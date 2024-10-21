Atalanta vs Celtic betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Goals should be expected when Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic are involved.

In 12 games this season, 10 have seen at least three goals and a third of them have seen five or more.

In the Champions League, the Bhoys put five past Slovan Bratislava then conceded seven at Dortmund. It means that their two European games have featured 14 goals and it is all down to Rodgers' ego.

Celtic’s boss went for identical set-ups in both games, despite the step up in quality of opposition, and it is hard to see him ripping up his playbook ahead of the trip to Bergamo; there is a case to be made that Atalanta are better then Dortmund as well.

The Italians beat Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final and went toe-to-toe with Arsenal in a stalemate on matchday one.

La Dea have won their last three games, scoring 10 goals in the process, so you fear for Celtic, who squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Aberdeen at the weekend.