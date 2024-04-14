Darts results: Martin Schindler wins to end Gerwyn Price run of dominance in Riesa

Schindler, spurred on by a bumper crowd at the WT Energiesysteme Arena, denied Price a record-extending fifth International Darts Open crown, running out an 8-5 winner to become the third German player to win a senior PDC title.

The 27-year-old – a steward on the PDC European Tour a decade ago – was overcome by emotion on a night which also saw him crowned as Germany’s new number one.

Having eased past his compatriot Jan Dueckers in Friday’s first round, Schindler sealed his spot in Finals Day with a superb 6-3 success against Joe Cullen, averaging 105 in the process.

The 27-year-old then won through contrasting encounters against Dutch duo Richard Veenstra and Danny Noppert, and he sealed his place in Sunday’s showpiece with a resounding 7-3 win over Chris Dobey.

This set up a fascinating showdown against Price, who was chasing a third consecutive title in Riesa, having also lifted this title in 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023.

Price dominated the opening exchanges, kicking off the contest with six perfect darts and drawing first blood with an 11-dart break, on his way to establishing a 2-0 lead.

Schindler responded with three straight legs to seize the initiative, although the pendulum continued to swing as Price hit back with legs of 15 and 13 darts to edge 4-3 ahead.

However, the diminutive German restored his lead with clinical 80 and 120 checkouts, and after winning a scrappy tenth leg via double two, he fired in a magnificent ten-darter to move to the brink of victory.

Price preserved his hopes with a brilliant 12-dart hold, but Schindler wasn’t to be denied, taking out 48 in two darts to clinch his maiden senior title on home soil.