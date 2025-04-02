Sporting Life
Scroll down to watch the likes of Willie Mullins design their perfect jumps racehorse
Watch: Building the perfect racehorse with Willie Mullins, Nicky Henderson, Harry Skelton and other star names

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu April 03, 2025 · 2h ago

If you could build the perfect racehorse that could reign supreme in any jumps race - whether that's at the Cheltenham Festival or even the Grand National - which attributes would it take from the many legends we've seen down the years?

We asked legendary trainers Willie Mullins, Nicky Henderson and Paul Nicholls - as well as star jockeys Harry Skelton, Sam Twiston-Davies, Charlie Deutche and Daryl Jacob - to create a Frankenstein's Monster of a racehorse by selecting the first horse that came to mind for the following four categories:

  • Speed
  • Stamina
  • Jumping
  • Mentality

They could pick any horse past or present, but some of our guests opted to pick ones they've either trained or ridden while others picked based on the greatness they've witnessed down the years.

It's a great watch and comes complete with some memorable footage from a variety of iconic stars.

WATCH: BUILDING THE PERFECT RACEHORSE

BUILDING THE PERFECT RACEHORSE!

ALSO WATCH: RELIVE THE CLOSEST GRAND NATIONAL OF ALL TIME!

The 2012 Grand National was the closest in history and winning jockey Daryl Jacob relives his emotions during this fascinating interview complete with thrilling race footage.

Watch the closest Grand National finish ever!

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

MOST READ RACING