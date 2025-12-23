Menu icon
David Ord
David Ord on King Georges past, present and future

David Ord's King George memories and thoughts on this year's race

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Wed December 24, 2025 · 3h ago

Our columnist on why the Ghosts of King George Past, Present and Future all have key roles this year.

These new TikTok sensations are no good for those of us of advancing years.

Sit too long in a chair in our office and one of the social media team will pounce, phone camera recording asking you to name as many of the last 20 King George winners as you can.

Look I’m fine if you give me a notepad, a cup of coffee and 20 minutes. But with a bearded colleague beaming away on the other side of an iPhone demanding an instant response I can barely recall what I’d had for lunch 15 minutes previously. To be fair that’s usually quite a lengthy list.

And for a King George to linger long in the memory it has to be special.

Because this is a race that belongs to Desert Orchid and Kauto Star, to Wayward Lad and Silver Buck, One Man and The Fellow.

To Paul Nicholls who has won it 13 times and counting. Number 14 might look some way down the road right now, but you know he’ll be back, pacing up and down the Kempton parade ring, eyes darting to and from the action on the big screen.

