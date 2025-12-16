NFL betting tips: LA Rams @ Seattle Seahawks preview, predictions and best bets

LA Rams @ Seattle Seahawks

Kick-off time: Friday, 01:15 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Spread: Rams -1 @ 10/11

Total: Over 44.0 @ 5/6

Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season kicks off with the Los Angeles Rams travelling to Seattle to face the Seahawks. These NFC West rivals are having stellar seasons, and they’re arguably the number one and two teams in the entire league.

The Rams sit atop the division, and they’re a juggernaut – boasting the second-best offence and fourth-best defence in terms of points per game. They’re fresh off back-to-back 40-point games, and quarterback Matthew Stafford is the betting favourite to win the MVP award.

For Seattle they rank as the fifth-best offence, alongside the second-best defence in PPG. Over the last three games they’ve conceded just 25 points in total, but it was a nervy win against 44-year-old Phillip Rivers last time out. This is one of the biggest and most impactful TNF games of the season.

JSN

JAXON SMITH NJIGBA is on track to scoop up the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award and rightly so, with 1,541 receiving yards already.

He’s fresh off a 113-yard game against the Colts (his ninth 100+ yard game of the season), and now he gets to face the Rams. Their secondary has allowed 2,253 yards to wide receivers, the sixth most in the NFL, and earlier this season JSN hauled in nine catches for 105 yards against LA.

He’s in a plus spot here for another monster game. Plus, the Rams rank as the best defence in the NFL against running backs – expect a pass-heavy script for Seattle.