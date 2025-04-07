Ben Coley's preview of the Masters will be published right here at 5pm today – exclusively for Sporting Life Plus customers.
What is Sporting Life Plus?
Sporting Life Plus is the home of our premium content, competitions, and where you'll find the best of Sporting Life and Timeform.
With enhanced racecards, free video replays, My Stable and more, Sporting Life Plus is geared towards horse racing fans and form students, but also features big-event content across a range of other sports.
In addition, there's now the opportunity to get a taste of ownership thanks to the Sporting Life Racing Club, which launched in April.
To access Sporting Life Plus, you can sign up for FREE or login using your existing ITV7, Super 6 and Sky Bet credentials, our shared login meaning you do not have to register again.
It is completely free and open to anyone in the UK and Ireland aged 18-plus.
Can I read the preview without a login?
Yes, but only as of midday on Wednesday, when we'll 'unlock' our Masters outright preview for users without accounts in the UK and Ireland, and those in certain overseas territories who are currently prohibited from opening one.
However, all other Masters content, including first-round three-balls, specials, player profiles and more, will be available to everyone as usual.
What other golf content will be on Sporting Life Plus?
For now, we plan to publish four pieces of content for logged-in readers in 2025.
These are the four outright men's major previews and, in each case, they will be opened up the day prior to tee-off for all users.