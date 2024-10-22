PDC World Darts Championship 2025: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live Sky Sports TV coverage

The full draw, schedule and results from the PDC's 2025 Paddy Power World Darts Championship, which takes place at Alexandrea Palace from December 15 to January 3.

PDC World Darts Championship 2025: Draw and round-by-round results All results laid out in draw bracket order, Seedings in brackets

World Darts Championship 2025: Full daily schedule and results Click for Sky Bet's darts odds Sunday December 15

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Four Matches Monday December 16

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Four Matches Evening Session (7pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Four Matches Tuesday December 17

Afternoon Session (1230pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Four Matches Evening Session (7pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Four Matches Wednesday December 18

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

Thursday December 19

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Four Matches Evening Session (7pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Four Matches Friday December 20

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Four Matches Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Four Matches Saturday December 21

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Four Matches Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Four Matches Sunday December 22

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Four Matches Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Four Matches Monday December 23

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Four Matches Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Four Matches Friday December 27

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Three Matches Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Three Matches Saturday December 28

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Three Matches Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Three Matches Sunday December 29

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Three Matches Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Third/Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Three Matches Monday December 30

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Three Matches Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Three Matches Wednesday January 1

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Two Matches Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Two Matches Thursday January 2

Evening Session (7.30pm GMT)

Semi-Finals (Best of 11 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4 Friday January 3 (8pm GMT)

Final (Best of 13 sets)

World Championship Darts: How to watch on television and listen on the radio Every throw of every session will be broadcast live on a dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel. As well as live coverage of every dart thrown there are highlights of great games of years gone by, memorable rivalries and our legends profiles. You can also listen to the action on talkSPORT 2.

World Darts Championship: Sky Bet odds Click here for more darts odds from Sky Bet

Are tickets still available for the World Darts Championships? There is always a huge demand for tickets and have been available since July 31 so click here for further information about availability from the PDC

World Darts Championship: Prize Fund Winner: £500,000

Runner-Up: £200,000

Semi-Final: £100,000

Quarter-Final: £50,000

Fourth Round: £35,000

Third Round: £25,000

Second Round: £15,000

First Round: £7,500

TOTAL: £2,500,000

World Darts Championship: Format Final: Best of 13 sets

Semi-Final: Best of 11 sets

Quarter-Final: Best of nine sets

Fourth Round: Best of seven sets

Third Round: Best of seven sets

Second Round: Best of five sets

First Round: Best of five sets First Round matches will not have a tie-break; if the fifth set reaches two-all in legs, then the fifth leg will be sudden-death. From the Second Round onwards, there will be a tie-break rule employed in all matches; where a deciding set must be won by two clear legs. If the score in the final set reaches 5-5 then a sudden-death leg will be played. There would be no throw for the bull in any sudden-death legs.