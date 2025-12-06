NFL betting tips: Week 14 best bets including Tennessee Titans @ Cleveland Browns

Ross Williams is targeting Myles Garrett in one of Sunday's 6pm games, along with a confident bet on the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL betting tips: Week 14 2pts Seattle Seahawks (-7) to beat the Atlanta Falcons at 11/10 (General) 2pts Myles Garrett (Browns) to record 1.75+ sacks at 11/8 (Sky Bet) 1pt Myles Garrett (Browns) to record 2.75+ sacks at 4/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Seattle Seahawks @ Atlanta Falcons Sunday 1800 GMT By pretty much every metric, SEATTLE quarterback Sam Darnold had his worst performance of the season last week. The 28-year-old threw for just 128 yards, way down on his average of 242, and completed just over half of his attempted throws. Generally speaking, the Vikings did a great job in restricting Seattle’s offence and keeping superstars like Jaxon Smith-Njigba to modest figures. And the result? The Seahawks still won 26-0. For the rest of the NFC, this was ominous. Make no mistake, the Seahawks are a serious Super Bowl contender and the fact they can win so comfortably when generally underperforming speaks volumes about Mike Macdonald’s team. They have a ‘bad’ one out of their system now, and a reset could be scary for their opposition. Seattle are seven-point favourites over Atlanta this weekend and it feels like a line that we can take a good look at. The Falcons have lost six of their last seven, Kirk Cousins is back at quarterback despite being the preferred second-string and Atlanta don’t have an awful lot to play for at this stage, nursing a 4-8 record. Added to that, the Seahawks are also the best team in the league this season against the spread. Despite the bookmakers’ best efforts, they are 9-3 against the handicap, mirroring their actual regular season record. This is one of those match-ups where all the numbers add up, and the rest is in the lap of the football gods. It’s the 15th-ranked offence against the 17th. It’s the 4th-ranked defence against the 20th and, overall, it’s the 5th-ranked team against the 22nd. Plus, the Seahawks’ average margin of victory this season is a massive 16 points, and we only need eight. Simply put, everything points to a Seattle cover.

PREDICTING THE PDC WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP 2026!

Tennessee Titans @ Cleveland Browns Sunday 1800 GMT In my five years of covering the NFL for Sporting Life, I’m not sure I’ve ever focused in on the exploits of one particular defensive player in this column, but this weekend throws up a special case. Cleveland are a downright bad football team, currently meandering through the season with a measly 3-9 record and an unproven Shedeur Sanders at the helm, but they DO have arguably the most dominant individual player in the sport. MYLES GARRETT is nothing short of incredible. The four-time All-Pro is already in elite territory as one of only 46 players in the NFL’s modern era to have recorded over 100 sacks in his career. His current tally of 121.5 is remarkable, particularly when you consider that he’s only actually started 126 games. However, he’s on the brink of something truly extraordinary this season – a pursuit of history that would elevate him to the very highest echelon of his position. Garrett has 19 sacks already this season, through 12 games. To put that into context, this is already a top-20 pass-rushing season ever, and he has five more games to play. The all-time record for sacks in a season is 22.5 and is jointly held by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt. Strahan achieved the feat in 16 games during the 2001 season and Watt joined him on the podium 20 years later, albeit using the full 17 games available to him. Garrett is on pace for almost 27 sacks, which would truly be one of the greatest NFL feats of all-time – without even considering the fact that he’s achieving this on a team that is providing precious little help.