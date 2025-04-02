Watch: Building the perfect racehorse with Willie Mullins, Nicky Henderson, Harry Skelton and other star names

If you could build the perfect racehorse that could reign supreme in any jumps race - whether that's at the Cheltenham Festival or even the Grand National - which attributes would it take from the many legends we've seen down the years?
We asked legendary trainers Willie Mullins, Nicky Henderson and Paul Nicholls - as well as star jockeys Harry Skelton, Sam Twiston-Davies, Charlie Deutche and Daryl Jacob - to create a Frankenstein's Monster of a racehorse by selecting the first horse that came to mind for the following four categories:
- Speed
- Stamina
- Jumping
- Mentality
They could pick any horse past or present, but some of our guests opted to pick ones they've either trained or ridden while others picked based on the greatness they've witnessed down the years.
It's a great watch and comes complete with some memorable footage from a variety of iconic stars.
WATCH: BUILDING THE PERFECT RACEHORSE
ALSO WATCH: RELIVE THE CLOSEST GRAND NATIONAL OF ALL TIME!
The 2012 Grand National was the closest in history and winning jockey Daryl Jacob relives his emotions during this fascinating interview complete with thrilling race footage.
More from Sporting Life
- Grand National runners
- Grand National free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.