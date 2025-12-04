NFL betting tips: Dallas Cowboys v Detroit Lions preview, predictions and best bets

For the Lions, they sit at 7-5 and it’s been a troubling season by their standards. They’re fortunate over the last three weeks that they didn’t go 0-3 – thanks for a miraculous late game comeback against the Winston-led Giants. They’re at serious risk of missing the playoffs and need to start stacking wins despite a tough schedule.

Dallas looks a team transformed since their bye. The huge trades have clicked, and the offence is humming. Brian Schottenheimer is guiding the team in the right direction, as they lead the league in total yards – and they’re showing up clutch in major moments. But it’s still an uphill climb to reach the postseason.

Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season kicks off with the Dallas Cowboys travelling to Detroit to face the Lions. Two teams vying for the playoffs – on the outside looking in – a position we didn’t expect for either side, for very different reasons.

Offensive firepower

This is a battle of two of the best offences in the NFL. The Cowboys produce 393 offensive yards-game, most in NFL, and the Lions come in at 376-game, third in NFL.

This is a battle of the second and third highest scoring teams in the league, and the defences are shaky – Dallas conceded 28.5 points per game, second most in the league, and whilst the Lions come in at just 22.8 points conceded per game, they’ve surrendered 58 points over their last two.

The over has hit in a league high 8/12 games for Dallas, and Detroit come in at second with 7/12 – it’s set at a big 54.5 – but the stats suggest a monster game.

Wide receiver watch

With a shootout likely on the cards between these two offensive juggernauts – wide receivers’ figure to be at the heart of it all. The pairing of Lamb and Pickens is the best duo in the league, and Pickens is near unstoppable right now. Over the last 3 weeks he’s hauled in 24 catches for 378 yards and two touchdowns.

Detroit have conceded a huge 19 touchdowns to WRs this season (only Dallas have allowed more!) – and I foresee another monster game from Pickens. He’s seen 15 red zone targets since his arrival – showing he has the trust from Dak Prescott, and he can feast against a struggling Detroit secondary.

For Detroit – many would expect their run game to go off against the Cowboys given their shaky rush defence on the season. But Dallas’ defence is very different from before their bye to present day.

Monster trades and players returning from injury has produced a coherent unit that can stop the run now. Saquon Barkley was held to 22 yards from 10 attempts, Kareem Hunt picked up just 58 yards last time out. This could be a tough day for Gibbs/Montgomery.

However, WR1s are still having success against the Cowboys. We saw a big game from Rashee Rice with 92 yards and 2 TDs last time out, and AJ Brown picked up 8 catches for 110 yards and a score recently. Amon-Ra St.

Brown is a game time decision, but anyway the WR seeing volume and producing numbers lately has been Jameson Williams. He’s hauled in four touchdowns over his last five games, alongside a season best 7/10 for 144 yards last week. He’s in a plus spot for another big game.

Posted at 09:30 GMT on 04/12/25

