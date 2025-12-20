NFL betting tips: Week 16 best bets including Atlanta Falcons @ Arizona Cardinals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers

Sunday 18:00 GMT

LWLWLWL

That’s how the form guide reads for the Carolina Panthers since the October 26, so recent history tells us that we can expect a bounce-back from Bryce Young and co this weekend.

Although it’s hard to pinpoint exactly why it has been the case, it’s undeniable that the Panthers are incredibly resilient after suffering a bloody nose the previous week.

In their six games following a loss this season, they’ve recorded five wins – including some big fish in the Packers and Rams – and they’ve covered the spread in all of them. In fact, against the spread following a defeat, the Panthers are on an eight-game streak, including the back end of last season.

Extending that run to nine games won’t be a simple task against the Buccaneers, but Carolina do have elements in their favour. The Panthers have a strong record in front of their home fans this season and with a playoff berth still very much on the table, we can expect a raucous Bank of America Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The match-up also gives Carolina a good shot at covering the handicap. The Panthers aren’t the most fluid offence of all time, but they do have difference-makers on that side of the ball. Tetairoa McMillan, in particular, has shown really impressive flashes at wideout and he should find success this weekend against a Tampa Bay defence that has seemingly dropped off a cliff since midseason.

In a run where they’ve lost five of six games, the Bucs have conceded more than 29 points per game on average and much of their failings have been in the passing game. Indeed, only two teams in the league have allowed more passing yards per game this season – a real rarity for a Tampa Bay defence and an Achilles' heel that Carolina are well primed to exploit. Let’s take the Panthers with the points.

Atlanta Falcons @ Arizona Cardinals

Sunday 21:05 GMT

We’re keeping things simple this week with a couple of handicap bets, as we’re into that strange point of the season where only certain teams are really, genuinely playing for something, and that creates some lopsided matchups.

With that in mind, I’m keen on a game where both sides are out of playoff contention and therefore on something more like an even keel.

Both the Falcons and the Cardinals have been incredibly disappointing this season, but Atlanta – at least – are coming off a victory following their narrow win in Tampa last weekend.

They have favouritism going into this contest, and I think they’ll make that pay.

Arizona have one major bright spot in Trey McBride – who’s on course for an historic season – but, strangely enough, this may be a worse match-up on paper for the star tight-end than last week, when he torched Houston’s #1 defence, albeit in vain.

When the Falcons are playing defence, less than 15% of passing targets this season have gone to tight ends. That’s the lowest of any team in the league.

So what happens if Arizona’s primary (and just about, only) weapon is taken away in this game? Well, based on the Cardinals’ run of six-straight defeats – in which they’ve covered the handicap only once – the data suggests that Atlanta can take this one, and with some comfort.

With Drake London likely to fit back into Atlanta’s starting lineup for the first time in five weeks, the stars have aligned for the Falcons to prolong Arizona’s suffering and perhaps finish the season with something of a flourish, as their thoughts turn to 2026.

Posted at 16:50 GMT on 20/12/25

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.