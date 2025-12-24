The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for the Saturday Night Football meeting between Chelsea and Aston Villa.
MORGAN ROGERS failed to make a foul against Manchester United last weekend, a rarity as he made 19 in his previous eight appearances at an average of 2.88 per 90.
MOISES CAICEDO is another player always in the thick of the action. He made his presence known at Newcastle last time out after a three-match ban, making three fouls at St James' Park.
ENZO FERNANDEZ has six goals for Chelsea already this season and is averaging exactly one shot on target per 90 in the Premier League.
Odds correct at 09:00 GMT (24/12/25)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.