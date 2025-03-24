Darts results: Nathan Aspinall fires astonishing 170 checkout on his way to winning his maiden European Tour title

Nathan Aspinall clinched his maiden European Tour title with an 8-4 victory over Ryan Joyce in Sunday’s Elten Safety Shoes European Darts Trophy final.

Aspinall – roared on by a capacity crowd in Gottingen – produced a series of heroic displays on Finals Day to claim his first PDC title since his World Matchplay triumph in July 2023. The Stockport star averaged 98 and crashed in five 180s to defeat Joyce and pocket the £30,000 top prize at the Lokhalle, as he became the 38th different player to win a European Tour event. Having kicked off his campaign with a last-leg victory over European Champion Ritchie Edhouse, Aspinall came through another decider to sink Jermaine Wattimena in an exhilarating last 16 affair. He then averaged 106.72 in a 6-1 demolition of world number one Luke Humphries, before edging out Gary Anderson in an epic semi-final – aided by a skin-saving 170 finish in the penultimate leg.

Aspinall continued from where he left off to race into a 4-1 lead against Joyce, and although the Newcastle thrower reduced the arrears to a solitary leg at one stage, Aspinall proved too strong. “It felt like it was written in the stars”, admitted the former UK Open champion, who sealed the deal with a two-dart 72 checkout. “Ryan is a great guy and a top player, and it was great to share the stage with him in the final. “This is what I needed. This will help me believe in myself and it shows I’m still good enough to compete against the top boys. “Because of the situation I’ve been in over the last few years with the injuries and the dartitis, this is probably my proudest moment. “The crowd were unbelievable. The support I got was amazing. This honestly means so much to me.”

Joyce – like Aspinall – also broke new ground this weekend, defeating four televised title winners to advance to his maiden European Tour final. The 39-year-old kicked off his campaign with a whitewash victory against Joe Cullen on Friday, before dumping out Belgian number one Dimitri Van den Bergh in round two. Joyce continued his charge with hard-fought wins over world number four Rob Cross and Cameron Menzies, which he followed with a superb 7-5 success against Michael van Gerwen in the semi-finals. “I’m over the moon to get to my first European Tour final,” reflected Joyce, a winner of two Players Championship titles. “I have really enjoyed this weekend, and hopefully this is just the start for me and I can make many more finals. “I was just outclassed in the final, so fair play to Nathan. He’s a terrific player and he completely outscored me tonight.” Van Gerwen prevailed on the European Tour’s last visit to Gottingen in 2019, and the Dutchman overcame Niko Springer, Gian van Veen and Gerwyn Price in his run to the last four, defying a 107 average from Price in the process. Anderson joined his great rival Van Gerwen in the semi-finals, following up his comeback win over Luke Woodhouse with deciding-leg victories over Martin Schindler and Ross Smith on Finals Day. Former European Champion Smith made up the quarter-final line-up alongside Humphries, Menzies and Price, who averaged over 110 in his third round success against Wessel Nijman.