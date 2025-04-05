Grand National 2025 confirmed and updated runners

Betfair - Get a £5 Free Bet to use on the Grand National when you bet £10

When is the Grand National?

The Grand National will begin at 4:00pm on Saturday the April 5.

Where is the Grand National?

The race is annually held at Aintree Racecourse in Merseyside, near Liverpool.

Where can I watch the Grand National?

The race will be broadcast by ITV and Racing TV, with coverage starting at 12:45pm

All about the Grand National

The Randox Grand National remains one of the most prestigious races in the world, with £1million in total prize-money and half of that sum going to the eventual winner, who will have to beat off their rivals and negotiate the 30 famous fences around Aintree’s spectacular course on Merseyside, Liverpool.

The Grand National is run over four miles, two and a half furlongs and the 2025 edition is due to start at 4pm on Saturday April 5. The great race, famously won three times by Red Rum in the 1970s and twice by the diminutive Tiger Roll much more recently, is these days made up of a 34-strong field featuring some of the best staying chasers in Britain and Ireland.This year’s favourites include Cheltenham Festival hero Stumptown, the returning 2024 victor I Am Maximus and improving seven-year-olds Iroko and Intense Raffles.

Noble Yeats became the first seven-year-old National winner since 1940 when springing a 50/1 surprise in 2022 and, at the other end of the age spectrum, Celebre d’Allen will be the oldest runner in this year’s line-up as the only 13-year-old in the race. The most recent 13-year-old winner was Sergeant Murphy in 1923



Grand National Tip

2025/04/05, 16:00 Aintree - Minella Cocooner

Willie Mullins bids for back-to-back victories in the Randox Grand National and he looks to have several good chances, including MINELLA COCOONER who found his best form last spring when placed in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse before winning the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown. He will enjoy the prevailing ground, looks on a competitive handicap mark and appears to have all the right attributes for a modern-day National, being a former Grade 1 winner over hurdles who is still at the peak of his powers as a nine-year-old.