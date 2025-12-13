Darts results: Paul Lim becomes the oldest player to win a match at a World Darts Championship by defeating Jeffrey de Graaf

Paul Lim made more history in a remarkable career as he defeated Jeffrey de Graaf at the age of 71 to become the oldest player to win a match at a World Darts Championship.

The ageless Lim, who made his World Championship debut way back in 1982 and famously hit the first ever Lakeside nine-darter in 1990, was making his 27th appearance at the highest level and his 15th in the PDC version. Despite being a big outsider to pick up his first win since stunning Luke Humphries in the 2021 edition, the Singapore Slinger rolled back the years to overcome the Swede 3-1 with an average of almost 87. Lim's latest achievement saw him eclipse the record of the John MaGowan, who was 67 when beating Chris Mason in 2008.

Paul Lim breaks his own record of being the oldest player to win a match at the World Championship, aged 71!



What an incredible inspiration he still is, 43 years after his World Championship debut! Insane achievement.pic.twitter.com/iWZ8vjqIZc — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 13, 2025

Next up for the darting legend is a clash with Luke Humphries, who he famously beat during the first round of the 2021 edition. Cool Hand made relatively light work of Ted Evetts, winning 3-1 with an average of 98.

1982: World Championship debut

1990: Hits historic Lakeside nine-darter

2021 Worlds: Beats Luke Humphries

2026 Worlds: Beats De Graaf at the age of 71



Paul Lim making more history at his 27th World Championship!! pic.twitter.com/43WL6c7iMV — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 13, 2025