Reaction from the beaten jockeys in the Randox Grand National at Aintree

Reaction from the jockeys who were beaten in the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday.

Paul Townend - I Am Maximus He ran a huge race. He probably took me through the race a bit better last year but he’s run with credit again and it’s a big result for the team. A bit sickening to get beat though. James Reveley - Bravemansgame He gave me a good ride and got into a lovely rhythm. He just got very tired. I thought he’d have stayed on better than he did, but he just didn't quite get the trip. Ciaran Gethings - Horantzau D’Airy He’s a classy jumper and I got a bit excited after the Canal Turn, but probably his stamina gave out. We got home though and it was a lot of fun for connections. Brian Hayes - Grangeclare West That was some spin. He jumped for fun and ran the race of his life. He did something a bit similar in the Gold Cup in Ireland, but repeated that here today with eleven stone eight on his back. Going out on the second circuit I knew he was going to run a big race. I gave him a breather and then he started winging fences down the back. I thought he was going to do the business but he just got into the bottom of the last and that cost him momentum - cost him second place anyway.

Jonjo O’Neill, jnr - Iroko “I was very happy with him. He just found everything a bit fast early on and was a bit on his head. He could have done with the ground being slower. I just didn’t have the horse after the third last but he ran on well after the last and with another year on his backI look forward to coming back again. Sean Bowen - Three Card Brag He gave me a great spin but he was just doing too much the whole way. He was jumping so well that he was just jumping into the bridle every time. Hopefully he’ll be back next year, older and wiser. Keith Donoghue - Stumptown He couldn’t lie up early and got too far back. He just wasn’t able to travel on the ground. Sam Twiston-Davies - Beauport I couldn't have asked for a better ride. The one mistake I made was that I kicked him out of the gate and he ended up doing way too much. He was really enthusiastic and one thing you can’t afford to do here over four and a half miles is race too enthusiastically. I’ve learned, and there will be another day. Gavin Sheehan - Hewick I couldn’t have had a better ride off him. He travelled great but it probably took him a circuit to figure out the fences and on the second circuit I got a much better ride from him. He’d figured them out and was clever. I was getting excited after the Canal Turn. I thought I could get the job done and it was just conserve, conserve. I thought we might relive that moment in the King George and just out-grind them, but I kind of knew my fate going to the third last and it wasn’t to be. He’s come back safe and sound though and just needed a sprinkle of water.

Harry Skelton - Threeunderthrufive He enjoyed it for a long way, he just ran out of petrol before Becher's the second time, so I just pulled up. Keith Donoghue - Stumptown I couldn't travel, couldn't go on the ground. Paul O'Brien - Stay Away Fay Went a good gallop, didn't travel great, jumped good and had a guess at the third fence. After that he got into a good rhythm, but they just went a bit quick for him. Danny Gilligan - Duffle Coat I didn't get too far. I went at the third. Rachael Blackmore - Minella Indo He ran well. He's just... he's 12 now. Harry Cobden - Kandoo Kid I don't know what happened. Freddie Gingell - Hitman Jumped really well. Just not really got the trip. Jonathan Burke - Minella Cocooner It was great fun. Probably raced a little bit keen. Jumped really well. I was in front at the last, he just didn't really see it out from there. James Bowen - Chantry House It had a great spin. Finished stone last, but enjoyed myself.

