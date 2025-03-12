Ben Coley profiles every player in the field for the the Masters, which takes place at Augusta National from April 10-13.

Form and scoring averages cover maximum last 10 appearances ABERG, Ludvig Masters form: 2

Scoring average: 70.25 Last year's Masters wasn't just his first Masters but his first major, and he sort of almost nearly won the thing. Recent runners-up on debut include Jordan Spieth, who came back and dominated a year later, and this ridiculously cool Swede is already a winner this year at a course where major champions thrive. Similar in many ways to the favourite and two-time champion and slight doubt over his short-game the only real negative. Solid week in the Texas Open would set him up perfectly as it did last year.

AN, Byeong Hun Masters form: MC-MC-33-MC-16

Scoring average: 73.86 Confirmed how far he's come with 16th last year, by far his standout Masters performance, and ranked second in strokes-gained tee-to-green despite quiet final round. Excellent around the greens and is a long, quality driver, so some reasons to be optimistic, but still looking for first PGA Tour win and can be very shaky on even the easiest of greens. BALLESTER, Jose Luis (a) Masters form: Debut

Scoring average: n/a Big-hitting Spaniard who won the US Amateur at Hazeltine last summer. Already shown what he can do with a top-20 finish in Mexico and a likely sort for top amateur honours. BECK, Evan (a) Masters form: Debut

Scoring average: n/a Dominated the US Mid-Amateur but likely to come up well short of the required standard. No doubt his mother Debra will still say guess I'm doing fine when someone calls her son a loser. He'll say it's nobody's fault but my own, that the course drove him round the bend. Maybe he'll comment about the golden age of course architecture, or get paired with Scott Piercy somehow and discuss chemtrails. These are all Beck songs, btw. I've been up all night writing them. BERGER, Daniel Masters form: 10-27-32-MC-50

Scoring average: 73.33 Returns after three years away having cracked the top 50 just in time, thanks to a run of strong form post-injury. Should've won the RSM Classic at a whopping 80/1 (I'm over it, honest) and has contended a couple of times since. With six top-25s this year certainly has a form chance now putter is firing again, issue is his best Masters finish remains 10th on debut and has sacrificed distance for accuracy, which is generally a bad idea. BEZUIDENHOUT, Christiaan Masters form: 38-40-44

Scoring average: 73.00 Shorter driver despite attempts to add speed and gets by on good approach play and a dynamite short-game. Wouldn't therefore look an obvious one for Augusta and has done well to make all three cuts, finishing down the field each time. Needs to improve on recent efforts to extend that run. BHATIA, Akshay Masters form: 35

Scoring average: 73.50 Finished a promising 35th on debut just a week after winning play-off for his second PGA Tour title. Whether you believe the success of Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson and Mike Weir reveals something about left-handers at Augusta or not, certainly up to contending for this at some stage and has been pleasingly solid throughout 2025, and better than that (third) at Sawgrass. Ryder Cup firmly on the radar now and majors should be, too. BRADLEY, Keegan Masters form: 27-54-MC-22-52-43-23-22

Scoring average: 73.10 Heart-on-sleeve sort who captains the US Ryder Cup side despite objectively being good enough to play on it. Some irony there and will be a sad tale if he finishes seventh in qualifying and feels obliged to leave himself out. Eight starts at Augusta without cracking the top 20 but does at least seem to have got to grips with the greens now, and arguably never better despite it being 14 years since he won his major.

BURNS, Sam Masters form: MC-29-MC

Scoring average: 73.88 Has managed to play for the USA in the last three team events despite stagnating somewhat and most disappointing so far in 2025. Approach play is often key to winning the Masters and it's his weakness, so record of MC-29-MC not entirely surprising and the sole decent effort came about thanks to better work in that area. Needs a lot more even if he does light up the greens quite often and addition of Texas Open to schedule tells you he doesn't feel ready. Opened with a round of 80 last year. CABRERA, Angel Masters form: 18-7-32-2-MC-22-24-MC-MC-MC

Scoring average: 73.06 Back after six years away having since spent a lot of time in prison for 'assaulting, threatening and harassing' his former partner, one of several women to have made similar accusations. Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman, said they'd be delighted to welcome him back once he's 'able to straighten out those legal issues', which might be the most Augusta National thing ever spoken. For legal issues, read crimes committed and sentences received. Opened 82 last time he was free to play here, and closed 83 the time before that. CAMPBELL, Brian Masters form: Debut

Scoring average: n/a If you were to ask me to name three short-hitting drivers named Brian, I wouldn't go Harman, Gay... I'd go Davis, Stuard, Campbell. Plodders. This one seems sure to struggle as those others have around Augusta, having already used his magic beans when winning in Mexico. CAMPOS, Rafael Masters form: Debut

Scoring average: n/a Popular and emotional winner of the Bermuda Championship, which clearly shouldn't come with an Augusta invite but still, we're all glad it did this time. His reaction said it all: "Don’t shit me. Stop talking to me because I’ll start crying. Golly, man. What the heck? Cam, Cam did you hear that? We’re going…" to Augusta National. Fabulous stuff, even for just two days. CANTER, Laurie Masters form: Debut

