darius Labanauskas, as Michael Smith also progressed with a straight-sets win on the opening night of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship.
Littler, who walked out at Alexandra Palace as reigning World Champion and world number one for the first time, produced a statement display with a 101 average in his whitewash win over Labanauskas.
The 18-year-old edged through a last-leg decider in the opening set with a clutch 76 checkout to break and lead the match, before winning another set-deciding shootout to take a 2-0 advantage.
Labanauskas kept pace throughout the match and averaged over 95 in a valiant performance, but Littler maintained composure and took out checkouts of 124 and 120 in the final set to win in commanding fashion.
“I’m very happy with the performance,” affirmed Littler, who will play against Mario Vandenbogaerde or David Davies in round two.
“When I woke up this morning, I was excited. It felt very special to be back.
“This was my first ever PDC tournament, so I have a lot of memories here.
“A win is a win and that’s the hardest game out of the way.”
Smith, who lifted the Sid Waddell Trophy three years ago, also produced a dominant performance to quash Lisa Ashton 3-0 and advance to round two.
Despite a nervy start in the opening set, the 2022/23 World Champion took out a 15-darter to take a 1-0 set lead, before breezing through the next two sets to win 3-0 and reach the second round.
“I’m happy to win,” said Smith, who was knocked out in his opening match of last year’s World Darts Championship.
“I stepped up when I needed to so I’ll take that as a positive. To come back for the second round is amazing.
“I told myself, ‘I’ve won this tournament before’. Coming into the next game, hopefully I can step up and start the way I finished the match.”
Elsewhere, debutant Arno Merk impressively saw off Kim Huybrechts 3-1 in the opening match of the tournament.
The German won five consecutive legs in a relentless early spell to take a commanding 2-0 lead over Huybrechts, before sealing the game 3-1 with a nerveless display.
“I’m feeling overwhelmed, I’m so happy,” confessed Merk, who won the PDC Europe Super League to qualify for his first World Darts Championship.
“I wasn’t that nervous, I don’t know why. I thought at Ally Pally I would be nervous, but I wasn’t.
“I’m so excited to play again on this stage.”
Madars Razma also advanced to round two, fending off debutant Jamai van den Herik with a 3-1 victory.
The Latvian won the first set which included legs of 11 and 13 darts, before closing out the match to set up a round two tie against Dimitri Van den Bergh or Darren Beveridge.
Day Two of the World Darts Championship sees more top names enter the fray, with former World Champion Rob Cross beginning his campaign against Cor Dekker in the showpiece match of the afternoon session.
In the evening session, European Champion Gian van Veen locks horns with Spanish star Cristo Reyes and Australian number one Damon Heta takes on Steve Lennon.
Day one results and day two schedule
Thursday
Round One
- Arno Merk 3-1 Kim Huybrechts (3-2, 3-0, 1-3, 3-0)
- Michael Smith 3-0 Lisa Ashton (3-2, 3-0, 3-1)
- Luke Littler 3-0 Darius Labanauskas (3-2, 3-2, 3-1)
- Madars Razma 3-1 Jamai van den Herik (3-2, 2-3, 3-1, 3-2)
Friday December 12
Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
Round One
- Niels Zonneveld v Haupai Puha
- Ian White v Mervyn King
- Ryan Searle v Chris Landman
- Rob Cross v Cor Dekker
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Round One
- Ross Smith v Andreas Harrysson
- Ricky Evans v Man Lok Leung
- Gian van Veen v Cristo Reyes
- Damon Heta v Steve Lennon
Darts: Related content
- World Darts Championship schedule & results
- Watch: Highest Prize Money winners in darts
- Watch: The most costly match darts ever
- Watch: Crazy darts facts and stats
- Is £1million for the world champion too much?
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- Should there be a Ryder Cup of Darts?
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds