Atalanta vs Celtic betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Mateo Retegui to score anytime at 6/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
0.5pts Mateo Retegui to score 2+ at 6/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
0.5pts Mateo Retegui to score 3+ at 35/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
Goals should be expected when Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic are involved.
In 12 games this season, 10 have seen at least three goals and a third of them have seen five or more.
In the Champions League, the Bhoys put five past Slovan Bratislava then conceded seven at Dortmund. It means that their two European games have featured 14 goals and it is all down to Rodgers' ego.
Celtic’s boss went for identical set-ups in both games, despite the step up in quality of opposition, and it is hard to see him ripping up his playbook ahead of the trip to Bergamo; there is a case to be made that Atalanta are better then Dortmund as well.
The Italians beat Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final and went toe-to-toe with Arsenal in a stalemate on matchday one.
La Dea have won their last three games, scoring 10 goals in the process, so you fear for Celtic, who squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Aberdeen at the weekend.
Goals are the obvious way in at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia and I cannot snub the goalscorer market.
Karim Adeyemi took home the match ball for Dortmund when they played Celtic and Serhou Guirassy scored twice.
MATEO RETEGUI leads the race for the Capocannoniere domestically and although he had to settle for a spot on the bench against Shakhtar, the frontman should start alongside Ademola Lookman on Wednesday.
The Italian's price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals.
The Argentina-born frontman has already eclipsed his domestic tally from last season at Genoa (7) and is clearly thriving in a side that creates chances.
He looks primed to open his Champions League account on Wednesday and the disparity in prices about Retegui TO SCORE 2+ GOALS and a HAT-TRICK is too large to ignore.
The brace is as short as 11/4 with some firms and the hat-trick is 12/1 yet the former can be taken at 6/1 and the hat-trick at 35/1 with Betfair and Paddy Power.
He already has two braces and a hat-trick this season.
Rafael Toloi, Marco Brescianini and Odilon Kossounou remain sidelined for the hosts but Sead Kolasinac should return to the backline having missed the 2-0 win at Venezia on the weekend.
Gian Piero Gasperini started Charles De Ketelaere, Lookman and Retegui in Sunday’s win but withdrew the trio before the 70th minute with an eye on this match.
Celtic full-back Greg Taylor is ruled out by a hamstring issue and Cameron Carter-Vickers will be assessed but the central defender has not played since matchday one. This should see Auston Trusty partner Liam Scales in central defence.
Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, Ederson, De Roon, Ruggeri; De Ketelaere, Lookman; Retegui
Celtic: Schmeichel; Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Valle; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Maeda
Odds correct at 1015 BST (22/10/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.