Scoring average: n/a Late-blooming flusher who has won two DP World Tour titles since returning from LIV Golf. One of the best drivers of a ball in this field but lack of experience would be a concern along with short-game, albeit much improved in that department. Definitely has the ability to make his mark in majors but next month's PGA feels more likely. CANTLAY, Patrick Masters form: 47-MC-9-17-MC-39-14-22

Scoring average: 72.46 Dour operator and the forgotten man of the 2019 Masters having briefly hit the front on the last great Augusta Sunday. Since then has appeared on the leaderboard at some stage in four of five subsequent visits, never quite able to properly contend except for in 2023 when winning was still always somehow out of reach. Reason for close but not close enough is that since we got hold of strokes-gained data for the Masters, he's yet to putt anything like well enough, but do like how he's hitting the ball and remain one of the faithful few in broader terms. CLARK, Wyndham Masters form: MC

Scoring average: 75.50 Shot 73-78 on a pretty disastrous Masters debut last year. Has shown up several times since without often putting four rounds together and ball-striking hadn't been where it was around the time of his slightly surprising US Open win in 2023, until he produced a much more rounded display when fifth in Houston. That suggests neck issue has gone away and will be a big price on pedigree. CONNERS, Corey Masters form: MC-46-10-8-6-MC-35

Scoring average: 72.13 Silky fairways-and-greens merchant whose two PGA Tour wins to date have both come in the Texas Open on the eve of the Masters. Has been able to go again here at Augusta where, ever since responding to an opening 80 with a fine second-round 69 on debut while still an amateur, he's looked very comfortable. Top 25 at halfway in five of seven appearances and twice in the last four has been top-five in strokes-gained tee-to-green. Trouble is he's one man in this field who could leave a downhill four-footer short of the hole. COUPLES, Fred Masters form: 20-MC-18-38-MC-MC-MC-MC-50-MC

Scoring average: 74.50 Jay-from-the-Inbetweeners vibes persist having promised Cam Young a Ryder Cup place (didn't happen in the end) and more recently declared that Brooks Koepka wants out of LIV, which is more likely to be accurate but is still probably best left unsaid. Bit better on the Champions Tour lately but is 65 years old for goodness sake. DAVIS, Cameron Masters form: 46-12

Scoring average: 73.63 Like Conners has won twice on the PGA Tour in the same event, in his case the low-key Rocket Mortgage Classic. Flashes of top-class form include a top-five finish in the 2023 US PGA and followed a decent Masters debut with 12th last year, hanging around inside the top six or seven for most of the week. One of the most volatile players in the field but long-game has looked all at sea lately. DAY, Jason Masters form: 20-28-10-22-20-5-MC-MC-39-30

Scoring average: 72.39 Perennial Masters contender in his early days here (went 2-WD-3 before the above sequence begins) and his blend of sky-high ball-flight and brilliant short-game is a nice one for this. Will need his approach play to fire but has been largely good this year and news that he's reunited with former coach and mentor Col Swatton has to go down as encouraging. Only real failures here came during barren spell and last two years have offered yet more Masters promise. Malbon beneath a Green Jacket? Wouldn't rule it out, and if anything his PLAYERS withdrawal is just like old times (had stomach bug, played OK in Houston on return). DECHAMBEAU, Bryson Masters form: 21-38-29-34-46-MC-MC-6

Scoring average: 72.75 Led after rounds one and two last year and put on a real show as he typically does, before going on to hit one of the best shots we've ever seen in the scenario to break some hearts in the US Open. That's twice he's set the early Masters target which will be of note to some and has now shown that, while those 'par for me is 67' comments were stupid, he can compete here despite some approach play and around-the-green shortcomings. That said nine of his last 10 rounds at Augusta have been over par and I'd stick to the view that those slight weaknesses are real problems when it comes to this golf course.

Bryson DeChambeau

DETRY, Thomas Masters form: Debut

Scoring average: n/a Explosively got off the mark at long last in the Phoenix Open before admitting that, so bad had been his weekend wobbles, he'd begun to hate being in contention. We'll see how he does going forward but suddenly on the Ryder Cup radar and has all the tools. Sneaky top-15s in his last three majors so, ahead of his first crack at this one, appeals as one of the more likely debutants. DUNLAP, Nick Masters form: MC

Scoring average: 75.50 Missed the cut last year having earned his invitation when winning the AmEx as an amateur, quickly turning pro to take advantage of everything that opened up. Ranked highly in approach play despite failing to make the weekend and that noted strength makes him a potentially good fit for Augusta, though you'd have wanted to see more so far this year and his driving has become a big problem, losing an eye-watering two strokes per round over his last three events. Was on my radar antepost but in the here and now, take him on however you can. ECHAVARRIA, Nico Masters form: Debut

Scoring average: n/a Had gone more than two years without a top-10 finish before doubling his PGA Tour tally in the ZOZO Championship, impressing again under the gun. Kicked on thereafter and could've won at least twice more, in the RSM Classic and the Sony Open, but this an altogether different test for a player whose putter is vital to any success. ECKROAT, Austin Masters form: MC

Scoring average: 75.50 Tinkerer who won twice in 2024, both fairly low-key events but chances he took impressively. More to come from a solid all-rounder with something about him but his short-game has become a problem and Augusta likely to expose it. ENGLISH, Harris Masters form: MC-42-21-43-22

