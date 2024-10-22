PDC World Darts Championship 2025: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live Sky Sports TV coverage

The full draw, schedule and results from the PDC's 2025 Paddy Power World Darts Championship, which takes place at Alexandrea Palace from December 15 to January 3.
Dartmas is drawing ever closer as we prepare for the thrills and drama of another PDC World Championship, where Luke Humphries is bidding to defend his title.
You can follow the action unfold right here with the results, round-ups, and statistics while we also have details of how players qualified, as well as a bumper history section including past winners, nine-dart finishes and tournament statistics.
Sunday December 15
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Monday December 16
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Tuesday December 17
Afternoon Session (1230pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Wednesday December 18
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Thursday December 19
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Friday December 20
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Saturday December 21
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Sunday December 22
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Monday December 23
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Friday December 27
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Saturday December 28
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Sunday December 29
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Third/Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Monday December 30
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Wednesday January 1
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Thursday January 2
Evening Session (7.30pm GMT)
Semi-Finals (Best of 11 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Friday January 3 (8pm GMT)
Final (Best of 13 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Every throw of every session will be broadcast live on a dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel. As well as live coverage of every dart thrown there are highlights of great games of years gone by, memorable rivalries and our legends profiles. You can also listen to the action on talkSPORT 2.
There is always a huge demand for tickets and have been available since July 31 so click here for further information about availability from the PDC
First Round matches will not have a tie-break; if the fifth set reaches two-all in legs, then the fifth leg will be sudden-death.
From the Second Round onwards, there will be a tie-break rule employed in all matches; where a deciding set must be won by two clear legs. If the score in the final set reaches 5-5 then a sudden-death leg will be played.
There would be no throw for the bull in any sudden-death legs.
PDC Order of Merit (Enter at the second round)
The top 32 on the PDC Order of Merit enter the tournament as seeded players in the second round. An updated list will appear here soon.
Pro Tour Order of Merit Qualifiers (Enter at the first round)
Highest ranked 32 players on the 2023 PDC Pro Tour Order of Merit who hadn't already qualified via the main Order of Merit. An updated list will appear here soon.
International Qualifiers (Enter in the first round)
These will be a mixture of 32 players from the PDC Challenge Tour, Development Tour, Women's Series and various other affiliated tours and tournaments around the world.
The World Darts Championship is the highlight of the PDC calendar and takes place over Christmas and New Year at the Alexandra Palace in London.
Since it was first held at the Circus Tavern in 1994 following the much-publicised breakaway from the British Darts Organisation, only 10 different players have lifted the world title thanks largely to darts legend Phil Taylor winning it no fewer than 14 times during his astonishing career. He also won the BDO version twice before the split to make it 16 times in total.
Dennis Priestley beat Taylor 6-1 in the first final before The Power's era of dominance began with eight straight world championships before Canada's John Part famously defeated him 7-6 in a classic in 2003 - much to the bookmakers' relief!
Three more crowns followed for perennial odds-on favourite Taylor before Raymond van Barneveld triumphed 7-6 in another unforgettable final, while Part's victory over Kirk Shepherd in 2008 was the first time the Stoke thrower failed to reach the final in the tournament's history.
It was also the year the event switched to the Alexandra Palace. A resurgent Taylor claimed back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010 before Adrian 'Jackpot' Lewis emerged on the world stage by beating Gary Anderson in the 2011 final before repeating the trick against Andy Hamilton 12 months later.
The Power reassured the doubters he could still win world titles by clinching his 14th crown against Michael van Gerwen, who bounced back to lift the trophy in 2014 with victory over Peter Wright. Mighty Mike was the hot bookies favourite to win again a year later but didn't even make the final as Anderson held his nerve to sink Taylor 7-6 for his first world championship title before repeating the trick in 2016 when defeating Lewis.
Van Gerwen regained his status as world champion at the start of 2017 when defeating the Flying Scotsman but suffered one of the great all-time shocks in the follow year's semi-finals, at the hands of debutant Rob Cross.
Voltage went on to complete an incredible fairytale by defeating Phil Taylor in the Power's final match before retirement.
Van Gerwen got his hands on the trophy for the third time 12 months later but Peter Wright fulfilled his lifetime dream at the age of 49 by beating the Dutchman in the 2020 final - and edition that also hit the headlines due to Fallon Sherrock's exploits.
There were sadly no fans present during the majority of the 2021 edition but there was still no shortage of drama as Gerwyn Price beat Gary Anderson to become world champion and world number one.
The fans returned 12 months later to see Snakebite crowned world champion for a second time as he denied Michael Smith his maiden major title in his second Ally Pally final - but Bully Boy would eventually get his hands on the Sid Waddell Trophy in the 2023 edition when hitting a nine-darter en route to defeating Michael van Gerwen.
Luke Littler made history with a run to the final as a 16-year-old in the 2024 edition but he eventually finished runner-up to the brilliant Luke Humphries.
Final scores in sets
Highest three-dart averages
There's been over 150 three-dart match averages of 100 or more since the PDC World Championship began while averages of over 105 are becoming more common than ever. Here, are the highest 10 three-dart averages achieved by a player in a single match:
Highest losing averages
Players with the most 100+ averages (5 needed to qualify for this list)