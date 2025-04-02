Watch: Building the perfect racehorse with Willie Mullins, Nicky Henderson, Harry Skelton and other star names

We asked legendary trainers Willie Mullins, Nicky Henderson and Paul Nicholls - as well as star jockeys Harry Skelton, Sam Twiston-Davies, Charlie Deutche and Daryl Jacob - to create a Frankenstein's Monster of a racehorse by selecting the first horse that came to mind for the following four categories:

Speed

Stamina

Jumping

Mentality

They could pick any horse past or present, but some of our guests opted to pick ones they've either trained or ridden while others picked based on the greatness they've witnessed down the years.

It's a great watch and comes complete with some memorable footage from a variety of iconic stars.