Scoring average: 73.50 Knows how to get the job done and showed it again with victory in a weak field for the Farmers, where his dynamite putter again helped get him over the line. The odd flash of encouragement since and is on a run of four successive cuts made in the Masters, but he's 0-14 when it comes to breaking 70 and that would have to change to so much as threaten the places, unless this is a very tough renewal. Best leaderboard position after any of his 18 rounds is tied 20th. FINAU, Tony Masters form: 10-5-38-10-35-26-55

Scoring average: 71.89 Contended on debut despite that horrific ankle dislocation in the par-three tournament, then played in the final group in the 2019 renewal won by Tiger Woods. Made it three top-10s from three April appearances in 2021 but down the field despite solid starts since then and not surprising to see that the putter has been largely to blame. It's been hit and miss this year and may again determine his fate at a course which certainly suits, although irons haven't been at last year's levels yet. FITZPATRICK, Matt Masters form: MC-7-32-38-21-46-34-14-10-22

Scoring average: 72.32 Former US Open champion who has now played in 10 Masters despite looking like he's only just left school. First ended in a missed cut as an amateur but has made all nine since turning pro, though yet to match his seventh place in 2016. Main issue though is that he's been really quite poor for the best part of a year now and alarm bells are ringing when it comes to the Ryder Cup at Bethpage. Parted ways with caddie Billy Foster in March. FLEETWOOD, Tommy Masters form: MC-17-36-19-46-14-33-3

Scoring average: 72.07 Habitual contender, one of the most reliable players in golf, and that's reflected by a record which shows seven made Masters cuts in a row, culminating in a best of third last year. Since then has hit the ball as well as ever and from Olympics in August to Valspar in March, never once finished outside the top 25. Winning is the final hurdle to clear but has the game as his irons have never been better, his chipping has always been good, and he putted the lights out last time. Inside the top 10 through 54 in four of his last seven Masters appearances, staying on best last year. Come on Tommy. Again.

After an accurate approach, Tommy Fleetwood birdies No. 7 and moves to three under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/G9RXdkQzuJ — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 14, 2024

GARCIA, Sergio Masters form: MC-17-34-1-MC-MC-MC-23-MC-MC

Scoring average: 73.39 Deserved the stroke of luck which helped set the stage for a flash of genius to help him deny Justin Rose in a gripping 2017 renewal, just as we'd all begun to give up on him, yet still folks tell you so-and-so can't or won't do something. Masters record since then is abysmal, with five missed cuts in six, so while LIV form is strong you'd imagine he'll struggle despite the carrot of a Ryder Cup return. Missed very short putt for an Open spot recently. GLOVER, Lucas Masters form: MC-20-36-MC-MC-49-42-MC-30-20

Scoring average: 73.94 Came out on top after squeaky bum time in the 2023 Wyndham and then FedEx St Jude Classic and somewhat unfortunate not to get a Ryder Cup call-up. No doubt has designs on righting that wrong and has four top-three finishes since the end of last season, including at Sawgrass, with his putter nowhere near as troublesome as it once was. Problem is that 20th last year matched his previous best and having had 10 tries, not sure he's suddenly going to become a genuine title challenger. GREYSERMAN, Max Masters form: Debut

Scoring average: n/a Enjoyed a fine end to his rookie season and this big-hitter who holes putts is an obvious candidate to pick up a breakthrough PGA Tour title at some stage. Driver has gone off the boil though and seldom produces the sort of approach play you need here, so making the weekend on debut may depend on how good his very good putting is. Wouldn't want to price up a top Max market. HARMAN, Brian Masters form: MC-44-12-MC-MC-MC

Scoring average: 73.69 Runaway Open champion the summer before last and has a Zach Johnson-like quality which in theory could see him complete a similar double in reverse. Issue is he's been dreadful here for the most part, typified by 81-72=MC last year, and not many positives from a best of ninth place since then. HASTINGS, Justin (a) Masters form: MC

Scoring average: 77.00 Sponsored by an 'audit, tax and advisory' service and the second player from the Cayman Islands to win the Latin America Amateur Championship to earn a place in the Masters field. That'll all be dead handy if he ever gets a LIV deal, won't it. HATTON, Tyrrell Masters form: MC-44-56-MC-18-52-34-9

Scoring average: 73.61 Followed Jon Rahm to LIV last year and arguably never better having since won three titles, one on that circuit and two on the DP World Tour. Somewhat quiet since the latest of them in Dubai but having improved upon a modest set of Masters form figures with ninth place last April, comes back as a bit of a sneaky one. No weaknesses to his game but can he handle the cruelty of Augusta for four days? Hope for positives to take into the next major. HENLEY, Russell Masters form: MC-31-21-11-15-30-4-39

Scoring average: 72.33 Not wishing to pontificate but this is a player who everyone felt didn't win often enough, who then chipped in to effectively win at Bay Hill when the ball was racing at the hole, so then we declare runner-up Collin Morikawa is the one with the problem. All so very reductive and I suppose the fact is this is a rock-solid, very impressive golfer whose limitations off the tee just make winning a bit harder than it might be for others. Applies here, but has made seven cuts in a row and was fourth in 2023. The blonde Tommy but less likely to win if you ask me, which you sort of did. HIGHSMITH, Joe Masters form: Debut

