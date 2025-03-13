Darts results: Gian van Veen beats Luke Humphries to win his maiden PDC senior title

Gian van Veen won his first PDC ranking title at Players Championship Six in Leicester on Wednesday, defeating Luke Humphries 8-3 in the final.
Having lost to Joe Cullen in Tuesday's Players Championship Five final - in which he missed six match darts - Van Veen bounced back to go one better at the Mattioli Arena.
Van Veen defeated world number one Humphries in his fifth ProTour final, having previously come runner-up in four Players Championship events and a European Tour event.
"After what happened yesterday, this feels amazing," said reigning World Youth Champion Van Veen.
"I've had two incredible days here; I felt a bit hard done by yesterday and I was heartbroken after I lost the final, so to rectify that today is unbelievable.
"I've been playing well so far this year and my goal was to win a title; I knew I was the highest-ranked player without a ranking title.
"I've achieved that now and this win will give me massive confidence going into a busy next few weeks."
Van Veen's run to the title began with comfortable wins over Steve Lennon and Krzysztof Ratajski before coming through a last-leg decider with Connor Scutt to reach the last 16.
There, he defeated fellow-Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena and backed it up with further convincing wins over James Wade and Madars Razma to reach the final.
The final saw Van Veen race into a 3-0 lead, and the Dutchman kept his composure to deny Humphries a route back into the contest.
Elsewhere, World Champion Luke Littler lost a last-leg decider to Dom Taylor in round two, while Michael van Gerwen fell at the same stage to Ryan Meikle.
Wednesday's action saw two nine-dart finishes hit in the first round by Humphries and Alan Soutar in their matches against Andy Boulton and Littler respectively.
Players Championship 6 results
Last 16
- Kevin Doets 6-4 Rob Cross
- Ross Smith 6-0 Stephen Burton
- Luke Humphries 6-3 William O'Connor
- Damon Heta 6-4 Sebastian Bialecki
- Stephen Bunting 6-4 Gerwyn Price
- Madars Razma 6-2 Gary Anderson
- Gian van Veen 6-1 Jermaine Wattimena
- James Wade 6-3 Ryan Joyce
Quarter-Finals
- Ross Smith 6-3 Kevin Doets
- Luke Humphries 6-5 Damon Heta
- Madars Razma 6-4 Stephen Bunting
- Gian van Veen 6-2 James Wade
Semi-Finals
- Luke Humphries 7-4 Ross Smith
- Gian van Veen 7-1 Madars Razma
Final
- Gian van Veen 8-3 Luke Humphries
Nine-Darters
Luke Humphries hit a nine-darter in his first round tie against Andy Boulton.
Alan Soutar hit a nine-darter in his first round tie against Luke Littler.
