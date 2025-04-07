What is Sporting Life Plus?

Sporting Life Plus is the home of our premium content, competitions, and where you'll find the best of Sporting Life and Timeform.

With enhanced racecards, free video replays, My Stable and more, Sporting Life Plus is geared towards horse racing fans and form students, but also features big-event content across a range of other sports.

In addition, there's now the opportunity to get a taste of ownership thanks to the Sporting Life Racing Club, which launched in April.

To access Sporting Life Plus, you can sign up for FREE or login using your existing ITV7, Super 6 and Sky Bet credentials, our shared login meaning you do not have to register again.

It is completely free and open to anyone in the UK and Ireland aged 18-plus.