Scoring average: n/a Won the Cognizant Classic having only made the cut with a nervy four-foot par save late in round two. Always been a player of promise, whose lefty swing has produced some excellent ball-striking numbers, but funky putting grip and record of wobbles in that department are a bit off-putting. May be more suited to this year's US Open. HOGE, Tom Masters form: 39-MC

Scoring average: 73.83 One of the top 10 players in the world if they played at Sawgrass every week and that again the bright spot so far this year. Likely to be outgunned at Augusta, where his driving and putting aren't often good enough to be considered a realistic contender. HOJGAARD, Nicolai Masters form: 16

Scoring average: 72.50 Made his debut last April and shot a fabulous 67 to begin, then hung around close to the lead until Sunday, even leading on his own briefly during round three. No top-fives since but a bit better lately despite not being as effective as he can be off the tee. Hard to fancy but that debut top-20 merits respect if you're playing in top Scandinavian markets and assuming Ludvig or Viktor will win. One of them will, mind you.

Nicolai Højgaard birdies No. 10 to take the solo lead. #themasters pic.twitter.com/NI9GDe0oiJ — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 13, 2024

HOJGAARD, Rasmus Masters form: Debut

Scoring average: n/a Twin brother of Nicolai who was one of the best players in Europe over the final six months of last year, winning the Irish Open at Rory McIlroy's expense. Not so good lately bar a decent 12th in Phoenix and would've been nice to see better ball-striking in the run-up to this first crack at Augusta, with mid-pack Houston finish not offering much more. HOMA, Max Masters form: MC-MC-48-43-3

Scoring average: 73.31 If you're reading this chances are you know by now that Homa has been really poor for several months, despite a brief glimmer towards the back-end of last year. Switched club manufacturers and signed up new coach and it's really not helped, with some very ugly golf and very big numbers. Hard not to draw parallels with Francesco Molinari, who was contending here at Augusta in the final round back in 2019, made a mistake there, and hasn't done anything of note since. Homa's Masters bid came to an end at the same hole last year. Hopefully he doesn't suffer the same fate. HORSCHEL, Billy Masters form: 37-MC-17-MC-56-38-50-43-52

Scoring average: 73.78 Seven cuts made in nine Masters but only one top-30 finish, and has recently got by on good putting. Chances are he'll find a way to scrape through to the weekend but since winning again at Wentworth only has one decent performance to his name (outside of the TGL, of course) and unlikely to add another here which is a shame, given his late-career bonhomie popularity. HOVLAND, Viktor Masters form: 32-21-27-7-MC

Scoring average: 72.17 Hard to know where to begin when discussing a player seemingly destined for greatness when dominant towards the end of 2023. May still be but constant tinkering and coaching conveyor belt combined with his unquenchable thirst for better had seen his game fall off a cliff before some more coaching tweaks and a return to an old putter resulted in winning the Valspar at a massive price, the rascal. Notable that he missed three cuts in four majors last year and the exception came in a low-scoring, anti-penal PGA, although did almost win one and has clear upside with 11 of his 18 rounds here par or better. I have no idea what to expect and neither do you so let's not pretend otherwise, while agreeing to trust him in-play if he does earn a chance. IM, Sungjae Masters form: 2-MC-8-16-MC

Scoring average: 72.13 Becoming as disappointing as Alton Towers having five years ago appeared like he might be the absolute real deal. Still plenty to admire but staccato swing has produced some ugly approach play numbers this season for a player whose driving remains reliable and whose putter runs hot and cold. Hard to know what's going on with the one aspect of the game where a level of quality and consistency can make all the difference and shocking iron play has been behind his two missed cuts here. Other three appearances have been top-20s including a debut (November) second, so can do it and has upside if you don't mind investing in the unpredictable/losing. JAEGER, Stephan Masters form: MC

Scoring average: 77.00 Missed the cut on debut after Houston breakthrough a year ago, but returns with his game in good shape and his irons generally better than they were back then. That plus experience suggests he'll make the weekend and avoid the ignominy of ahem bombing in the top German market. JOHNSON, Dustin Masters form: MC-6-4-10-2-1-MC-12-48-MC

Scoring average: 71.56 One of the best to do it but the knives were out when he finished last in Hong Kong in March. Responded by leading in Singapore a week later but come round three had no chance and is plainly nowhere near the player he was. This should not be seen as offensive or controversial: it is in fact a reflection of just how good Dustin Johnson has been. Seems to have given up a bit whatever the propaganda video says and 48-MC here since joining LIV, so will be sent off a price which would've seemed unfathomable when he was the best player in the world and won this title spinning on his Johnson.

