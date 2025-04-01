Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for the 2025 Grand National at Aintree on Saturday

The Randox Grand National is the biggest betting race in the horse racing calendar so it seems sensible to throw a couple of darts at it. Intense Raffles has been my long-term fancy for the race, but he’s found his way to the head of the betting, no surprise given his profile, bidding to emulate I Am Maximus who won the Irish version the previous season.

He looks well treated from a mark of 151, but so does PERCEVAL LEGALLOIS who will race from 2lb higher. Gavin Cromwell has an incredibly strong hand in this year’s National with his other intended runners Stumptown and Vanillier, who finished first and third in the Cross Country at the Cheltenham Festival – the latter very much catching the eye having more or less stopped to a halt when his jockey nearly took the wrong course early in the race – and will both race from the same mark.

However, Perceval Legallois will arrive fresher than that pair and he has looked better than ever this season. He’s a horse who has bundles of ability and he finally put it all together when winning an ultra-competitive, 27-runner handicap at Leopardstown over the Christmas period.

He was given a confident ride on that occasion, still having plenty to do jumping three from home, but making up plenty of ground from there, looking a big threat coming down to the last when still in fourth position and advertising that stamina is his forte when streaking clear in the last 100 yards.

Nick Rockett who finished fourth on that occasion, has franked the form since by beating Intense Raffles, and Perceval Legallois will meet that rival on even better terms on Saturday.

He has since taken advantage of a lower hurdles mark in another competitive, big-field handicap in his preparation for the National, again impressing with how he moved through that race under another patient ride, arriving on the scene with plenty of running left at the last and not at all given a hard time to assert on the run-in.

Perceval Legallois arrives in the form of his life, on a steep upward trajectory, and his run style will be well suited to the demands of a modern-day Grand National. He has had some jumping lapses in the past, but more recently he’s been sound, and there could be even more improvement to come now tackling a marathon trip for the first time.