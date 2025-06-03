Menu icon
Sporting Life Racing Club
It;s easy to join the Sporting Life Racing Club

Sporting Life Racing Club: How to join

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue June 03, 2025 · 1h ago

The Sporting Life Racing Club is up and running and joining for FREE couldn't be any easier.

If you're already a Sporting Life Plus member or have a Sky Bet account, play the ITV7 or Super 6 all you need to do is use those username and passwords to log-in to Sporting Life and click on the link below to opt in to the Club.

Logged in members click here to opt in to the Racing Club.

If you haven't got an account for the above you can register now.

Fill in the details on the form below and you'll be able to log in to Sporting Life using the username and password.

Then click on the above link to join the Racing Club. The log-in also gives you access to our free video replay service, My Stable tracker as well as the ability to play the ITV7 and Super 6.

Click here to register for a Sporting Life account

The four horses who race for the Sporting Life Racing Club are below. Members get weekly updates on their progress, the chance to apply for owners' badges when they run and exclusive stable visits to Richard Fahey's Musley Bank Stables.

We have a whatsapp channel where Richard previews and reacts to each race while the jockeys on the day also share their thoughts.

It's the full owner experience and completely free.

Musical Touch

Far Ahead

Sporting Light

Boy Named Sioux

