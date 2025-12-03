Predicting the 2026 PDC World Darts Championship: Watch our quarter-by-quarter preview and predictions for the Ally Pally showpiece

Dartmas is almost upon us so here's our preview and predictions for the biggest tournament in darts – the Paddy Power PDC World Darts Championship.
Host Dom Newton is joined Sky Sports darts presenter Abigail Davies, former major winner and commentator Paul Nicholson as well as our very own resident darts expert Chris Hammer to guide you through each quarter the 128-player draw and predict the eventual champion who will walk away with £1million.
The panel debate the chances of a host of star names including defending champion Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen while they also assess all the outsiders in each section and where the shocks could come from.
They also talk about whether female stars Beau Greaves and Fallon Sherrock can overcome a tough draw and make some huge headlines.
Keep your eyes open for a range of seasonal stats and data throughout the show that supports the expert insight from the trio, who have their finger firmly on the darting pulse for 365 days a year.
The action at the Ally Pally begins on December 11 so make sure you stay with Sporting Life throughout the tournament for full extensive coverage and analysis.
Show Chapters:
- 00:00 Intro
- 00:58 Quarter One preview featuring Luke Littler
- 07:00 Quarter Two preview featuring Bunting, Clayton & two Smiths
- 11:43 Quarter Three preview featuring Luke Humphries and Gian van Veen
- 20.42: Quarter Four preview featuring Michael van Gerwen, Josh Rock, Peter Wright, Gary Anderson and Beau Greaves
- 33.26 Semi-Final predictions
- 34.42 Who will become world champion?
PDC World Darts Championship 2026: Draw and round-by-round results
- All results laid out in draw bracket order, Seedings in brackets
Scroll down for daily schedule and results
QUARTER ONE
- (1) Luke Littler v Darius Labanauskas
- Mario Vandenbogaerde v David Davies
- (32) Joe Cullen v Bradley Brooks
- Mensur Suljojvic v David Cameron
- (16) Damon Heta v Steve Lennon
- Raymond van Barneveld v Stefan Bellmont
- (17) Rob Cross v Cor Dekker
- Ian White v Mervyn King
- (8) Chris Dobey v Xiaochen Zong
- Andrew Gilding v Cam Crabtree
- (25) Luke Woodhouse v Boris Krcmar
- Martin Lukeman v Max Hopp
- (9) Gerwyn Price v Adam Gawlas
- Lukas Wenig v Wesley Plaisier
- (24) Ryan Joyce v Owen Bates
- Krzysztof Ratajski v Alexis Toylo
QUARTER TWO
- (4) Stephen Bunting v Sebastian BIalecki
- Richard Veenstra v Nitin Kumar
- (29) Dirk van Diuijvenbode v Andy Baetens
- James Hurrell v Stowe Buntz
- (13) Martin Schindler v Stephen Burton
- Keane Barry v Tim Pusey
- (20) Ryan Searle v Chris Landman
- Brendan Dolan v Travis Dudeney
- (5) Jonny Clayton v Adam Lipscome
- Dom Taylor v Oskar Lukasiak
- (28) Michael Smith v Lisa Ashton
- Niels Zonneveld v Haupai Puha
- (12) Ross Smith v Andreas Harrysson
- Thibault Tricole v Motomu Sakai
- (21) Dave Chisnall v Fallon Sherrock
- Ricardo Pietreczko v Jose de Sousa
QUARTER THREE
- (2) Luke Humphries v Ted Evetts
- Jeffrey de Graaf v Paul Lim
- (31) Wessel Nijman v Karel Sedlacek
- Gabriel Clemens v Alex Spellman
- (15) Nathan Aspinall v Lourence Ilagan
- Mickey Mansell v Leonard Gates
- (18) Mike De Decker v David Munyua
- Kevin Doets v Matthew Dennant
- (7) James Wade v Ryusei Azemoto
- Ricky Evans v Man Lok Leung
- (26) Cameron Menzies v Charlie Manby
- Matt Campbell v Adam Sevada
- (10) Gian van Veen v Cristo Reyes
- Alan Souter v Teemu Harju
- (23) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Darren Beveridge
- Madars Razma v Jamai van den Herik
QUARTER FOUR
- (3) Michael van Gerwen v Mitsuhiko Tatsunami
- William O'Connor v Krzysztof Kciuk
- (30) Peter Wright v Noa-Lynn van Leuven
- Kim Huybrechts v Arno Merk
- (14) Gary Anderson v Adam Hunt
- Connor Scutt v Simon Whitlock
- (19) Jermaine Wattimena v Dominik Gruellich
- Scott Williams v Paulo Nebrida
- (6) Danny Noppert v Jurjen van der Velde
- Nick Kenny v Justin Hood
- (27) Ritchie Edhouse v Jonny Tata
- Ryan Meikle v Jesus Salate
- (11) Josh Rock v Gemma Hayter
- Niko Springer v Joe Comito
- (22) Daryl Gurney v Beau Greaves
- Callan Rydz v Patrik Kovacs