JOHNSON, Zach Masters form: 9-MC-MC-36-58-51-MC-MC-34-MC

Scoring average: 73.30 Sort of like a devout and asexual version version of Saxon off of The White Lotus when you think about it, except that there was no rank nepotism involved in Johnson's two fine major wins, first here then at the Old Course. Despite those achievements and his advancing years, hates being called sir, and probably doesn't deserve to be after shambling captaincy effort in Rome. BANG! KENT, Noah (a) Masters form: Debut

Scoring average: n/a Florida youngster who finished second in the US Amateur which wouldn't have been expected pre-tournament. KIM, Michael Masters form: MC

Scoring average: 77.00 One-time top amateur who showed up in the US Open back in 2013, then progressed nicely to land a 2018 PGA Tour breakthrough and do OK in the following week's Open. Game then fell off a cliff, driver to blame as is so often the way, but has fought to piece it all back together and deservedly completed that process by earning a late invite to Augusta. No doubt will confirm via his popular X feed that he returns six years after debut missed cut in a much, much better place, so one to watch as a potential storyline. KIM, Tom Masters form: 16-30

Scoring average: 72.38 Winless since being hailed a global superstar in the making but three PGA Tour titles in 70 or so tries is good stuff and despite an up-and-down 2024 which ended badly, very easily could've added to his haul. Putter not firing in the way it was and will need to ensure he figures that out to live up to hype, given that he will never overpower courses. Two good efforts here including when second in strokes-gained approach last time, signing off with a six-under 66 which is better than very many have ever managed here. Unlikely to do it for 72 holes. KIRK, Chris Masters form: 20-33-MC-23-16

Scoring average: 72.67 Remarkably, the memorably terrible headline 'A sobering return for Chris Kirk', atop a piece to mark his return to the PGA Tour following a longstanding alcohol problem, remains available if you search on the internet. Almost as remarkably has gone to pot with the putter, a club which played a key role in strong performances last year and the year before. Maybe these lightning-fast greens in his home state of Georgia will again spark something. They'll need to. KIZZIRE, Patton Masters form: MC-18

Scoring average: 71.81 Twice runner-up here having made a few Sunday mistakes, first to Tiger Woods (double-bogeyed 12 albeit eagled 13) then to Jon Rahm (led by one, beaten by four). Putter been key to recent success but simply knows how to build a platform in majors and has around a 40% top-10 rate together with a generation-best five wins. Playing well on LIV despite appearing to not love it and a big player if he can get out of his own way. May seem odd to say that, but you sense he's desperate for this one and will be hard on himself if he never wins it. LANGER, Bernhard Masters form: 8-MC-24-MC-38-62-29-MC-MC-MC

Scoring average: 73.53 Given that I've been riffing his German PGA Championship wins for a while now (went home every year to beat a load of club pros just because he could), maybe we can move on to a new summary of the remarkable German: when everyone in the whole world wanted Tiger and son Charlie to win that PNC silliness late last year, Langer shamelessly teed off 40 yards in front as a senior and ripped their hearts out with a 20-footer to win. Brutal operator. LAWRENCE, Thriston Masters form: Debut

Scoring average: n/a Reasonably prolific (is it possible to be reasonably prolific?) DP World Tour winner who went global when contending for the Open at 500/1 or more. Troublingly poor start to life on the PGA Tour, though, and is one of the first names to look for on the tee sheet. LEE, Min Woo Masters form: 14-MC-22

Scoring average: 73.20 Prodigious driver who boasts a generally excellent short-game, so while iron play still needs to be improved upon has most of the tools needed to kick on from his Houston Open win albeit one that came under absolutely ideal conditions. Without it doing much he's gone 14-MC-22 here and absolutely capable of contending for this at some stage. For now it might not be the most suitable of the four majors but he could still cook something up. LOWRY, Shane Masters form: MC-39-MC-MC-25-21-3-16-43

Scoring average: 72.80 Transformed from a player who couldn't work this place out to a genuine course specialist, helped by learning while playing alongside Tiger a few years ago. Run of 25-21-3-16 cooled with 43rd last year but tee-to-green numbers remained strong and he led the field in approach play, only to miss everything. Never looks assured over short putts but did rank fourth in putting here when third in 2023 and if he can build on some encouraging putting stats so far this year, would expect him to be thereabouts.

Shane Lowry

MACINTYRE, Robert Masters form: 12-23

Scoring average: 72.13 Popular Scot returns to Augusta after three years away following a golden 2024 in which he first won in Canada, dad alongside, then produced a magical finish to land the Scottish Open a year after having it stolen from him. Form has been solid all year with tee-to-green game ultra-reliable and maybe never better. Has contended for a major as recently as last May, boasts course form of 12-23, last round here was a personal-best 69, on those two starts he dealt very well with these greens, and I begin to wonder, well, why not? Hopefully doesn't regret Singapore prep, which may have scuppered Lowry last year as he went from those slower, grainy greens to these ones. MATSUYAMA, Hideki Masters form: 5-7-11-19-32-13-1-14-16-39

Scoring average: 71.28 Magnificent player who won this as he always looked likely to back in 2021. Since then has collected titles at a nice clip given the depth of the PGA Tour and the latest came in January, so would look an obvious one given how effective he is at Augusta. Issue is that his trademark approach play has been imposter-level bad since it was Hideki-level good in the Farmers, which makes him a bit hard to weigh up. Quiet prep also means nice price and did fool a lot of people (myself included) into thinking he wasn't playing well enough four years ago. MCCARTHY, Denny Masters form: 45

Scoring average: 74.25 Remains a longstanding PGA Tour maiden, behind Fleetwood and Young but not many others among those yet to win, despite in his case being a deadly putter. Was a bit unfortunate in Texas last year but only after charging home from off the pace and efforts from closer to the lead haven't yet been impressive. Third in putting when making the cut on debut last year. Returns in good enough form to threaten the top 20. MCCARTY, Matt Masters form: Debut

