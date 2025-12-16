NFL betting tips: LA Rams @ Seattle Seahawks preview, predictions and best bets

It might be the biggest Thursday Night Football of the season and NFL expert Matt Temple-Marsh is on hand with the best bets.
NFL betting tips: LA Rams @ Seattle Seahawks
2pts Colby Parkinson 32.5+ receiving yards at 10/11 (bet365)
2pts Colby Parkinson anytime touchdown at 23/10 (William Hill, BetMGM)
1pt Jaxon Smith-Njigba 100+ receiving yards & touchdown at 13/5 (bet365)
1pt Colby Parkinson 60+ receiving yards at 4/1 (bet365)
LA Rams @ Seattle Seahawks
- Kick-off time: Friday, 01:15 GMT
- TV: Sky Sports Main Event
- Spread: Rams -1 @ 10/11
- Total: Over 44.0 @ 5/6
Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season kicks off with the Los Angeles Rams travelling to Seattle to face the Seahawks. These NFC West rivals are having stellar seasons, and they’re arguably the number one and two teams in the entire league.
The Rams sit atop the division, and they’re a juggernaut – boasting the second-best offence and fourth-best defence in terms of points per game. They’re fresh off back-to-back 40-point games, and quarterback Matthew Stafford is the betting favourite to win the MVP award.
For Seattle they rank as the fifth-best offence, alongside the second-best defence in PPG. Over the last three games they’ve conceded just 25 points in total, but it was a nervy win against 44-year-old Phillip Rivers last time out. This is one of the biggest and most impactful TNF games of the season.
JSN
JAXON SMITH NJIGBA is on track to scoop up the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award and rightly so, with 1,541 receiving yards already.
He’s fresh off a 113-yard game against the Colts (his ninth 100+ yard game of the season), and now he gets to face the Rams. Their secondary has allowed 2,253 yards to wide receivers, the sixth most in the NFL, and earlier this season JSN hauled in nine catches for 105 yards against LA.
He’s in a plus spot here for another monster game. Plus, the Rams rank as the best defence in the NFL against running backs – expect a pass-heavy script for Seattle.
The rise of Colby
A player perhaps going under the radar is Rams tight end, COLBY PARKINSON.
Over his last six games he’s scored a huge six touchdowns as he’s set season highs in snap rate and target share. Against Detroit he was on the field for 86% of their offensive snaps, while seeing seven targets – catching five for 75 yards and two touchdowns.
Veteran wide receiver Davante Adams pulled up on Sunday with a hamstring injury and the hope is he’ll be back for the playoffs. His absence though leaves a gaping hole for touchdowns, having scored 14 so far this season.
Colby’s rise is therefore coming at the perfect time, and although Seattle is a tough matchup, it certainly favours tight ends. They rank as the best defence vs wide receivers, and the third best against running backs – but they have allowed the second most yards in the league to tight ends.
Expect to hear Parkinson’s name plenty come Thursday, both when moving the chains and finding the end zone at a generous price.
Posted at 12:30 GMT on 16/12/25
