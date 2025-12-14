Darts results: Stephen Bunting survives huge scare at PDC World Championship

Bunting came through the first tie-break of this year’s tournament on Day Four at Alexandra Palace, fending off a valiant fightback from Bialecki to book his place in round two.

The world number four – aided by an average of 119 in the opening stanza – raced into a two-set lead, only for Bialecki to win six of the next seven legs and force a decider.

Bialecki led 2-1 in the fifth and decisive set, but Bunting regained his composure in the latter stages, firing in back-to-back 14-darters to prevail in a rollercoaster clash.

“At 2-0 up, that was not the plan,” quipped Bunting, a two-time semi-finalist at Ally Pally. “I felt comfortable, I felt in control and for whatever reason I fell asleep.

“To go behind in the match was a travesty to be honest, but I’m so happy I was able to dig myself out of that hole and find a way to win.

“The fans were exceptional throughout the whole game. They really helped me through tonight.”

Bunting will now go head-to-head with Kumar, who also prevailed in a deciding-set thriller against Richard Veenstra to become the first player from India to triumph on the sport’s biggest stage.

Kumar - roared on by a partisan crowd - defied five ton-plus finishes from Veenstra to celebrate a landmark victory, converting nine of his 12 attempts at double in the process.

“It’s not possible to put this into words. I love it, it was beautiful,” revealed Kumar, featuring in his fifth World Championship campaign.

“I’ve been playing darts for close to 30 years and the dream was always to be World Champion, but you need to take it one step at a time.

“I tried to give it my all and do something I’ve never done to this level and in front of that kind of crowd before; it was wonderful.

“Hopefully this will open the floodgates for darts in India. It has to inspire people!”

Sunday’s double session also saw Joe Cullen produce a sparkling display against former World Youth Champion Bradley Brooks, averaging 99.33 on his way to an emphatic straight-sets victory.

“I’ve been terrible all year, but this is where it matters,” declared the former Masters champion.

“I’m happy with the performance. I finished well and scored well, so I can’t ask for much more to be honest.

“Something comes over me here. I’m just itching to get onto the stage, because this is the tournament that everyone remembers.”

Darren Beveridge cruised through to round two on his Alexandra Palace bow, punishing a below-par display from Dimitri Van den Bergh to set up a showdown against Latvia’s Madars Razma.

Van den Bergh – a semi-finalist in 2022/23 – missed 16 of his 17 darts at double, and Beveridge duly capitalised to wrap up a comprehensive straight-sets victory.

Dom Taylor and Jonny Tata also enjoyed debuts to remember, overcoming Oskar Lukasiak and Ritchie Edhouse in straight sets.

Taylor converted a hat-trick of ton-plus finishes in his demolition of Swedish star Lukasiak, while DPNZ number one Tata produced an impressive display to dump out 2024 European Champion Edhouse.

However, Lukas Wenig was denied a win on his maiden World Championship appearance, succumbing 3-1 to Wesley Plaisier, who pinned 11 of his 20 attempts at double to cap off a clinical display.

James Hurrell then rounded off Sunday’s play with a hard-fought 3-1 win against Stowe Buntz, condemning the American qualifier to a third consecutive defeat on the Alexandra Palace stage.

The Paddy Power World Darts Championship continues with another double session on Monday, as two-time champion Peter Wright opens his challenge for a third Sid Waddell Trophy.

Wright will take on Women’s Series qualifier Noa-Lynn van Leuven for a place in round two, while fifth seed Jonny Clayton and 2009/10 runner-up Simon Whitlock also enter the fray.

World Championship: Sunday results & Monday schedule

Sunday December 14

Afternoon Session

Round One x4

Jonny Tata 3-0 Ritchie Edhouse (3-2, 3-1, 3-1)

Dom Taylor 3-0 Oskar Lukasiak (3-0, 3-0, 3-1)

Nitin Kumar 3-2 Richard Veenstra (3-1, 0-3, 3-2, 0-3, 3-1)

Joe Cullen 3-0 Bradley Brooks (3-1, 3-0, 3-1)

Evening Session

Round One x4

Wesley Plaisier 3-1 Lukas Wenig (3-0, 2-3, 3-2, 3-1)

Darren Beveridge 3-0 Dimitri Van den Bergh (3-0, 3-1, 3-0)

Stephen Bunting 3-2 Sebastian Bialecki (3-1, 3-1, 0-3, 1-3, 4-2)

James Hurrell 3-1 Stowe Buntz (3-2, 1-3, 3-1, 3-2)

Monday December 15

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round One x4

Brendan Dolan v Tavis Dudeney

Cameron Menzies v Charlie Manby

Mensur Suljovic v David Cameron

Peter Wright v Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round One x4

Martin Lukeman v Max Hopp

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Andy Baetens

Jonny Clayton v Adam Lipscombe

Connor Scutt v Simon Whitlock