Scoring average: n/a Adds a fascinating layer to the top lefty market after Utah win which somehow came after he'd earned his PGA Tour card but before he'd officially become a rookie, I think. Nice return to form lately but would peg him as a first-timer for whom four rounds would have to be labelled a successful week. MCILROY, Rory Masters form: 4-10-7-5-21-5-MC-2-MC-22

Scoring average: 71.14 Returns for another go at the grand slam in outstanding form, probably some of the best of his career after wins at Pebble Beach and Sawgrass, each of them imperious in its own way. Receptive courses helped and possible to argue that Augusta isn't as perfect for him as we'd all like, as he's never been ultra-reliable on the greens nor is his approach play as good as his driving. That said, irons look better and seven top-10s from 16 here plus 2011 effort represents a strong record. My own majors takeaway is this: from 2015 to 2020, he had one real chance to win, which came here in 2018, and even then he was three back entering Sunday. Since 2021 he's had five chances, most notably at Pinehurst and St Andrews, so he's back knocking loudly on the door which he really had not been doing. Big chance if he can get off to a good start.

We took the opportunity to ask Paul McGinley for his view on Rory's Masters chances... pic.twitter.com/rnJIYsbTkS — Sliced Podcast (@slicedpod) April 2, 2025

MCNEALY, Maverick Masters form: Debut

Scoring average: n/a Along with Detry one of the longstanding maidens to get off the mark lately, in his case with a birdie at the 72nd hole of the RSM Classic just before Christmas. Improved irons around that time made him a fascinating one for the year ahead and almost won at Torrey Pines, but two starts in Florida were underwhelming. May do better back in the state of his breakthrough win and on a course which is in some ways less penal (in others more), and is one debutant I could see hitting the frame at a big price as he flies in below the radar. MICKELSON, Phil Masters form: MC-2-MC-22-36-18-55-21-2-43

Scoring average: 71.97 Phil the Shill back for another crack at this and who can totally rule out this magician of a golfer, runner-up as recently as two years ago and capable of playing this course blindfolded. Perhaps that's also how he chooses to tweet these days, because he can't possibly believe some of the nonsense he offers with all the provocative swagger of a desperate teenager. Remember, when he says he can win this, he also said Scottie Scheffler will not win anything before the Ryder Cup. Why? Because he's bored, I suppose. Aren't we all, Phil. MORIKAWA, Collin Masters form: 44-18-5-10-3

Scoring average: 71.35 Reinvented as a salty nearly-man these days having been the darling of the media when it felt like he couldn't lose. Doesn't like the colour green according to that Netflix episode so perhaps that explains poor back-nine last year when contending for this for the first time. Course fits given his dynamite irons and has putted better with each passing year, in fact gaining strokes through the bag on his last three Masters starts. Result has been three top-10s and another seems likely, so much depends on whether you take the view that he's just been a bit unlucky in the mix (as he was at Bay Hill), or that he's lost whatever he once had and will find a way to get beaten.

A day spent climbing the leader board. #themasters pic.twitter.com/2p2kxsG9U2 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 13, 2024

NIEMANN, Joaquin Masters form: MC-40-35-16-22

Scoring average: 73.17 World number one who completed the career grand slam over the past year with wins at LIV Mayakoba, LIV Jeddah, LIV Singapore and LIV Adelaide. Focus on these biggest events in golf meant he wasn't able to perform in the majors (22-39-DNP-58) but should do at some stage given his clear ability and growing confidence. Has been up close early on in last three Augusta starts but yet to enter Sunday with a realistic chance to win one of these. Wait, Phil, I'm beginning to think maybe Scheffler and McIlroy and one or two more are a bit better at the mo. Surely not. OLAZABAL, Jose Maria Masters form: 34-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-50-MC-MC-45

Scoring average: 75.77 As if we didn't all love him already, came out and blasted compatriot and mentee Rahm for joining LIV. Somehow made the cut last year. PAVON, Matthieu Masters form: 12

Scoring average: 72.25 Golden spell began with Spain win towards end of 2023, then saw him add a PGA Tour title early the next year, before contending at Pinehurst (easy to forget given all we can remember is the stuff we'd rather forget). Changed coaches late last year which was a big surprise and hasn't put four rounds together since last June. Has that streaky, one-round-wonder profile which is to be feared in three-balls and was 12th on debut. PENDRITH, Taylor Masters form: Debut

Scoring average: n/a Lumbering flusher who is a bit like compatriot and friend Conners but beefier. Had shed similar putting concerns last year but they'd returned with a vengeance until he did better in Houston, where an ideal golf course presumably made him feel at ease. Can see him going well in a major this year if able to hold his own with putter but this wouldn't be in my top two. POSTON, JT Masters form: MC-34-30

Scoring average: 73.30 Precision and putting make up this Postman's game and has become a good PGA Tour pro, winning three and popping up regularly on the right sort of golf course. This one is a bit too long really so would need to be at his best in all other departments to better 30th last year, which kept his record of small improvement going through three appearances. RAHM, Jon Masters form: 27-4-9-7-5-27-1-45

Scoring average: 70.97 Out-duelled Brooks Koepka to win this title in 2023 and, somehow already in his ninth Masters, is as comfortable as anyone around Augusta – remember, that victory had started with a four-putt double-bogey yet he was dominant in the end. Nagging worry would be that he's not quite been at his best since joining LIV Golf and that, in actual fact, his 2022 and 2024 major campaigns were largely poor. Sort of threatened to win Brian Harman's Open shortly after winning this but not really and for a player of his standing has been short of where he would expect to be, where we should expect him to be. Eyes on Doral for signs of encouragement which market would react to.

