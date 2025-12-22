The first of the selections comes from the Sky Bet Championship where HULL are backed to get the better of rock-bottom Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls remain on -9 points and find themselves a whopping 30 from safety, while visitors Hull are pushing for promotion as they sit fourth with four wins in their last five.

It feels like these next two will be popular picks in many Boxing Day accumulators, the first being BOLTON as they host struggling Rotherham.

Wanderers have seen a revival under Steven Schumacher's guidance but they've been strong at home all season - they're unbeaten in 90 minutes across all competitions so far.

CARDIFF are the other side you can expect to see in the bookmakers' 'most popular' section. The table-topping outfit host Exeter this time out.

The Bluebirds have won eight of their 10 league games in front of their own supporters while Exeter are the worst travelling side in England's third tier, gaining just six points from a possible 30.

Our final pick comes from League Two and it's another side at the top of the table. WALSALL are unbeaten in their last seven across all competitions with five of those being wins.

Crewe are sliding into becoming a mid-table side and have lost contests against Bromley and Swindon, the other teams alongside Walsall in the top three.