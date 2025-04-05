Where did your horse finish? Randox Grand National 2025 full result, video replay and analysis

Ben Linfoot unpicks the result of the 2025 Randox Grand National in his big-race analysis - also check out the full finishing order to see what happened to your pick.
Randox Grand National 2025: Full Result
1st NICK ROCKETT 33/1
2nd I Am Maximus 7/1
3rd Grangeclare West 33/1
4th Iroko 13/2 fav
5th Meetingofthewaters 20/1
6th Senior Chief 40/1
7th Minella Cocooner
8th Hewick
9th Minella Indo
10th Twig
11th Three Card Brag
12th Beauport
13th Horantzau D'airy
14th Vanillier
15th Bravemansgame
16th Chantry House
Also Ran:
Fell: Perceval Legallois, Kandoo Kid, Broadway Boy
Pulled Up: Royale Pagaille, Conflated, Stumptown, Hitman, Threeunderthrufive, Intense Raffles, Idas Boy, Fil Dor, Stay Away Fay, Monbeg Genius, Hyland, Celebre D'Allen, Coko Beach
Unseated Rider: Duffle Coat
Brought Down: Appreciate It
Grand National: Free Video Replay
Grand National Analysis
The Mullins National. Willie Mullins trained the first, second, third, fifth and seventh home. The winner, NICK ROCKETT, was ridden by his son, Patrick. Set in the context of the week Mullins also won five Grade 1s and the Topham. With £860,000 of the £1million National purse going back to Closutton, he’s now odds-on for another British trainers’ title.
No wonder it all got a bit overwhelming speaking to Matt Chapman just moments after Nick Rockett led home the Mullins battalion. “I was just trying my best to keep breathing,” Mullins said later on when he spoke of his physical state watching the final seconds of the race. You wonder how high he can set the bar and then he does this.
Two Grand National wins in a row for Mullins and you wonder how long he can keep the streak going. The race is tailor made for him now. The classier staying chasers are dominating and he’s got a stable full of them. The first three home, Mullins, Mullins, Mullins, all carried big weights, the trio in the top four in the handicap. It mattered not on a day the cream rose to the top.
Nick Rockett was rated 163 for the assignment, considered 4lb better than I Am Maximus last year and Tiger Roll when he won his second National. Beaten from a mark of 147 in last season’s bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown, he looked to have a stiff task at the weights, especially when stable jockey Paul Townend opted for I Am Maximus, but he has improved significantly as an eight-year-old this season.
He hinted as much when he won the Thyestes Chase at Gowran in January and the Bobbyjo Chase, that prolific Grand National trial, at Fairyhouse in February. The owners asked Ruby Walsh whether they should supplement for the Cheltenham Gold Cup but after a (very) quick conversation with Mullins they decided to stick to the National plan.
They’ve been watering the Grand National course for a fortnight but a dry and windy week meant conditions were as quick as they can get these days. That suited Nick Rockett who loved the surface and he improved for the trip, too, seeing it out well on his first go beyond 3m5f.
Patrick rode him confidently and handily, sitting fifth in a central position early on and only dropping back a little as things settled down. Just off the pace and he always looked happy, plenty of space, jumping well, travelling smoothly.
At the start of the second circuit he dropped back a little more but without worry and at the Canal Turn second time he began to make his move. From 12th he soon tagged on to the leading bunch of eight when long-time leader Broadway Boy took a crashing fall at Valentine’s.
Crossing the Melling Road he was right on the heels of the leaders and going strongly. In the run to the second last he went from eighth to disputing the lead going well and after the last it soon turned into a Mullins shootout between himself and last year’s winner, I Am Maximus.
Townend loomed and I Am Maximus looked likely to do a Tiger Roll for a split second, but when Patrick asked for more he got it. Two-and-a-half lengths separated the pair at the line.
Mullins is the first man to train the first three home in the Grand National. The Mullins National. As for Nick Rockett, well, after winning a Grand National off a mark of 163 you might think he was a Gold Cup horse but Mullins already has plenty of those.
“This is the summit for me,” Mullins said through the deep breaths. It’s hard to find new challenges for him. How about being the first trainer to train a Grand National winner from a handicap mark of 170+? If Nick Rockett is to do a Tiger Roll, he might have to.
The beaten horses
I Am Maximus ran a stormer in defeat. He didn’t travel like he did last year off an 8lb higher mark but he crept into contention and had every chance after the last, producing a career-best run on the back of two less than inspiring efforts in Grade 1 company at Leopardstown earlier in the campaign.
Grangeclare West took to the test really well and would’ve got even closer but for a momentum-halting mistake at the final fence.
Iroko was expected to enjoy the most severe test of stamina he’s ever had and he did, staying on well from a long way back to overtake ownermate Meetingofthewaters on the run for the line, the latter benefitting from a patient Danny Mullins ride, faring slightly better than he did when seventh last year.
Senior Chief ran a good race from a prominent position, tracking the leaders throughout and holding every chance in the latter stages. He was outpaced between two out and the last when the leaders got away from him but he stuck to the task well to ensure sixth.
Seventh home Minella Coccooner, who beat Nick Rockett in the bet365 Gold Cup last spring, ran a good race considering Jonathan Burke’s saddle slipped at the first.
Of the others Vanillier fared best of what looked a strong squad for Gavin Cromwell and he finished 14th, never in it. Perceval Legallois took a heavy fall at the ninth, where he badly hampered Fil D’Or, while Stumptown was hampered by Duffle Coat’s unseat at the third and had a luckless run.
Intense Raffles backed away from the tape at the start and was soon on the back foot. Struggling in the rear, he was pulled up at the 17th.
Broadway Boy took them along at a good pace and jumped beautifully for the majority of his race until he took a spectacular fall at Valentine’s second time. He and Celebre D’Allen were the two horses treated at the equine hospital due to injury.
Want to know more about horse welfare within our sport?
