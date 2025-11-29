NFL betting tips: Week 13 best bets including Houston Texas vs Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers

Sunday, 1800 GMT

We kick off the Sunday action with a strong favourite, looking to further cement their position among the NFL’s very best.

THE RAMS are absolutely bouncing at present. Sean McVay’s team have won six in a row and the nature of their victories this season gives us substantial evidence that the Panthers may be in for a pasting on Sunday afternoon.

LA’s 9-2 record is impressive in itself but what catches the eye even more is the margins of victory they have picked up in 2025. The Rams have beaten teams by double figures six times already and their average winning margin is 15.3 points. On the flip side, their two losses have been by a combined 10 points.

They’re a wagon, and they don’t just beat teams, they stand on their throats and keep up the pressure.

Needless to say, this is ominous for the Panthers.

Boasting a 6-6 record, Carolina have exceeded a few expectations this season and there are undoubtedly some green shoots appearing within a franchise that has struggled mightily since the heady days of Cam Newton’s elite run a decade ago.

But their inconsistency is a tell-tale sign of a team that isn’t quite ready for the step up into the upper echelon. Their form line over the last six weeks reads WLWLWL – and that says it all.

This looks like a home run for the Rams. With Matt Stafford at the helm, they’re running the most efficient passing offence in the game right now.

Los Angeles are averaging just shy of 250 passing yards per game, but that barely scratches the surface of their success. They are one of only two teams in the NFL (the other being Philadelphia) to have thrown just two interceptions this season, but they’ve thrown 11 more touchdowns than the Eagles.

The Rams are serious, serious Super Bowl contenders and it’s tough to envisage a major slip any time soon. Victory over the Panthers is an expectation and due to the punishing nature of their wins so far this season – and the fact that all but one of Carolina’s defeats have been by 10+ points – this looks like a spread we can go after with some confidence.