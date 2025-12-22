The first of the selections comes from the Sky Bet Championship where HULL are backed to get the better of rock-bottom Sheffield Wednesday.
The Owls remain on -9 points and find themselves a whopping 30 from safety, while visitors Hull are pushing for promotion as they sit fourth with four wins in their last five.
It feels like these next two will be popular picks in many Boxing Day accumulators, the first being BOLTON as they host struggling Rotherham.
Wanderers have seen a revival under Steven Schumacher's guidance but they've been strong at home all season - they're unbeaten in 90 minutes across all competitions so far.
CARDIFF are the other side you can expect to see in the bookmakers' 'most popular' section. The table-topping outfit host Exeter this time out.
The Bluebirds have won eight of their 10 league games in front of their own supporters while Exeter are the worst travelling side in England's third tier, gaining just six points from a possible 30.
Our final pick comes from League Two and it's another side at the top of the table. WALSALL are unbeaten in their last seven across all competitions with five of those being wins.
Crewe are sliding into becoming a mid-table side and have lost contests against Bromley and Swindon, the other teams alongside Walsall in the top three.
A number of teams were discussed on the latest edition of the This Week's Acca podcast and we've added two of those to make up a longer sixfold accumulator.
MIDDLESBROUGH welcome Blackburn. Boro may well have been beaten by Bristol City in their last match but they were enjoying a four-game winning run under their new manager prior to it. Rovers, meanwhile, have managed just one win in their last six outings.
Finally, we're taking BLACKPOOL for a home win over Doncaster. A glance at the Sky Bet League One table has this as a battle of two 'bad' sides but the hosts have looked to do something about it.
Under Ian Evatt, they have won three of their last four and striker Ashley Fletcher is in great form with six goals in his last seven appearances. Doncaster have won once in 14 league matches and were thrashed 5-1 at home by struggling Plymouth last time out.
Odds correct at 1230 GMT (22/12/25)
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.