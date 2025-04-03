What’s going on with Constitution Hill after his second fall in a row at Aintree?

The problem.

One fall you can forgive. But two in a row? For a horse who has already proven himself one of the greatest two-mile hurdlers of all time? What on earth is happening with Constitution Hill?

“It’s just worrying,” said a baffled Nicky Henderson, sheltered away from the crowds in the serene setting of the unsaddling enclosure following the Aintree Hurdle. Constitution Hill trotted around unscathed, thirst quenched, the same buckets cooling him down.

Off he trots, leaving Henderson to try and explain things. He can’t. But fair play to him for fronting up in the circumstances. Owner Michael Buckley is visibly shaken, hands in pockets, a long sigh signalling his current mood. Jockey Nico de Boinville, head bowed in the debrief, scuttles off red-faced.

Henderson goes into detail on Constitution’s hurdling.

“He’d been fantastic the whole way. He’d been short, he was good, he was shortening up which is what we wanted.

“He just stepped at it and that’s what he’s done before. I agree, it’s a repetition. Why he’s suddenly got this into his vocabulary, I do not know. How you get it out of his vocabulary, I do not know. I might send him to Specsavers in the morning.

“He’s brilliant. He still is brilliant, but we said after Cheltenham he’s getting too complacent. You can’t say that there. There they were trapping, they’re quickening up flat to the boards and you’ve got to go.

“Look at it another way, no horse has ever beaten him still! They might do one day but at the moment nobody can - except for a hurdle.”

Ah yes, the hurdles. They are the problem.