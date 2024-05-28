Darts results: Josh Rock beats Jonny Clayton to land Dutch Darts Championship

Former World Youth champion Rock celebrated his second PDC ranking title on a landmark night in the Netherlands, toppling Clayton to pocket the £30,000 top prize at the Autotron.

The Northern Irishman lost out to Clayton in his only previous European Tour final in April 2023, although he avenged that result in style to move up to a career-high of 18th on the PDC Order of Merit.

Rock kicked off his campaign with a 104 average in his second round win over Dutch number three Dirk van Duijvenbode, before recovering from 5-3 down to deny Cameron Menzies in the last 16.

The 23-year-old converted 119 and 145 finishes in a 6-3 quarter-final win over Gerwyn Price, and he booked his place in Sunday’s showpiece by reeling off six straight legs to dispatch Martin Schindler.

Rock – who will make his debut at next month’s World Cup of Darts – then capped off a breakthrough weekend with a battling victory over Clayton, to become the sixth different winner in seven European Tour events in 2024.