Stephen Bunting won the opening event of the new season by defeating Gerwyn Price in the Bahrain Darts Masters final.

The Bullet, who was beaten by Luke Littler in the semi-finals of the World Championship earlier this month, had earlier thrashed Chris Dobey 6-0 with an average of 113 before edging out Luke Humphries 6-5 in a thrilling semi-final. Bunting produced another sublime performance against Price to run out an 8-4 winner with an average of 99.33 to claim his maiden World Series title and send out a warning to his rivals ahead of his Masters defence later this month and the Premier League Darts campaign.

Stephen Bunting holding back the tears after winning the Bahrain Darts Masters.



Great interview with Gerwyn Price too about being "back" and his "controversial" Premier League selection pic.twitter.com/vDMWOeBLYp — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 17, 2025

🎶 𝐋𝐞𝐭'𝐬 𝐠𝐨 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 🎶



Stephen Bunting wins the Bahrain Masters 🏆 pic.twitter.com/uZ29QJah6h — ITV Sport (@ITVSport) January 17, 2025

"STOP WHISTLING"



Huw Ware with a death stare after giving the Bahrain Darts Masters crowd a telling off during Stephen Bunting's win over Gerwyn Price 🤣pic.twitter.com/zuF1KlyTKr — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 17, 2025

Price silenced the critics who claimed he didn't deserve a Premier League spot by thrashing Luke Littler 6-2 with an average of 115 and almost hit a nine-dart finish.