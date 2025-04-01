Gerwyn Price doubled his 2025 PDC title tally at Players Championship Nine in Leicester on Monday as he defeated Luke Littler's conqueror Ian White.
Price claimed an 8-4 win in the final against a resurgent Ian White, who was seeking a first PDC title in over five years.
A winner at Players Championship Two in February, Price produced a sensational 114.36 average in his semi-final win over Brendan Dolan, before fending off a White fightback in the final.
"It's nice to get another win, this is a confidence boost going into tomorrow [Players Championship Ten] and the Premier League on Thursday," said Price.
"I said to James Wade at the start of the day 'I'm going to win today' and I've gone and done it.
"I've been struggling with a bit of an injury over the last week, and it's still not fully healed.
"I was inconsistent today, I was very up and down in my performance level, but a win's a win."
Price began the day with wins over Robert Grundy, Keane Barry and Nathan Rafferty, before averaging 104.50 in a last 16 triumph over Dave Chisnall.
The Welshman then saw off Niels Zonneveld in the quarter-finals, before defeating Dolan and White to clinch his 39th PDC title in less than ten years.
Meanwhile, White took the scalps of Luke Littler - averaging 106.04 in a 6-5 win - and Josh Rock on the way to his first ProTour final since March 2020.
Monday's action also saw Gary Anderson hit a nine-dart finish in his 6-5 first round win over Krzysztof Ratajski, a game which saw the Scot average a whopping 115.66, the highest of the day at the Mattioli arena.
2025 Players Championship Nine results
Last 16
- Gerwyn Price 6-2 Dave Chisnall
- Niels Zonneveld 6-5 Gian van Veen
- Andrew Gilding 6-0 Haupai Puha
- Brendan Dolan 6-3 James Wade
- Cameron Menzies 6-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Ross Smith 6-3 Sebastian Bialecki
- Ian White 6-3 Wessel Nijman
- Josh Rock 6-3 Damon Heta
Quarter-Finals
- Gerwyn Price 6-3 Niels Zonneveld
- Brendan Dolan 6-2 Andrew Gilding
- Cameron Menzies 6-4 Ross Smith
- Ian White 6-5 Josh Rock
Semi-Finals
- Gerwyn Price 7-0 Brendan Dolan
- Ian White 7-3 Cameron Menzies
Final
- Gerwyn Price 8-4 Ian White
