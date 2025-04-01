Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Grand National IconGrand National
darts icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Gerwyn Price (Picture: PDC)
Gerwyn Price (Picture: PDC)

Darts results: Gerwyn Price wins Players Championship 9 after beating Luke Littler's conqueror Ian White

By Sporting Life
Darts
Tue April 01, 2025 · 40 min ago

Gerwyn Price doubled his 2025 PDC title tally at Players Championship Nine in Leicester on Monday as he defeated Luke Littler's conqueror Ian White.

Price claimed an 8-4 win in the final against a resurgent Ian White, who was seeking a first PDC title in over five years.

A winner at Players Championship Two in February, Price produced a sensational 114.36 average in his semi-final win over Brendan Dolan, before fending off a White fightback in the final.

"It's nice to get another win, this is a confidence boost going into tomorrow [Players Championship Ten] and the Premier League on Thursday," said Price.

"I said to James Wade at the start of the day 'I'm going to win today' and I've gone and done it.

"I've been struggling with a bit of an injury over the last week, and it's still not fully healed.

"I was inconsistent today, I was very up and down in my performance level, but a win's a win."

Price began the day with wins over Robert Grundy, Keane Barry and Nathan Rafferty, before averaging 104.50 in a last 16 triumph over Dave Chisnall.

The Welshman then saw off Niels Zonneveld in the quarter-finals, before defeating Dolan and White to clinch his 39th PDC title in less than ten years.

Meanwhile, White took the scalps of Luke Littler - averaging 106.04 in a 6-5 win - and Josh Rock on the way to his first ProTour final since March 2020.

Monday's action also saw Gary Anderson hit a nine-dart finish in his 6-5 first round win over Krzysztof Ratajski, a game which saw the Scot average a whopping 115.66, the highest of the day at the Mattioli arena.

2025 Players Championship Nine results

Last 16

  • Gerwyn Price 6-2 Dave Chisnall
  • Niels Zonneveld 6-5 Gian van Veen
  • Andrew Gilding 6-0 Haupai Puha
  • Brendan Dolan 6-3 James Wade
  • Cameron Menzies 6-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Ross Smith 6-3 Sebastian Bialecki
  • Ian White 6-3 Wessel Nijman
  • Josh Rock 6-3 Damon Heta

Quarter-Finals

  • Gerwyn Price 6-3 Niels Zonneveld
  • Brendan Dolan 6-2 Andrew Gilding
  • Cameron Menzies 6-4 Ross Smith
  • Ian White 6-5 Josh Rock

Semi-Finals

  • Gerwyn Price 7-0 Brendan Dolan
  • Ian White 7-3 Cameron Menzies

Final

  • Gerwyn Price 8-4 Ian White

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....