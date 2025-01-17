Stephen Bunting won the opening event of the new season by defeating Gerwyn Price in the Bahrain Darts Masters final.
The Bullet, who was beaten by Luke Littler in the semi-finals of the World Championship earlier this month, had earlier thrashed Chris Dobey 6-0 with an average of 113 before edging out Luke Humphries 6-5 in a thrilling semi-final.
Bunting produced another sublime performance against Price to run out an 8-4 winner with an average of 99.33 to claim his maiden World Series title and send out a warning to his rivals ahead of his Masters defence later this month and the Premier League Darts campaign.
Price silenced the critics who claimed he didn't deserve a Premier League spot by thrashing Luke Littler 6-2 with an average of 115 and almost hit a nine-dart finish.
The Iceman saw off Peter Wright in the semi-finals but was unable to produce his best against a rampant Bunting in the final.
Price said: "I'm getting back to my best! Apparently me and Nathan Aspinall weren't supposed to be in the Premier League but we were the best two players this week apart from Stephen Bunting.
"Everyone has a blip and people can write us off but I'll come back fighting stronger than ever, I know the talent I've got and I'll always improve."
More to follow...
Bahrain Darts Masters: Tournament results
Round One
- Paolo Nebrida 6-3 Rob Cross
- Gerwyn Price 6-3 Lok Yin Lee
- Stephen Bunting 6-2 Nitin Kumar
- Chris Dobey 6-0 Basem Mahmood
- Luke Humphries 6-0 Abdulla Saeed
- Luke Littler 6-3 Lourence Ilagan
- Peter Wright 6-3 Alexis Toylo
- Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Xiaochen Zong
Quarter-Finals
- Luke Humphries 6-5 Nathan Aspinall
- Stephen Bunting 6-0 Chris Dobey
- Gerwyn Price 6-2 Luke Littler
- Peter Wright 6-4 Paolo Nebrida
Semi-Finals
- Stephen Bunting 7-6 Luke Humphries
- Gerwyn Price 7-4 Peter Wright
Final
- Stephen Bunting 8-4 Gerwyn Price
