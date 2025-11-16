NFL betting tips: Week 11 best bets including Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, 1800

Trends are a huge factor in NFL betting and there’s a clear one that’s tough to ignore this weekend.

The Bengals are taking on Pittsburgh in a divisional clash with serious ramifications. The Steelers are hunting a win to maintain their position atop the AFC North, while it’s pretty much last chance saloon for Cincinnati, who are nursing a fairly measly 3-6 record.

In other circumstances, 3-6 at this stage would have already signalled curtains. However, due to the weak nature of the AFC North division right now, a win on Sunday would leave the Bengals just one victory adrift of Pittsburgh and a playoff berth. With Joe Burrow potentially in line for a return in the coming weeks, which immediately catapults the potential of this team, the stakes remain high for Cincy this weekend.

So, about that trend.

The Bengals haven’t been winning consistently of late, but their match-ups have consistently been must – watch. Due to the explosiveness they have on offence - with the likes of Ja’Marr Chase leading the way – and their vulnerability on defence, where the Bengals go, points follow.

In Cincinatti’s last three games, a simply remarkable 230 points have been scored, at an average of 76.7 per game. This includes the last meeting between these two teams, which ended in a slender 33-31 win for Cincinnati.

In the absence of significant changes to the Bengals line-up, and the importance of Cincinnati claiming a win this weekend, it’s tough to ignore the ‘over’.

The total match points line is currently set at 48.5 and every recent metric points to a likelihood that it will be eclipsed. Of the nine Bengals games so far this season, seven have gone over the total and they’re on a streak of five-straight.

The numbers aren’t as compelling on Pittsburgh’s side, but they’ve cleared the ‘over’ more times than not this season (5-4) and the sheer fact that these two teams put up 64 points just four weeks ago is evidence that this should be a strong selection.