Boxing Day tips: Man Utd vs Newcastle bet builder from This Week's Acca

By This Week's Acca
Football
Wed December 24, 2025 · 2h ago

The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for the Boxing Day meeting between Manchester United and Newcastle.

BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE & OVER 2.5 GOALS has landed in nine of Newcastle's last 10 league games, and eight of Manchester United's.

CASEMIRO has had 2+ SHOTS in five of his last seven appearances and averages 2.17 shots per 90 this season.

MATHEUS CUNHA has had a staggering 22 attempts across his last three matches, registering 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET in each game.

MANUEL UGARTE averages 3.02 FOULS per 90 this term. Despite a booking he made four (and five tackles) in 73 minutes against Aston Villa.

Odds correct at 1055 GMT (23/12/25)

