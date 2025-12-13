Darts results: Paul Lim becomes the oldest player to win a match at a World Darts Championship by defeating Jeffrey de Graaf

Paul Lim made more history in a remarkable career as he defeated Jeffrey de Graaf at the age of 71 to become the oldest player to win a match at a World Darts Championship.
The ageless Lim, who made his World Championship debut way back in 1982 and famously hit the first ever Lakeside nine-darter in 1990, was making his 27th appearance at the highest level and his 15th in the PDC version.
Despite being a big outsider to pick up his first win since stunning Luke Humphries in the 2021 edition, the Singapore Slinger rolled back the years to overcome the Swede 3-1 with an average of almost 87.
Lim's latest achievement saw him eclipse the record of the John MaGowan, who was 67 when beating Chris Mason in 2008.
Next up for the darting legend is a clash with Luke Humphries, who he famously beat during the first round of the 2021 edition.
Cool Hand made relatively light work of Ted Evetts, winning 3-1 with an average of 98.
Anderson sees off Hunt
During the afternoon session, two-time World Champion Gary Anderson fended off a valiant performance from Adam Hunt, recovering from 2-1 down to win 3-2.
The Scotsman made it 16 opening round wins in 17 appearances at Ally Pally, crashing in six 180s to seal a round two tie with Connor Scutt or Simon Whitlock.
Luke Woodhouse secured his place in round two with a 3-1 triumph over Boris Krcmar, despite trailing after the Croatian star took out 121 on the bull to snatch the first set.
However, Woodhouse rallied, capitalising on missed darts from Krcmar to win the third set before finishing the job with a 15-dart break.
Experience prevailed as former UK Open champion Andrew Gilding got the better of 2025 Development Tour winner Cam Crabtree, taking a 3-1 victory courtesy of a stronger performance on the outer-ring.
David Davies fulfilled a dream debut at Alexandra Palace, securing a 3-0 win against Mario Vandenbogaerde to set up a round two clash with reigning World Champion Luke Littler.
The Welshman - who does not have a Tour Card - glided into a 2-0 lead before sealing the straight-sets win on his sixth match dart.
The action continues at Alexandra Palace with the evening session, as 2023/24 World Champion Luke Humphries begins his bid for a second title against Ted Evetts.
Rising Dutch star Wessel Nijman takes on Karel Sedlacek, whilst former semi-finalist Gabriel Clemens faces Alex Spellman.
World Championship: Saturday results & Sunday schedule
Saturday December 13
Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
Round One x4
- Mario Vandenbogaerde 0-3 David Davies
- Andrew Gilding 3-1 Cam Crabtree
- Luke Woodhouse 3-1 Boris Krcmar
- Gary Anderson 3-2 Adam Hunt
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Round One x4
- Jeffrey de Graaf 2-3 Paul Lim
- Wessel Nijman 3-0 Karel Sedlacek
- Luke Humphries 3-1 Ted Evetts
- Gabriel Clemens 3-0 Alex Spellman
Sunday December 14
Afternoon Session (1230pm GMT)
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Ritchie Edhouse v Jonny Tata
- Dom Taylor v Oskar Lukasiak
- Richard Veenstra v Nitin Kumar
- Joe Cullen v Bradley Brooks
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Lukas Wenig v Wesley Plaisier
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Darren Beveridge
- Stephen Bunting v Sebastian Bialecki
- James Hurrell v Stowe Buntz
