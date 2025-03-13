Darts results: Gian van Veen beats Luke Humphries to win his maiden PDC senior title

Having lost to Joe Cullen in Tuesday's Players Championship Five final - in which he missed six match darts - Van Veen bounced back to go one better at the Mattioli Arena.

Van Veen defeated world number one Humphries in his fifth ProTour final, having previously come runner-up in four Players Championship events and a European Tour event.

"After what happened yesterday, this feels amazing," said reigning World Youth Champion Van Veen.

"I've had two incredible days here; I felt a bit hard done by yesterday and I was heartbroken after I lost the final, so to rectify that today is unbelievable.

"I've been playing well so far this year and my goal was to win a title; I knew I was the highest-ranked player without a ranking title.

"I've achieved that now and this win will give me massive confidence going into a busy next few weeks."

Van Veen's run to the title began with comfortable wins over Steve Lennon and Krzysztof Ratajski before coming through a last-leg decider with Connor Scutt to reach the last 16.

There, he defeated fellow-Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena and backed it up with further convincing wins over James Wade and Madars Razma to reach the final.

The final saw Van Veen race into a 3-0 lead, and the Dutchman kept his composure to deny Humphries a route back into the contest.

Elsewhere, World Champion Luke Littler lost a last-leg decider to Dom Taylor in round two, while Michael van Gerwen fell at the same stage to Ryan Meikle.

Wednesday's action saw two nine-dart finishes hit in the first round by Humphries and Alan Soutar in their matches against Andy Boulton and Littler respectively.

Players Championship 6 results

Last 16

Kevin Doets 6-4 Rob Cross

Ross Smith 6-0 Stephen Burton

Luke Humphries 6-3 William O'Connor

Damon Heta 6-4 Sebastian Bialecki

Stephen Bunting 6-4 Gerwyn Price

Madars Razma 6-2 Gary Anderson

Gian van Veen 6-1 Jermaine Wattimena

James Wade 6-3 Ryan Joyce

Quarter-Finals

Ross Smith 6-3 Kevin Doets

Luke Humphries 6-5 Damon Heta

Madars Razma 6-4 Stephen Bunting

Gian van Veen 6-2 James Wade

Semi-Finals

Luke Humphries 7-4 Ross Smith

Gian van Veen 7-1 Madars Razma

Final

Gian van Veen 8-3 Luke Humphries

Nine-Darters

Luke Humphries hit a nine-darter in his first round tie against Andy Boulton.

Alan Soutar hit a nine-darter in his first round tie against Luke Littler.

