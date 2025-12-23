Premier League tips: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City best bets, predictions and preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Phil Foden 1+ assists at 4/1 (Betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 GMT TV: TNT Sports 1 Live odds, form and stats

A contest which should really play out as the odds suggest. Nottingham Forest are battling for survival with Manchester City making yet another claim for the title. Defeat to Fulham on Monday night leaves Forest 17th in the Premier League table albeit with a five-point gap between themselves and West Ham who occupy the final relegation spot. City, meanwhile, are enjoying a seven-game winning run across all competitions and their record against those towards the bottom is perfect - it's five wins from five vs sides 15th or below. They've scored three in each outing too and Saturday's early kick-off is likely to present them with plenty of chances to strike.

Sean Dyche has faced Pep Guardiola 18 times

Sean Dyche's personal record against Pep Guardiola makes for grim reading if you're a Forest fan. It's the manager he's faced the most and in 18 contests, he's yet to win with 16 defeats on the tally. Rather than take the short odds on an away win, my eye was caught by the 4/1 available for PHIL FODEN 1+ ASSISTS, with the 3/1 and above available with a few other bookmakers also fine prices. Foden has been in great goalscoring form but seemingly keeps being overlooked in the conversation surrounding England's no. 10 position - it's always the desire for something more 'new and shiny'. Six goals have come across his previous five Premier League appearances with a helper also coming in the 3-0 win over Sunderland.

He could have had more on the tally though. Foden's created at least two chances in three of his last four league outings, with this marker being achieved in eight of 14 top-flight starts. Three chances were created in the win over Burnley with the same figure against Bournemouth. He's even hit as many as eight in the Champions League contest with Napoli and seven in the away defeat to Aston Villa. There's also the presence on set-pieces which is an added bonus to any assists-based bet. Considering the prices available on the same pick for some of his teammates, this looks the value selection of the contest.