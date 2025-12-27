NFL betting tips: Week 17 best bets including Philadelphia Eagles @ Buffalo Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns

Sunday, 18:00 GMT

Off the back of a three-game win streak, the Pittsburgh Steelers look well positioned to clinch the AFC North title this weekend, taking on the 3-12 Browns who have recorded just one victory since mid-October.

Mike Tomlin’s Steelers have won their last trio of games by an average margin of 7.6 points, and each of those three opponents were teams higher up the totem pole than the Browns. Cleveland, on the other hand, have lost their last four by an average margin of 12.5 points.

Clearly the numbers are stacking up in favour of the Steelers and with a division title on the line and wind very much in their sails, it’s hard not to fancy Pittsburgh covering what is a fairly slender handicap.

In the 12 games the Browns have lost this season, they’ve covered the underdog handicap on just three occasions, while Pittsburgh have proven to be an excellent team against the spread. Besides missing out by a single point against the Jets in week one, the Steelers have covered the handicap in every other 2025 regular season win to date.

There is one caveat to this selection, however.

Due to the scheduling over this Christmas period, there is the possibility that the Steelers may have the AFC North title wrapped up before they even take to the field on Sunday afternoon.

Pittsburgh’s attention on Saturday night will be drawn to two teams they have significant links to: their long-time rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Green Bay Packers – the franchise synonymous with the Steelers’ current starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

If the Packers win, the Steelers will be home and hosed ahead of time, so there is the possibility Mike Tomlin will make the decision to take some of his key starters – including Rodgers – out of the firing line ahead of a postseason tilt.

With that in mind, this selection is all about timing, and maybe a little bravery. The three-point handicap has the possible benching baked in, so taking the price early will pay massive dividends if we do see the Steelers’ starters out there on Sunday afternoon.

A little caution is required here, but would the Steelers’ second string be good enough to give Cleveland all they can handle anyway? Quite possibly.