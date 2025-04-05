Where did your horse finish? Randox Grand National 2025 full result, video replay and analysis

Grand National: Free Video Replay

Grand National Analysis

The Mullins National. Willie Mullins trained the first, second, third, fifth and seventh home. The winner, NICK ROCKETT, was ridden by his son, Patrick. Set in the context of the week Mullins also won five Grade 1s and the Topham. With £860,000 of the £1million National purse going back to Closutton, he’s now odds-on for another British trainers’ title.

No wonder it all got a bit overwhelming speaking to Matt Chapman just moments after Nick Rockett led home the Mullins battalion. “I was just trying my best to keep breathing,” Mullins said later on when he spoke of his physical state watching the final seconds of the race. You wonder how high he can set the bar and then he does this.

Two Grand National wins in a row for Mullins and you wonder how long he can keep the streak going. The race is tailor made for him now. The classier staying chasers are dominating and he’s got a stable full of them. The first three home, Mullins, Mullins, Mullins, all carried big weights, the trio in the top four in the handicap. It mattered not on a day the cream rose to the top.

Nick Rockett was rated 163 for the assignment, considered 4lb better than I Am Maximus last year and Tiger Roll when he won his second National. Beaten from a mark of 147 in last season’s bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown, he looked to have a stiff task at the weights, especially when stable jockey Paul Townend opted for I Am Maximus, but he has improved significantly as an eight-year-old this season.

He hinted as much when he won the Thyestes Chase at Gowran in January and the Bobbyjo Chase, that prolific Grand National trial, at Fairyhouse in February. The owners asked Ruby Walsh whether they should supplement for the Cheltenham Gold Cup but after a (very) quick conversation with Mullins they decided to stick to the National plan.

They’ve been watering the Grand National course for a fortnight but a dry and windy week meant conditions were as quick as they can get these days. That suited Nick Rockett who loved the surface and he improved for the trip, too, seeing it out well on his first go beyond 3m5f.

Patrick rode him confidently and handily, sitting fifth in a central position early on and only dropping back a little as things settled down. Just off the pace and he always looked happy, plenty of space, jumping well, travelling smoothly.

At the start of the second circuit he dropped back a little more but without worry and at the Canal Turn second time he began to make his move. From 12th he soon tagged on to the leading bunch of eight when long-time leader Broadway Boy took a crashing fall at Valentine’s.

Crossing the Melling Road he was right on the heels of the leaders and going strongly. In the run to the second last he went from eighth to disputing the lead going well and after the last it soon turned into a Mullins shootout between himself and last year’s winner, I Am Maximus.

Townend loomed and I Am Maximus looked likely to do a Tiger Roll for a split second, but when Patrick asked for more he got it. Two-and-a-half lengths separated the pair at the line.

Mullins is the first man to train the first three home in the Grand National. The Mullins National. As for Nick Rockett, well, after winning a Grand National off a mark of 163 you might think he was a Gold Cup horse but Mullins already has plenty of those.

“This is the summit for me,” Mullins said through the deep breaths. It’s hard to find new challenges for him. How about being the first trainer to train a Grand National winner from a handicap mark of 170+? If Nick Rockett is to do a Tiger Roll, he might have to.