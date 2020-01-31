Fast Results

21:16 Central Park
1st
(4)
Cush Dusty
10/11
2nd
(3)
Hollyoak Hector
2/1
3rd
(2)
Decisive Desire
4/1
  • Winning Trainer:D P Brabon
  • Off-Time:21:16
  • Forecast:3.67
  • Tricast:6.60
  • Final Result
21:15 Sunderland
1st
(2)
Springberry June
2/1
2nd
(5)
Hee Haws Winifer
3/1
3rd
(3)
Nuthill Jackie
7/2
  • Winning Trainer:S Linley
  • Off-Time:21:15
  • Forecast:11.09
  • Tricast:33.97
  • Final Result
21:14 Nottingham
1st
(5)
Swift Redzer
4/1
2nd
(1)
Jetts Act
3/1
3rd
(6)
Frosties Emma
7/2
  • Winning Trainer:P J Wilson
  • Off-Time:21:15
  • Forecast:24.35
  • Tricast:74.19
  • Final Result
21:10 Sheffield
1st
(5)
Tromora Kylie
2/1
2nd
(4)
Stepaside Speedo
3/1
3rd
(2)
Unique Jeff
5/4
  • Winning Trainer:J D Fitton
  • Off-Time:21:11
  • Forecast:12.56
  • Tricast:24.15
  • Final Result
21:08 Romford
1st
(1)
Rockmount Ozzy
4/1
2nd
(5)
Itsur Mate
14/1
3rd
(2)
Tiffield Maximus
2/1
  • Winning Trainer:J G Mullins
  • Off-Time:21:09
  • Forecast:73.14
  • Tricast:172.98
  • Final Result
21:00 Sunderland
1st
(1)
Lemming Jet
3/1
2nd
(5)
Mill Cleo
3/1
3rd
(3)
Mullaca Mayhem
6/1
  • Winning Trainer:S Linley
  • Off-Time:21:00
  • Forecast:18.47
  • Tricast:77.58
  • Final Result
20:59 Nottingham
1st
(4)
Lost Pearl
6/1
2nd
(6)
Frainey Hilbilly
9/4
3rd
(1)
Caulry Daisy
7/4
  • Winning Trainer:B Denby
  • Off-Time:20:59
  • Forecast:27.96
  • Tricast:56.31
  • Final Result
20:57 Central Park
1st
(2)
Notorious One
8/1
2nd
(3)
Droopys Spark
4/5
3rd
(4)
Manic Flash
4/1
  • Winning Trainer:R Pattinson
  • Off-Time:20:57
  • Forecast:23.41
  • Tricast:57.64
  • Final Result
20:55 Sheffield
1st
(5)
Needonenow
5/2
2nd
(6)
Heart And Soul
7/2
3rd
(1)
Sullane Mark
6/1
  • Winning Trainer:J R Smith
  • Off-Time:20:56
  • Forecast:13.45
  • Tricast:51.86
  • Final Result
20:55 Peterborough
1st
(5)
Errill Dove
4/5
2nd
(4)
Parsnip Jennie
3/1
3rd
(6)
Minora
4/1
  • Winning Trainer:P A Braithwaite
  • Off-Time:20:55
  • Forecast:5.22
  • Tricast:0.00
  • Final Result

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 4h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 6h
Next Race Off

21:24 Aqueduct
7
(7)
Sneads
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
5/6
8
(8)
Mr. Mike
J: Reylu Gutierrez
5/2
Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 6h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 5h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 5h