John Rahm celebrates victory at the 87th Masters

RAI, Aaron Masters form: Debut

Scoring average: n/a Meticulous, grounded, hugely likeable Midlander who won the Wyndham Championship last year to make it titles on four continents (if we include the Challenge Tour) and, since then, always in good company. Strange to think that this will be his Augusta debut and while he's become a borderline world-class golfer, certainly a Ryder Cup candidate, this is a hard course for him to compete at. REED, Patrick Masters form: 22-49-MC-1-36-10-8-35-4-12

Scoring average: 71.71 Saw off Rory McIlroy to earn his Green Jacket in 2018, at the time just his second major top 10. Since confirmed that he just knows how to get it around here and if we ignore title defence (first-time defending champions almost always struggle), he has four top-12 finishes in five. Given that you're likely to find 12 places somewhere, that he won late last year and almost won again last month, bound to make each-way appeal to many. RILEY, Davis Masters form: Debut

Scoring average: n/a Back on track over the past month or so, just in time for Masters debut he earned when seeing off Scheffler at Colonial last May. Comfortable in this part of the world so while a tad disappointing in Houston, certainly one of the debutants to consider in that market. ROSE, Justin Masters form: 2-10-2-12-MC-23-7-MC-16-MC

Scoring average: 71.38 Really hard to get a handle on these days as he's often well below the standard required to compete at the highest level, but then pops up and does so – something we saw with top-10s in the PGA and the Open last year, and then again in a couple of strong PGA Tour events earlier this season. Hard to escape the view that the bird has flown as regards his Masters chances after luckless 2017 defeat and failure to press on in 2021, with two missed cuts in his last three visits versus one in 16 before that. Has led after round one four times and placed another four. SCHAUFFELE, Xander Masters form: 50-2-17-3-MC-10-8

Scoring average: 71.38 One of the hardest things to do in golf betting is get a handle on golfers returning from injury and that applies here. Positive spin is that he produced career-best approach play numbers on his final pre-Masters start; negative one is that he still couldn't crack the top 10 in a weak event, hasn't contended since last summer, has been very quiet on the greens, and is yet to drive it well this year. Maybe too many doubts despite rock-solid Augusta credentials and brace of majors in 2024. SCHEFFLER, Scottie Masters form: 19-18-1-10-1

Scoring average: 70.40 Fun fact: the final hole of Scottie Scheffler's Masters win ended in a four-putt, and then the following year, Jon Rahm channeled that energy to four-putt his first hole and go on to win. Worth a try, Rory? I digress. Scheffler robbed us of any drama that year and, in the end, did so again in 2024, the outcome pretty much certain before Amen Corner had been completed. His distance control, short-game, blend of power and accuracy, caddie, demeanour... everything about him is what it takes to win this. Nicklaus and Woods both won their third Masters a year after their second and while yet to match last season's tee-to-green form, improvements with the putter last time set him up nicely. The man to beat again at a course where his scoring average is almost a full stroke better than Tiger's so far.

SCHENK, Adam Masters form: 12

Scoring average: 72.25 Excellent 12th on debut last year but hasn't really got close to that level since bar sixth place in the Sony. Out of form and you'll be unlucky if you take him on in a three-ball and he beats your selection. SCHWARTZEL, Charl Masters form: 38-MC-3-MC-MC-25-26-10-50-MC

Scoring average: 72.97 Mid-pack in most LIV Golf events it seems but showed the odd flash of something more substantive towards the end of last year. Has a couple of top-10s since grabbing golden opportunity with both hands back in 2011 but last visit ended in a miserable 81, his worst Augusta score so far. SCOTT, Adam Masters form: 38-42-9-32-18-34-54-48-39-22

Scoring average: 72.93 Star of hit TV show Severance who could do with the help of Derek Guy when it comes to his lookbook. Absolutely lol at me, a 39-year-old who looks 10 years older, analysing the appearance of one of life's absolute specimens. Where were we? Halfway leader in 2019 but no factor at all since then and, since winning one of the best renewals in recent memory, hasn't looked like following up. Quiet start to the year, too. SINGH, Vijay Masters form: 54-MC-MC-49-MC-WD-MC-MC-MC-58

Scoring average: 75.84 Workhorse whose best golf 20 or so years ago is some of the best of the last hundred, I reckon. Made the cut last year but hasn't broken par in almost a decade and likely misses it this time. Favourite film: The Deer Hunter. Favourite band: The Antlers. Favourite way to apply suncream: Spray. SMITH, Cameron Masters form: 55-5-51-2-10-3-34-6

Scoring average: 71.59 Dazzling winner of the Open in 2022 having earlier contended in the Masters and with five top-10s in eight, loves it here. Very much dependent on his all-world short-game but space off the tee helps and, as at St Andrews, benefits from courses with high volatility, where mistakes can be mitigated by a run of birdies. Yet to really fire this year. SPAUN, J.J. Masters form: 23

