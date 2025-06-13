Gold Cup preview: Illinois among ten in Royal Ascot feature

Warm favourite Illinois features among ten six-day acceptors for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on Thursday.
Following the retirement of Kyprios, the four-year-old has the opportunity to establish himself at the top of the staying tree but will be racing over two-and-a-half miles for the first time.
He won the Queen's Vase at the meeting last season and the Prix Chaudenay at ParisLochamp in the autumn and was better than ever when beating Al Qareem on his return in the Ormonde Stakes at Chester.
Stablemate Jan Brueghel, who edged out Illinois in the St Leger last season and won last week’s Coronation Cup at Epsom, also stands his ground.
Prix Vicomtesse Vigier winner Candelari is an interesting runner for France, while John and Thady Gosden can run last year’s runner-up Trawlerman and Sweet William.
Coltrane, Dubai Future, Trueshan, Wonder Legend and Yashin complete the potential field.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.