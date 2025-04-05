Grand National result and report | Nick Rockett wins under Patrick Mullins

Nick Rockett , a 33/1 shot, was followed home by last year's winner I Am Maximus with Grangeclare West in third. Iroko, the 13/2 favourite, fared best of those trained in Britain in fourth.

It was a third win in the Grand National for Willie Mullins who first won the race with Hedgehunter in 2005.

Willie Mullins was also responsible for the fifth home, Meetingofthewaters, while Senior Chief, trained by Henry de Bromhead, was sixth.

Nick Rockett jumped into a share of the lead at the second last still going well and was one of four in a line jumping the final fence along with the placed pair and Minella Cocooner.

There was little to split Nick Rockett and I Am Maximus as they passed the Elbow and headed for the line, but Nick Rockett, in receipt of 4 lb from last year's winner, dug deep to win by two and a half lengths.

Nick Rockett had won the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse on his previous outing, a race named after the 1999 Grand National winner who won at Aintree for father-son combination Paul and Tommy Carberry. Willie Mullins, visibly emotional after achieving the same feat, said: "This is the summit for me - I don’t think anything can be better than this. I never thought it would happen, and here we are.

“To put your son up on a Grand National winner… What a special day for him, as a jockey and as a person. To win a Grand National as a trainer - wow, how wonderful. To have the two combined - I can’t explain it. I can’t comprehend it and I find it hard to take.”

It was also an emotional success for owner Stewart Andrew whose wife Sadie - who went to school with Willie Mullins - had the idea to buy a horse with Mullins but sadly died shortly after Nick Rockett made his debut.

Andrew said: "This is a class horse and he’s got the heart of a lion. I can’t tell you what it’s like from a personal point of view. Sadie would have loved today. She’s up there and she’ll have had a tenner each-way, can guarantee. Patrick - what a ride, what a ride. I knew if we got to the front jumping the last he’s tough. If you look at his form, when he jumps the last he keeps going and keeps finding and finding."

'Incredibly special'

It had already been an Aintree to remember for Patrick Mullins after success aboard Gaelic Warrior in the Bowl on Thursday and he was understandably elated by winning the Grand National. He said: "It's everything I've dreamed of since I was a kid. It's a cliché but when I was five or six years old I remember reading books about the Grand National and watching black and white videos of Red Rum. To put my name there is incredibly special."