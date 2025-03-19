The Masters at Augusta National: Hopes high for thrilling finish

At Augusta National, every day is like Sunday.

You feel it from the first shots of a Thursday morning to those final groups, packed with big names to cater for television audiences around the world. This year's feature the likes of Rahm, Theegala, Matsuyama and Fleetwood. Last year Spieth, Koepka, Morikawa, Woods. Next year, who knows, except to say that this is one late Thursday tee-time you really have to earn. The final shots in the first round of an Open might be played by a qualifier, perhaps some local whose friends and family are about the only ones left, along with the hacks waiting to file copy to their deadlines, just in case. At Augusta, they're played by some of the greatest players of the time. The writers would be staying for this regardless. Perhaps one of those players will be striding as long as his shadow up the final hole, buoyed by the sort of start he'd dreamed about the night before and the night before that. Certainly, all three will now feel that climb to the 18th green, whether they've scaled Augusta's peaks or are scrapping around for hope among its troughs. Eighteen holes of physical and mental intensity behind, 54 still to go.

That sense of immediate seriousness is one of the many quirks that makes the Masters oh so very different. The rest of the year, a quiet first round is just one of those things. Shrug it off, try to make the cut the following day, perhaps climb to 15th or even 10th. Maybe the weather will save you in the Open, maybe things will get so hard that you can climb to 15th or even 10th by the end of day two in a US Open, where you're right back in the tournament. Here, things are much more fragile. One bad swing might lead to one bad hole and one bad hole might lead to one bad round and... then it's over, over for another year, maybe for good. How many came here once and never again? Tiger was different. Tiger was always different. And if you take out Tiger, out in 40 for nine holes in '97, around in 74 for 18 holes in '05, then you see just how serious Thursday really is. Shoot 70 and you might just about have a chance to win. Then again, there's one player who managed that of late, and he was called Tiger, too. Any higher than 72 and you're cooked. Everyone shoots 73s and 74s, but almost no-one survives them here. Friday is like Sunday because it's less about score, more about position. Twelfth is the answer to how far down you can be by the end of it and still think you can win, at least it should be because Charl Schwartzel did. Then again, he needed a round of 80 from the leader and then to birdie holes 15, 16, 17 and 18 on Sunday, actual Sunday. Maybe we should call that an outlier – and now the answer becomes eighth. Hold on, didn't Danny Willett need something even stranger to happen to pass the seventh and final player who had been ahead of him?