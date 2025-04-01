Join the Sporting Life Racing Club for the 2025 Flat season

All you need to do is opt in to the Club right here to gain exclusive members-only access.

Four horses will be running in our name and colours for trainer Richard Fahey and members will have exclusive and regular updates on their string.

There’s also the chance to name the two unraced two-year-olds, attend regular stable visits, the first of which is on Sunday May 18, apply for tickets to attend as an owner when the horses run, and much more.

The horses are leased from their owners so there’ll be no prize-money distribution or proceeds from any sale, but we want to take you into the heart of the sport and enjoy the sort of access typically reserved for racehorse owners.

Here are details of the horses with comments from Richard himself:

MUSICAL TOUCH

4 b g Mehmas – Ray Of Light

Has only run six times and showed improved form to win his final start at Wolverhampton in October. Has a Timeform master rating of 85 and the comment from the report of that success read: “Still unexposed, he looks capable of following up.”

Richard update: “For a racing club you need a horse who is going to run plenty of times and - touch wood - he will. He’s done very well over the winter, really matured and strengthened up. We’re very pleased with him, know he can win and hopefully he can progress as the season goes on. He might get seven furlongs too.”

FAR AHEAD

3 b g Far Above – Sageness

Ran twice as a two-year-old, finishing fourth on debut at York in July and third at Beverley in August. Timeform master rating 67p.

Richard update: “He ran quite well in his two runs last season. He’s a backward horse; he grew and went a bit weak on us as a two-year-old and you’d imagine he’ll be easier to train this time around. It would be great if we could find a soft maiden and win that next time, but the handicap route is probably where we need to be. I think he’ll take after his dam and stay well and both he and Musical Touch should be ready to run by mid-April.”