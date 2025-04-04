Race In Focus: Randox Grand National Saturday April 5

Daryl Jacob Insight

It’s 13 years since I won the Grand National on Neptune Collonges and though there have been plenty of alterations since then it remains a great race.

The start is still so important. You can’t win the National at the start but you can lose it. You have to get in a good position, follow the right horses, not get behind horses that jump a little bit slow or left or right.

You need to find a rhythm early, over those first five fences. Your horse’s confidence can grow if they enjoy those early obstacles. Keep them in their comfort zone. Look at their ears, are they flicking; is the horse looking for the next fence? That’s a good sign.

At the end of the first circuit, ideally you’ve jumped well and you’re in the first 10-to-15 runners, seven to 10 lengths off the pace. That’s perfect.

Obviously, the race has changed in terms of how many will be in contention late on. In my day you wouldn’t have 15 horses still with a chance at the second-last but that could become the norm now, so that has an effect on when they really get racing.