Scoring average: 72.75 Qualified for this at the 11th hour after winning 2022 Texas Open and played well, as players who secure that last invite often seem to. More recently has played some of the best golf of a solid career and came within inches of winning The PLAYERS before losing play-off to McIlroy. Houston missed cut no concern at all but only way to make him pay will be granted good three-ball draws. Lawrence and Dunlap plz? SPIETH, Jordan Masters form: 1-2-11-3-21-46-3-MC-4-MC

Scoring average: 70.97 Ten years since he won this and was halfway to the grand slam when just missing out on Open play-off; now almost eight years since he won the latter, the most recent of three majors. Good that he's finally had surgery on persistent wrist problem and some positive signs since, notably the fact that his iron play in both Phoenix and the Valspar was some of his best in two years. In fact has done everything well at some stage since return to action, so is it really possible that it all comes together here at Augusta, where he has six top-three finishes? Suspect it'll be a seventh or he'll be nowhere close. Can't wait to find out.

Seven Minutes of Spieth at the Masters

STRAKA, Sepp Masters form: 30-46-16

Scoring average: 73.17 Dynamite ball-striker who has probably never been better and seems on course for another crack at the Ryder Cup later this year. Raised in Georgia though so this something of a home game and while yet to break 70 in 12 rounds, has made all three cuts. Hit it very well last year, too, and is one of those for whom victory would have a lot of people going 'well, yeah, I mean it sort of makes sense.' Can't convince myself, though. TAI, Hiroshi (a) Masters form: Debut

Scoring average: n/a First NCAA winner to take advantage of one of the newest invitations (last year's turned pro instead) and also the first golfer from Singapore to play in the Masters. Far from disgraced at Pinehurst last year (narrow missed cut, drove it well) and could have something of an advantage given that he goes to college at Georgia Tech. TAYLOR, Nick Masters form: 29-MC

Scoring average: 73.88 Now a five-time PGA Tour winner after his latest smash-and-grab at the Sony. Arrives on a pair of missed cuts but more alarming is that he's missed his last nine in majors, while his only April Masters saw him shoot 77-81 last year (scoring average dramatically flattered by other appearance coming in the November edition). Good player but loads to prove. THEEGALA, Sahith Masters form: 9-45

Scoring average: 72.50 One of a handful from the second tier who has struggled a bit lately, failing to kick on from his Presidents Cup debut last September. Knows how to grind though hence seldom misses a cut and at his best, you'd say he's a potential Masters contender: long enough and benefits from width, excellent iron player, lovely hands, deadly putter. Unfortunately none of those talents on display lately but wouldn't be taking him on and might just come back to life back here. THOMAS, Justin Masters form: 39-22-17-12-4-21-8-MC-MC

Scoring average: 71.94 Long been my idea of a prototypical Masters champion and very much back to form this season, especially with irons which have always underpinned best golf (gained strokes every start bar US Open since last year's Masters). Blew great chance to win Valspar, his third runner-up finish in nine, but that wouldn't worry me given he's a two-time major champion who has stood tall both in those and under intense Ryder Cup pressure. The one main negative is his putter, but we also must acknowledge that his best finish outside of the 2020 November renewal is eighth. Not yet lived up to my expectations or his and yet I think I still think he'll win the thing one day.

Justin Thomas tees off at the 12th

THOMPSON, Davis Masters form: Debut

Scoring average: n/a Progressive youngster who dominated the John Deere Classic last summer soon after he'd been ninth at Pinehurst. Hails from Georgia so this is a massive week in the life of a player with a very high ceiling, one certainly capable of contending for the biggest titles in due course. Game has come good just in time, too, and one of the standout debutants bidding to break that curse (last such winner was in 1979). VEGAS, Jhonattan Masters form: MC-MC-38

Scoring average: 74.13 Popular Venezuelan who completed comeback from injury with 3M Open win last summer. That's more his level and will do well to match T38 in 2018, his last start here, with his putting a massive problem. WATSON, Bubba Masters form: 38-37-MC-5-12-57-26-39-MC-MC

Scoring average: 72.94 Weeping winner of the 2012 and 2014 editions who helps demonstrate that power, shot-making and no little flair are serious weapons around here. Has continued to drive it well when returning but not much else to be positive about as we approach the two-year anniversary of his last top-10 finish anywhere. WEIR, Mike Masters form: MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-51-MC-MC-MC-MC

Scoring average: 75.59 Veteran lefty is easy to dismiss but would just note that he wasn't disgraced in any of his four top-tier starts last year. Interested me that his iron play is still of a good standard based on that evidence but will be left behind off the tee and I've probably wasted both your time and mine in presenting some vague positives within the game of this 54-year-old man. WILLETT, Danny Masters form: 38-1-MC-MC-MC-25-MC-12-MC-45

Scoring average: 73.03 World number one purveyor of the royal 'we' who stuck to that shared approach after his superb 2016 win, yes fortunate in some respects but also nails in others. Back from injury with remarkable first round here last year (shot 68 having been away from competitive golf for more than six months) and some positives this season, with both missed cuts since Farmers top-10 coming by a single shot. Might outperform his odds again.

How @Danny_Willett celebrated his Masters win 👀



Watch the full episode: https://t.co/JphlgYpmw1 pic.twitter.com/hbzV4VkkAE — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) October 30, 2024