Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
this week's acca enzo fernandez chelsea aston villa

Saturday Night Football tips: Chelsea and Aston Villa bet builder from This Week's Acca

By This Week's Acca
Football
Wed December 24, 2025 · 2h ago

The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for the Saturday Night Football meeting between Chelsea and Aston Villa.

CLICK HERE TO BACK OUR BET BUILDER!
CLICK HERE TO BACK OUR BET BUILDER!

MORGAN ROGERS failed to make a foul against Manchester United last weekend, a rarity as he made 19 in his previous eight appearances at an average of 2.88 per 90.

MOISES CAICEDO is another player always in the thick of the action. He made his presence known at Newcastle last time out after a three-match ban, making three fouls at St James' Park.

ENZO FERNANDEZ has six goals for Chelsea already this season and is averaging exactly one shot on target per 90 in the Premier League.

Odds correct at 09:00 GMT (24/12/25)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS