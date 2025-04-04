Race In Focus: Randox Grand National Saturday April 5

Daryl Jacob offers his insight on the Randox Grand National on Saturday, while we have the Timeform predicted pace map and free video replays too.
Randox Grand National - 4.00 Aintree
Randox Grand National runners and riders
1 I Am Maximus (FR) 9 11 12 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland P. Townend
2 Royale Pagaille (FR) 11 11 9 Mrs S. Ricci Venetia Williams Charlie Deutsch
3 Nick Rockett (IRE) 8 11 8 Stewart & Sadie Andrew W. P. Mullins Ireland Mr P. W. Mullins
4 Grangeclare West (IRE) 9 11 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland Brian Hayes
5 Hewick (IRE) bl 10 11 7 Mr T. J. McDonald John Joseph Hanlon Ireland Gavin Sheehan
6 Minella Indo (IRE) 12 11 3 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead Ireland Rachael Blackmore
7 Appreciate It (IRE) ts 11 11 2 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland Sean O'Keeffe
8 Minella Cocooner (IRE) 9 11 2 Mr David Bobbett W. P. Mullins Ireland Jonathan Burke
9 Conflated (IRE) p 11 11 2 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
10 Stumptown (IRE) bl 8 11 2 Furze Bush Syndicate Gavin Cromwell Ireland Keith Donoghue
11 Hitman (FR) ts, p 9 11 1 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Paul Nicholls Freddie Gingell
12 Beauport (IRE) 9 11 1 Bryan & Philippa Burrough Nigel Twiston-Davies Sam Twiston-Davies
13 Bravemansgame (FR) ts 10 11 0 Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls James Reveley
14 Chantry House (IRE) bl 11 10 13 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson James Bowen
15 Threeunderthrufive (IRE) ts, p 10 10 12 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls Harry Skelton
16 Perceval Legallois (FR) 8 10 12 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell Ireland Mark Walsh
17 Kandoo Kid (FR) ts 9 10 11 Mr Michael Geoghegan Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden
18 Iroko (FR) ts 7 10 11 Mr John P. McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
19 Intense Raffles (FR) 7 10 10 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede T. Gibney Ireland J. J. Slevin
20 Senior Chief p 8 10 10 Lucky In Life Syndicate Henry de Bromhead Ireland Darragh O'Keeffe
21 Idas Boy (IRE) ts, p 11 10 10 Dozen Dreamers Richard Phillips Harry Bannister
22 Fil Dor (FR) ts, p 7 10 9 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland Sam Ewing
23 Broadway Boy (IRE) p 7 10 9 Mr D. M. Proos Nigel Twiston-Davies Tom Bellamy
24 Coko Beach (FR) p 10 10 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
25 Stay Away Fay (IRE) ts 8 10 9 Bell, Lyons, Hill Paul Nicholls Paul O'Brien
26 Meetingofthewaters (IRE) h 8 10 7 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland Danny Mullins
27 Monbeg Genius (IRE) ts, p 9 10 6 Martin Tedham & Wasdell Properties Ltd. Jonjo & A.J. O'Neill Nick Scholfield
28 Vanillier (FR) bl,ts 10 10 6 Mrs H. M. Keaveney Gavin Cromwell Ireland Sean Flanagan
29 Horantzau d'Airy (FR) ts 8 10 6 Mr Jim Gill Michael Keady Ciaran Gethings
30 Hyland (FR) 8 10 6 The Ten From Seven Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville
31 Celebre d'Allen (FR) p 13 10 6 Mr Allan Stennett Philip Hobbs & Johnson White Micheal Nolan
32 Three Card Brag (IRE) p 8 10 5 Patrick & Scott Bryceland,McNeill Family Gordon Elliott Ireland Sean Bowen
33 Twig 10 10 5 Mrs G. Morgan Ben Pauling Beau Morgan
34 Duffle Coat (IRE) p 8 10 4 Mr Ray Stokes Gordon Elliott Ireland
Daryl Jacob Insight
It’s 13 years since I won the Grand National on Neptune Collonges and though there have been plenty of alterations since then it remains a great race.
The start is still so important. You can’t win the National at the start but you can lose it. You have to get in a good position, follow the right horses, not get behind horses that jump a little bit slow or left or right.
You need to find a rhythm early, over those first five fences. Your horse’s confidence can grow if they enjoy those early obstacles. Keep them in their comfort zone. Look at their ears, are they flicking; is the horse looking for the next fence? That’s a good sign.
At the end of the first circuit, ideally you’ve jumped well and you’re in the first 10-to-15 runners, seven to 10 lengths off the pace. That’s perfect.
Obviously, the race has changed in terms of how many will be in contention late on. In my day you wouldn’t have 15 horses still with a chance at the second-last but that could become the norm now, so that has an effect on when they really get racing.
You have to jump quicker now, you can’t leave yourself too much ground to make up. You want to be thinking about that with a circuit to go.
Look at I Am Maximus last year, he quickened nicely to put the race to bed and on these dry conditions if you can find a stayer with a turn of foot you might well find the winner. You want to be looking for a horse that has a gear change, a bit of pace.
With all that in mind the three I have it between are INTENSE RAFFLES, I Am Maximus and Stumptown.
I Am Maximus has a touch of the Tiger Roll about him, blinkers are a good move for Stumptown – they can help him travel – and Intense Raffles must have a really good chance for Simon Munir and Isaac Souede. He's an Irish Grand National winner and he’ll stay well.
With Sky Bet paying six places three outsiders to consider are Kandoo Kid, Grangeclare West and Fil D’Or, who looks a massive price considering his back form.
Timeform Pace Map
Pace Forecast: Strong
Specific Pace Hint: The likely strong pace could well curtail the prospects of HYLAND in favour of IROKO despite the usual scenario at this trip here of hold-up horses normally being disadvantaged.
Individual Price Hint: I AM MAXIMUS can be expected to be held up so given our pace calculations seems likely to trade a fair bit higher than Betfair SP as he has done before when successful.
Free Video Replays
Last year's Grand National...
Iroko's Kelso prep...
Stumptown's Cheltenham win...
Kandoo Kid's Coral Gold Cup...
Three Card Brag scoring at Navan...
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.