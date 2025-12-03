Predicting the 2026 PDC World Darts Championship: Watch our quarter-by-quarter preview and predictions for the Ally Pally showpiece

Host Dom Newton is joined Sky Sports darts presenter Abigail Davies, former major winner and commentator Paul Nicholson as well as our very own resident darts expert Chris Hammer to guide you through each quarter the 128-player draw and predict the eventual champion who will walk away with £1million.

The panel debate the chances of a host of star names including defending champion Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen while they also assess all the outsiders in each section and where the shocks could come from.

They also talk about whether female stars Beau Greaves and Fallon Sherrock can overcome a tough draw and make some huge headlines.

Keep your eyes open for a range of seasonal stats and data throughout the show that supports the expert insight from the trio, who have their finger firmly on the darting pulse for 365 days a year.

The action at the Ally Pally begins on December 11 so make sure you stay with Sporting Life throughout the tournament for full extensive coverage and analysis.

Show Chapters:

00:00 Intro

00:58 Quarter One preview featuring Luke Littler

07:00 Quarter Two preview featuring Bunting, Clayton & two Smiths

11:43 Quarter Three preview featuring Luke Humphries and Gian van Veen

20.42: Quarter Four preview featuring Michael van Gerwen, Josh Rock, Peter Wright, Gary Anderson and Beau Greaves

33.26 Semi-Final predictions

34.42 Who will become world champion?

PDC World Darts Championship 2026: Draw and round-by-round results

All results laid out in draw bracket order, Seedings in brackets

Scroll down for daily schedule and results

QUARTER ONE

(1) Luke Littler v Darius Labanauskas

Mario Vandenbogaerde v David Davies

(32) Joe Cullen v Bradley Brooks

Mensur Suljojvic v David Cameron

(16) Damon Heta v Steve Lennon

Raymond van Barneveld v Stefan Bellmont

(17) Rob Cross v Cor Dekker

Ian White v Mervyn King

(8) Chris Dobey v Xiaochen Zong

Andrew Gilding v Cam Crabtree

(25) Luke Woodhouse v Boris Krcmar

Martin Lukeman v Max Hopp

(9) Gerwyn Price v Adam Gawlas

Lukas Wenig v Wesley Plaisier

(24) Ryan Joyce v Owen Bates

Krzysztof Ratajski v Alexis Toylo

QUARTER TWO

(4) Stephen Bunting v Sebastian BIalecki

Richard Veenstra v Nitin Kumar

(29) Dirk van Diuijvenbode v Andy Baetens

James Hurrell v Stowe Buntz

(13) Martin Schindler v Stephen Burton

Keane Barry v Tim Pusey

(20) Ryan Searle v Chris Landman

Brendan Dolan v Travis Dudeney

(5) Jonny Clayton v Adam Lipscome

Dom Taylor v Oskar Lukasiak

(28) Michael Smith v Lisa Ashton

Niels Zonneveld v Haupai Puha

(12) Ross Smith v Andreas Harrysson

Thibault Tricole v Motomu Sakai

(21) Dave Chisnall v Fallon Sherrock

Ricardo Pietreczko v Jose de Sousa

QUARTER THREE

(2) Luke Humphries v Ted Evetts

Jeffrey de Graaf v Paul Lim

(31) Wessel Nijman v Karel Sedlacek

Gabriel Clemens v Alex Spellman

(15) Nathan Aspinall v Lourence Ilagan

Mickey Mansell v Leonard Gates

(18) Mike De Decker v David Munyua

Kevin Doets v Matthew Dennant

(7) James Wade v Ryusei Azemoto

Ricky Evans v Man Lok Leung

(26) Cameron Menzies v Charlie Manby

Matt Campbell v Adam Sevada

(10) Gian van Veen v Cristo Reyes

Alan Souter v Teemu Harju

(23) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Darren Beveridge

Madars Razma v Jamai van den Herik

QUARTER FOUR

(3) Michael van Gerwen v Mitsuhiko Tatsunami

William O'Connor v Krzysztof Kciuk

(30) Peter Wright v Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Kim Huybrechts v Arno Merk

(14) Gary Anderson v Adam Hunt

Connor Scutt v Simon Whitlock

(19) Jermaine Wattimena v Dominik Gruellich

Scott Williams v Paulo Nebrida

(6) Danny Noppert v Jurjen van der Velde

Nick Kenny v Justin Hood

(27) Ritchie Edhouse v Jonny Tata

Ryan Meikle v Jesus Salate

(11) Josh Rock v Gemma Hayter

Niko Springer v Joe Comito

(22) Daryl Gurney v Beau Greaves

Callan Rydz v Patrik Kovacs

