Illinois (centre) gallops to victory at Chester
Illinois (centre) gallops to victory at Chester

Gold Cup preview: Illinois among ten in Royal Ascot feature

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri June 13, 2025 · 1h ago

Warm favourite Illinois features among ten six-day acceptors for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on Thursday.

Following the retirement of Kyprios, the four-year-old has the opportunity to establish himself at the top of the staying tree but will be racing over two-and-a-half miles for the first time.

He won the Queen's Vase at the meeting last season and the Prix Chaudenay at ParisLochamp in the autumn and was better than ever when beating Al Qareem on his return in the Ormonde Stakes at Chester.

Stablemate Jan Brueghel, who edged out Illinois in the St Leger last season and won last week’s Coronation Cup at Epsom, also stands his ground.

Prix Vicomtesse Vigier winner Candelari is an interesting runner for France, while John and Thady Gosden can run last year’s runner-up Trawlerman and Sweet William.

Coltrane, Dubai Future, Trueshan, Wonder Legend and Yashin complete the potential field.

